Did Harry and Meghan just confirm that they have moved to LA?

Since announcing that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent their time in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison.

However, last week it was reported that the Sussexes had relocated to the US with an insider claiming that they ‘have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.

‘But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.’

And many believe that the Sussexes confirmed the news that they had moved Stateside in a post on Instagram.

On Thursday, the nation stood at their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show their support for the NHS as part of the Clap For Your Carers campaign, and Harry and Meghan posted about it on Instagram, writing: ‘Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond #clapforourcarers #NHS.’

‘Across the pond’ usually refers to the US, leading their fans to believe that they are now in California.

Donald Trump was quick to address the reported move by publicly refusing to pay for their security, tweeting: ‘I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.

‘It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!’

They replied by stating they have ‘no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources’.