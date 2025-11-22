Harper Beckham Has Made a Rare Statement in Support of Her Brother

The Beckham family is one of the most talked-about in the world. And from Victoria Beckham's recent Netflix documentary to David Beckham's knighthood, 2025 has been no exception.

It was their youngest son, Cruz, who made headlines this week, as the 20-year-old musician performed in London with his band, The Breakers.

And among those to publicly celebrate his talents was his sister, 14-year-old Harper Seven.

Harper officially joined Instagram earlier this year. And while her account remains private, her rare statement in support of her brother on Instagram stories was shared by Victoria Beckham.

"I am beyond proud of you Cruz and how far you have come," reads Harper's sweet tribute to her brother. "I am so so proud to call you not just my brother but my role model. I can't be more grateful to have a brother like you. I can't believe you are a rockstar !!"

She continued: "Last night you were amazing and I may have shed a few tears of pride, you have come so far and its crazy to me that you started with just you and your guitar and now you are performing with your own band, your own crowd and so many people that love and care for you. Watching you last night honestly made me tear up and just realise even more how talented you really are."

"I love you so so much and I can't wait for you to make many more amazing songs and memories along this journey," she added.

Harper wasn't the only Beckham to pay tribute to the musician, with Victoria and David Beckham also marking the moment online.

"Family & friends night with Cruz 🥹 we r so proud of you mate we love you and the journey that you are on....," posted David Beckham. "Tonight was full of love & a few tears of joy and pride 😍."

"Wow!!! You look so happy Cruz and we couldn’t be prouder 💫🎈," added Victoria. "We love you."

Well, this is lovely.

