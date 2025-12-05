Princess Kate Just Gave an Accidental Update on Her Forest Lodge Home

The Prince and Princess of Wales opened up about their recent house move during German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender's recent state visit.

According to lip readers, the couple is using "mood boards" in the decorating process, with plans expected to start after Christmas.

Prince William also described their October house move as "challenging", but confirmed that they are "tackling it".

The Wales family's recent house move continues to make headlines, with the future King and Queen relocating to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, earlier this year.

The Grade II-listed Georgian-style estate would reportedly be worth £16 million on the open market, with the 328-year-old property featuring eight bedrooms, marble fireplaces and Venetian windows. Not to mention, its setting - surrounded by 4,800 acres of Windsor Great Park, including a tennis court, stables and a lake.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reported to have paid for the move, rent and renovations themselves, with sources describing the property as their "forever home."

And while little is known about their decorating plans, Princess Kate appeared to give an accidental update this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender for an official state visit. And during their diplomatic greeting, they can be seen exchanging a few words.

This conversation, according to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, via Betfair Casino, centred around their new home, with Princess Kate opening up about the recent move.

"It's wonderful to hear you have moved into a new home together,” Büdenbender reportedly told the future King and Queen.

"We are putting together some mood boards for the room, and we will start after Christmas," Princess Kate can be seen responding, agreeing to send Büdenbender photographs of the final result.

"The house move has been rather challenging with elements of twists," Prince William reportedly added. "But we’re tackling it."

We will continue to update this story.