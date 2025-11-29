Princess Kate Has Confirmed a Major Update to Her ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Concert

The Princess of Wales has fully returned to the spotlight in 2025, resuming her public duties and increasing her royal outings.

And finishing her year off with a bang, her next public appearance is one of the most important in the royal calendar, with the mother of three hosting the annual 'Together at Christmas' concert.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate's upcoming Christmas carol concert marks her fifth year at the helm, with the highly-anticipated event held at Westminster Abbey on Friday 5 December.

The chosen theme this year has been confirmed as "love in all its forms". And with 1,600 guests expected to be in attendance, the Princess of Wales has organised a star-studded programme.

Looking forward to The ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service returning to Westminster Abbey this December. The service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s in families, friendships or across communities. Christmas is a time that connects… pic.twitter.com/XwrEPw3I5qNovember 13, 2025

This was confirmed over the weekend, as Kensington Palace released a list of the confirmed performers, and among them are some very high profile names.

Prince William, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke are expected to be performing readings during the carol concert.

And musical performances have been confirmed from Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Fisherman’s Friends, as well as youth performers from Platinum Performing Arts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to attend, with the family of five traditionally sitting on the front row.

And while the Wales family is usually joined by fellow royal family members, it is not known this year which Mountbatten-Windsors will be present.

Likely guests however, include previous attendees Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The service will be held at Westminster Abbey, London, on Friday 5 December, and broadcast to UK viewers on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

We will continue to update this story.