Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t dropping one aspect of royal life any time soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Los Angeles.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their loss of privileges, from their paying back the money spent on Frogmore Cottage’s renovation, to America’s refusal to pay for their security.

This week however, it was the aspect of royal life that they wouldn’t be losing that made news, as it emerged that the Sussex family were still using their royal monogram.

In a letter sent from the Sussex couple to the charity, Streetgames, their royal monogram – the letters H and M with a coronet (crown) over the top – was clearly visible at the top of the page.

And it turns out this is one aspect of royal life that Harry and Meghan will not be dropping soon.

Why? Because despite leaving their roles, Prince Harry is still the son of an heir apparent, and as such, he and Meghan were allocated a monogram, something they may continue using.

Twitter fans were also quick to point out that Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, continued to use their coronets after divorcing out of the royal family and losing their HRH status.

‘It is the coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the heir apparent,’ a royal statement announced at the time when Meghan was given a coronet. ‘It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.’

Well, that’s that.