Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially said goodbye to Sussex Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles in the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Los Angeles.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple has since relocated to Los Angeles, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

This week the Sussex family made news once more as they appeared to take a further step away from the royal family, closing their Sussex Royal brand once and for all.

It was reported earlier this year that the Sussex Royal brand was taken from the couple after their departure, with a source telling the Daily Mail that ‘they simply cannot sell themselves as Royals’ anymore.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they were stepping away from the brand, moving on to launch their new organisation, Archewell.

Now, months later, it has been reported by People that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially shut down their Sussex Royal brand.

According to the publication, the couple has filed the paperwork and will now be transferring the assets from Sussex Royal to Prince Harry’s sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst.

