Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t dropping one aspect of royal life any time soon

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Here’s everything you need to know…

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Los Angeles.

    View this post on Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their loss of privileges, from their paying back the money spent on Frogmore Cottage’s renovation, to America’s refusal to pay for their security.

    This week however, it was the aspect of royal life that they wouldn’t be losing that made news, as it emerged that the Sussex family were still using their royal monogram.

    In a letter sent from the Sussex couple to the charity, Streetgames, their royal monogram – the letters H and M with a coronet (crown) over the top – was clearly visible at the top of the page.

    And it turns out this is one aspect of royal life that Harry and Meghan will not be dropping soon.

     

    Why? Because despite leaving their roles, Prince Harry is still the son of an heir apparent, and as such, he and Meghan were allocated a monogram, something they may continue using.

    Latest Stories

    Twitter fans were also quick to point out that Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, continued to use their coronets after divorcing out of the royal family and losing their HRH status.

    ‘It is the coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the heir apparent,’ a royal statement announced at the time when Meghan was given a coronet. ‘It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.’

    Well, that’s that.

    Reading now

    Popular