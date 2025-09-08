Prince Harry Wants To ’Bring His Children' Back to the UK, According to Sources

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal life in 2020, relocating to California.

And in the years since, amid career changes and tell-all memoirs, their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors has become strained.

In fact, Prince Harry has only visited the UK a handful of times since his departure. And with the Sussex family denied security during UK visits, the 40-year-old has previously stated that he "can't see a world" in which he would bring Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK.

However, this week marks a change, with Prince Harry returning to the UK for four days to attend the WellChild Awards in London. And during his time in England's capital, he is expected to be meeting King Charles for a "secret peace summit," with the father and son reportedly looking to heal their rift.

Amid reports that Prince Harry is seeking to repair his relationship with his family, friends close to the royal have claimed that he is hoping to increase his visits to the UK. And if he is able to secure greater security for his family, the Duke of Sussex even plans to bring his children and wife with him.

"He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK," friends of the royal recently explained to The Sunday Times.

"He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up," they continued. "He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more."

"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors earlier this year.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

