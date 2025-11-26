Princess Kate’s Peace Offering Poses Royal 'Dilemma' For Beatrice and Eugenie

The Prince and Princess of Wales are working hard to ensure that their royal duties aren't overshadowed by the recent removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles. Last month, King Charles withdrew his younger brother's Prince, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and His Royal Highness titles, and Sarah Ferguson also lost her duchess title. The historic move came as a result of Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent interview, Prince William expertly avoided discussing the matter and pivoted a probing question back towards his work for the Earthshot prize. Additionally, royal experts have claimed that Princess Kate is hoping to avoid personal distractions when she hosts her annual carol concert next month. Every year, Kate leads the Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, and she is often joined by royals and celebrities to mark the festive season. This year, the Princess of Wales has reportedly offered 'personal invitations' to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as an olive branch. While the sisters will retain their titles amid the scandals surrounding their father, the offer to join the royal family at the highly publicised event poses a 'difficult dilemma' for Beatrice and Eugenie, according to one royal expert.

Royal commentator Neil Sean claimed in an interview with Fox News: "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s Together at Christmas from Princess Catherine’s office. This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say - very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot. Above all, yes, the Royal Family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year."

However, he added: "This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma. If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the centre of attention."

It's unclear whether or not the Princesses will attend this year, but the event - which is due to be held on Friday 5th December 2025 - will see the likes of Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor giving readings. The service will then air on Christmas Eve, on ITV and ITVX .