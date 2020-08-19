Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘pitching a secret Hollywood project’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently left their rented property in Los Angeles and bought a home together in Santa Barbara, as the couple are looking for more privacy while also being close to the Hollywood hub if they should need to travel for work.

Meghan’s first job since leaving the royal family was narrating the Disney+ documentary series, Elephants, and Harry is appearing in a new Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games, Rising Phoenix, due to air this month. He recently announced he is also partnering with Oprah Winfrey for a series about mental health.

According to a new report, Harry and Meghan are also working on a top secret project and are currently pitching it to network executives.

Sources told Variety that the Sussexes have been putting their idea to ‘numerous’ media companies since June, just before they bought their new home.

It is unclear whether the couple have been pitching a TV series or a documentary, although the insider claims that Harry and Meghan are hoping to be joint producers and NBCUniversal have been on the pitch list. The Duchess has known NBCUniversal Content Studios Chairman Bonnie Hammer since she landed her role as Rachel Zane on Suits.

However, another friend adds that Meghan does not wish to appear in front of the camera.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, revealed earlier this year that he would be interested in working with the couple, and their post-royal success has been compared to that of the Obamas after life in the White House.

A source said: ‘[The Obamas] have found huge commercial success without actually looking like they are getting their hands dirty, to put it bluntly, and retaining their popularity.

‘In fact it is fair to say that their star has soared since leaving the White House, particularly Michelle’s, and this is something Meghan admires very, very much.’

Harry and Meghan’s representatives declined to comment on the report.