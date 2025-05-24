I'm Calling It: This Classic Handbag Is the Ultimate Summer Occasion Accessory
There really is a Mayfair bag for every event
Finding an occasion outfit is one thing, but selecting the accessories to go with it is quite another. If you've already tracked down your wedding guest dress and the right pair of heels, it's probably time to turn your focus to the accessories—and I think Aspinal's Mayfair bag is the piece to have on your radar this season.
I have always believed that a handbag has the power to make or break an entire look, which is why I dedicate so much of my time to scouting out the best silhouettes and styles on the market. Get it wrong, and your ensemble can look slightly clumsy or thrown together. But get it right, and you can have the best style in the room. Sound slightly dramatic? It might be, but all the best dressed people I know have a flawless rotation of bags at the ready.
Aspinal of London has been making leather accessories for over two decades, but the enduring Mayfair style is easily one of its best. Frequently spotted on the arms of royals and celebrities at Wimbledon Tennis and elegant guests at Royal Ascot, it's a bag that is designed for big occasions—which is exactly why it gets my vote for any event.
Whether your personal taste calls for botanical motifs, soft pastel hues, or modern croc-embossed leather, there is a Mayfair for you. Available in three different sizes, a range of fabrications and available with both a top handle and crossbody strap, it offers unrivalled versatility that cements its status as one of the best investment bags of the year.
Oh, and did I mention it's one of Kate Middleton's favourite handbags too? If you need any more convincing, these are the Mayfair styles I have my eye on that will never fail.
Shop the Mayfair bag
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Keen To Up Your Step Count Now the Sun's Out? This Simple Formula Makes It Easier Than Ever
Expert-backed ways to help you take a step in the right direction.
-
Are We All Using Setting Powder Wrong? Hailey Bieber's Make-up Artist Certainly Thinks So
Less flatness, more dimension
-
Easy Escapes: Why Everyone’s Talking About this Quietly Luxe Cretean Retreat
Phae Blue is a true insider’s gem—discover a stay filled with local flavour, thoughtful design, and serious food credentials.
-
Why Your Next Bag Will Probably be Shaped Like a Pizza, or Maybe a Bottle of Bleach
Novelty bags are booming right now, and we asked a psychologist why
-
Linen Co-Ords Are the Only Thing the Fashion Set Are Wearing This Summer—These Are the 14 Chicest Pairs
Warm weather dressing made simple
-
Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Takes Summer Occasion Dressing to the Next Level
A formal wardrobe has never looked so good
-
The One: Ferragamo’s Soft Bag Revives an Archival Classic
A classic go-to bag
-
How the slogan t-shirt became this season's must-have - and why it's more than just another trend
Not just another Nineties throwback
-
Mytheresa is having a secret sale right now and these are the 11 cult items I'm eyeing
Including the designer bag that was everywhere at Milan Fashion Week
-
Aligne x Elizabeth Day is the capsule wardrobe collection I have been desperately needing for spring
Transitional dressing has never been simpler—or more chic
-
The One: How Bottega Veneta's Andiamo tote bag reached cult status
The perfect every day carry all