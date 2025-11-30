Princess Kate Is Reportedly Playing ‘Peacekeeper’ Between Harry and the Royal Family This Christmas

Prince Harry's relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors continues to generate headlines, with tensions between them being widely-acknowledged since the Sussex family's step away from royal life.

However, five years on from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2020 relocation, there appears to be movement towards peace from both sides.

This has been particularly true over the last few months, with Prince Harry meeting with his father King Charles as part of a "secret peace summit."

Their meeting - the first time the pair had seen each other since February 2024, was reported to be a success, marking "an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship."

And in the months since, it has been reported that Prince Harry might even return to the UK with his children to see their royal relatives.

This is reportedly being encouraged by the Mountbatten-Windsors, with sources alleging that Princess Kate has stepped in as peacekeeper, "working quietly to calm things down".

"[Kate is] hoping Harry will come home for her favourite time of the year, Christmas," a source recently reported via OK!. "She understands he feels pressured, but she also thinks ... he should make a point of returning home for family festivities."

"What she's telling Harry on private calls is straightforward," another source added. "If he wants the situation to improve, he has to be the one to make the first move. She has told him the best thing he can do is bring his children to see the King as he doesn't even know his grandchildren."

These are not the first reports of Princess Kate's peacekeeping, with the future Queen said to have tried over the years to mend Princes Harry and William's relationship.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source previously told Star magazine, via the Mirror. "She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

Well, that's that.