Prince Harry and King Charles appear to be making amends after several years of estrangement. Following a swift departure from royal life in 2020, Harry has opened up about his strained relationship with the King during various interviews and in his best-selling memoir, Spare. In May, Harry told the BBC that Charles "wouldn't speak" to him following the ongoing legal challenges over his UK security detail, but added that he hoped for "reconciliation" in light of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. By July, aides for both parties were spotted engaging in "peace talks" in London, sparking fresh hopes that the father and son would reunite.

While Prince William reportedly has no desire to reconnect with Harry, the King reportedly spent some time with Harry on his most recent visit to the UK. The Duke of Sussex returned to the capital earlier this month to attend the WellChild Awards, and although a meeting between Harry and the King had not been confirmed prior to his arrival, they did meet for the first time in almost two years. According to Palace sources, Harry and Charles met for a "private tea" at Clarence house.

In the wake of the reunion, there has been speculation that Harry could return to the royal fold in some capacity in the future. However, as per a source who spoke to The Times, King Charles has made it clear that there is no royal future for him. They said: "The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family."

And it seems that Harry isn't seeking to secure that arrangement, either. He spoke about his love of LA in the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, and a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex stating to the publication: "The Duke has made it clear that the focus has to be on his dad. Beyond that, and on any other issues as it relates to his family, we won’t be commenting."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 and relocated to the US with their young son, Archie. The couple has since welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, and the family is now settled in Montecito, California.