Kate Middleton is commenting on random people’s Instagram posts

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

It was Kate’s Instagram activity however that made the most news this week, as it emerged that the Duchess of Cambridge has been commenting on random people’s Instagram photos incognito.

The Duchess has been hosting a photography competition during lockdown, with members of public from all over sharing their pictures of lockdown as part of the #holdstill2020 project with the National Portrait Gallery.

Now it seems that Kate is doing more than judge the competition officially, communicating with the participants in their Instagram comments sections. And while the Duchess is using the Kensington Royal Instagram account to do her commenting, she has given a hint that it’s her, signing herself off with a ‘C’.

‘I love this! What a budding photographer!’, Kate commented on one participant’s photograph, while she wrote on another: ‘My children will very much relate to this! Thank you for taking part and sharing your story! C.’

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to post a #holdstill photograph in the hopes of a Kate Middleton comment!