I'm Calling It: This Classic Handbag Is the Ultimate Summer Occasion Accessory

There really is a Mayfair bag for every event

Aspinal of London campaign shot - women and mayfair bags by a lake
(Image credit: Aspinal of London)
Finding an occasion outfit is one thing, but selecting the accessories to go with it is quite another. If you've already tracked down your wedding guest dress and the right pair of heels, it's probably time to turn your focus to the accessories—and I think Aspinal's Mayfair bag is the piece to have on your radar this season.

I have always believed that a handbag has the power to make or break an entire look, which is why I dedicate so much of my time to scouting out the best silhouettes and styles on the market. Get it wrong, and your ensemble can look slightly clumsy or thrown together. But get it right, and you can have the best style in the room. Sound slightly dramatic? It might be, but all the best dressed people I know have a flawless rotation of bags at the ready.

Aspinal of London has been making leather accessories for over two decades, but the enduring Mayfair style is easily one of its best. Frequently spotted on the arms of royals and celebrities at Wimbledon Tennis and elegant guests at Royal Ascot, it's a bag that is designed for big occasions—which is exactly why it gets my vote for any event.

Whether your personal taste calls for botanical motifs, soft pastel hues, or modern croc-embossed leather, there is a Mayfair for you. Available in three different sizes, a range of fabrications and available with both a top handle and crossbody strap, it offers unrivalled versatility that cements its status as one of the best investment bags of the year.

Oh, and did I mention it's one of Kate Middleton's favourite handbags too? If you need any more convincing, these are the Mayfair styles I have my eye on that will never fail.

