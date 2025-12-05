Kim Cattrall Has Married Long-Time Partner Russell Thomas in an Intimate London Wedding

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas got married on December 4th in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London.

Cattrall wore a Dior suit, styled by Patricia Field, and Thomas wore custom Richard James.

The couple, who has been dating since 2016, have shared a sweet photograph to Instagram.

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas have officially wed after ten years together in an intimate London wedding ceremony.

The Sex and the City actress, 69, and audio engineer, 55, got married on Thursday 4 December at Chelsea Old Town Hall, in an intimate celebration, with just 12 guests.

Cattrall wore a statement Dior suit, styled by her long-time friend and creative collaborator, Patricia Field, accessorising her look with Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke Philip Treasy hat. Thomas wore a custom suit by Richard James.

The couple has been dating since 2016, after meeting at the BBC where Cattrall was filming an episode of Woman's Hour.

And after following each other on X [then Twitter], the sound engineer, who is 14 years her junior, reportedly slipped into her DMs.

"He direct messaged me," Cattrall explained in a 2018 interview with Glamour. "It was very, very modern [and] it’s just been very easy."

The pair reportedly kept in touch, with Thomas even coming out to visit her in Vancouver very early on.

"It was very brave of him," the Sex and the City actress has previously recalled to PEOPLE. "Because we didn't really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since.

"I’m very comfortable around him," she has previously added to the publication. "He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humour. And he’s easy on the eyes!"

"We’ve been together almost ten years now and we’ve had a blast," Cattrall explained of their relationship in an interview with The Times this summer. "We’ve just had so much fun."

"He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms," she added of Thomas, who she explained was originally an actor. "He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love."

Congratulations to Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas.

