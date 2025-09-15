King Charles’ Relationship With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Could Change Significantly

Prince Harry has been front and centre this month, with the Duke of Sussex returning to the UK for a rare visit.

And while the 41-year-old's trip was scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London, he is also confirmed to have met with his father, King Charles, in "an important first step towards rebuilding their relationship."

As part of the efforts to achieve peace between the Sussexes and the Mountbatten-Windsors, King Charles and Prince Harry met for a "secret peace summit". And according to insiders, the face-to-face meeting - their first since February 2024, was successful.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, having broken the ice, it is reported that Prince Harry is hoping to visit the UK on a more regular basis.

In fact, royal experts believe that the next step is reuniting King Charles with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - a meeting that would mark a significant change in their relationship.

"The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull," a source reportedly explained to the Daily Mail of the situation. "He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them."

"[Prince Harry] wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK," the source added. "It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again."

"There are all sorts of obstacles to that happening again because of Harry’s insistence that they have guaranteed armed police protection," the source continued. "But maybe there is a way of getting them over to Balmoral or Sandringham next year or another royal residence where they are within the security perimeter."

We will continue to update this story.