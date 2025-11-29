Harper Beckham Has Officially Joined TikTok and We’re Here for It

The Beckham family continues to make headlines, from Victoria Beckham's recent Netflix documentary to the ongoing fallout rumours surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz.

However, it is the youngest family member, Harper Seven, that has been getting the world talking the most. And from the real meaning behind her name to her viral speech about her mother, the 14-year-old has been front and centre.

That is especially the case this weekend, as Harper officially joined TikTok, marking a major milestone for the teenager.

Her account, which is already verified, does not yet have any public posts, with sources reporting via Daily Mail that "she’s private for now so only those in the family and close to it can see her. That will change," they added. "But not yet."

This comes as the youngest Beckham slowly expands her online presence, joining Instagram just two months ago.

And despite her Instagram profile also being private, she has already seen a post go viral, with her mother sharing a sweet Instagram Stories tribute that Harper wrote about older brother Cruz after his recent gig.

Victoria and David Beckham have not commented on Harper's recent social media milestone, but the 51-year-old fashion designer has spoken out about her concerns in the past.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry [...] just yet," Beckham explained in a 2022 interview with Vogue Australia. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes, it really does [worry me]."

"We're such a close family," Beckham added recently when asked about allowing her children to make their own decisions, during her podcast appearance on Call Her Daddy.

"You know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That's really important. But they've got to go on their on their journeys themselves."

Well, that's lovely.