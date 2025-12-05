Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s First Joint Political Appearance Is Going Viral

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were photographed alongside former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko in their first joint political appearance this week.

The former Japanese leader shared the photograph, describing Perry as Trudeau's 'partner'.

Trudeau publicly responded to the photograph, writing a message on behalf of himself and Perry.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been front and centre this season, with the A-list couple confirming their relationship earlier this year, after months of speculation.

The singer, 41, and former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, were first linked together in July this year, after they were spotted on a date at Le Violon restaurant, in Montreal. And five months later, their "whirlwind" romance is said to be going strong, with sources reporting that they are having "a lot of fun" and "making a big effort" to "see each other when they can".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, the A-list couple appeared to pass a major relationship milestone as they made their first ever joint political appearance. And with photographic evidence shared to social media, the news is unsurprisingly going viral.

Trudeau, who served as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada from 2010 to 2025, met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this week. And in a new photograph shared to social media, Katy Perry and Kishida's wife Yuko can also be seen in attendance.

"Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch," read a translation of Kishida's caption. "During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the 'Japan-Canada Action Plan,' sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way."

"Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," Trudeau publicly responded to Kishida's post. "Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

The Woman in Me: Britney Spears £12.10 at Amazon UK In Britney Spears' record-breaking autobiography, The Woman In Me, the popstar opens up about life behind the scenes - sharing her personal stories, in her own words, for the first time.

This marks Trudeau and Perry's first official joint appearance, as well as Perry's first with her new partner in a political capacity.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.