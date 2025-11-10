Princess Kate Unexpectedly Broke Tradition This Weekend – and It’s Going Viral

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this weekend, as the royal family marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

And with multiple Mountbatten-Windsors being absent, Princess Kate stepped up as future Queen, attending both The Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance on Saturday afternoon alongside Prince George, and the Cenotaph memorial on Sunday.

The Cenotaph memorial is an important date in the royal calendar - seeing senior Mountbatten-Windsors join political leaders, World War veterans and members of the Armed Forces for a service and a symbolic wreath laying.

And with selected high ranking royal family members watching the proceedings from the Buckingham Palace balcony, Princess Kate is always a focal point.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was her wardrobe choices that made headlines this weekend however, as the Princess of Wales unexpectedly broke with tradition, and the news has unsurprisingly gone viral.

The 43-year-old has become known for wearing three poppies on Remembrance Day, instead of the singular flower that is typically worn - a tradition that was passed down from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This, according to theories, is in order to honour the RAF, the Navy and the Army, with each poppy representing a different service. While others believe that the multiple brooches are intended to honour the amount of family members who fought in the war. These theories have not been confirmed by the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, this weekend, Princess Kate broke with tradition, opting to wear a large singular poppy instead of her usual cluster.

The Princess' poppy of choice was made from silk, glass and other natural materials, handcrafted by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co., who recently graduated from the Royal School of Needlework.

It is not known why the Princess of Wales broke with tradition, but it was in fitting, with Queen Camilla, who stood next to Princess Kate, opting to wear three poppies instead.

We will continue to update this story.