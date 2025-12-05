Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s First Joint Political Appearance Is Going Viral
- Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were photographed alongside former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko in their first joint political appearance this week.
- The former Japanese leader shared the photograph, describing Perry as Trudeau's 'partner'.
- Trudeau publicly responded to the photograph, writing a message on behalf of himself and Perry.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been front and centre this season, with the A-list couple confirming their relationship earlier this year, after months of speculation.
The singer, 41, and former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, were first linked together in July this year, after they were spotted on a date at Le Violon restaurant, in Montreal. And five months later, their "whirlwind" romance is said to be going strong, with sources reporting that they are having "a lot of fun" and "making a big effort" to "see each other when they can".
This week, the A-list couple appeared to pass a major relationship milestone as they made their first ever joint political appearance. And with photographic evidence shared to social media, the news is unsurprisingly going viral.
Trudeau, who served as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada from 2010 to 2025, met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this week. And in a new photograph shared to social media, Katy Perry and Kishida's wife Yuko can also be seen in attendance.
カナダのトルドー前首相(@JustinTrudeau)がパートナーと来日され、私たち夫妻と昼食をご一緒しました。 総理時代には首相同士何度もお会いし、カナダ訪問時には「日加アクションプラン」の策定など、二国間関係強化に共に汗をかいた仲です。 こうして交友を続けられていることを嬉しく思います。 pic.twitter.com/t9RkbMyip5December 4, 2025
"Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch," read a translation of Kishida's caption. "During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the 'Japan-Canada Action Plan,' sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way."
"Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," Trudeau publicly responded to Kishida's post. "Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."
This marks Trudeau and Perry's first official joint appearance, as well as Perry's first with her new partner in a political capacity.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.