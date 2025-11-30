Elizabeth Olsen’s Rare Comment About Growing Up With Mary-Kate and Ashley Is Going Viral

Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen attend the opening of the Elizabeth and James Flagship Store
Elizabeth Olsen never fails to make headlines, with the 36-year-old starring in major projects from Avengers and Love & Death, to WandaVision and The Assessment.

However, despite Olsen carving out her own successful career in Hollywood, it is her A-list family that gets the world talking the most, with the actress being the younger sister of child stars turned fashion designers, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

And despite the interest around them, the A-list siblings remain extremely private, refraining from speaking about each other in public.

Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen attend the 2016 CDFA Fashion Awards

This week, however, Elizabeth Olsen made a rare comment about Mary-Kate and Ashley, as she reflected on growing up with her famous siblings and the support they gave her.

"[My sisters] were forced to watch all my plays my whole life and go to my dance performances," the Avengers star explained in a recent interview with The Times. "We’re just a supportive family."

And describing her childhood as "pretty chaotic", Olsen continued: "I was the youngest of four. We were all born within five years."

Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen attend Barneys New York&#039;s The Row Handbag Launch

This is not the first time that Olsen has opened up about her famous siblings, recalling the advantages of having older twin sisters in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," she explained. "I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected."

And going on to talk about the unique twin dynamic, she continued: "There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it.

"I actually think it’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters," she added. "If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."

Well, this is lovely.

