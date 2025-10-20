Royal Experts Claim Princess Kate’s Latest ‘Bold Move’ Could Actually ‘Backfire’

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025. And now in remission, following her cancer recovery, the 43-year-old has returned to her role as one of the leaders of the fold.

In fact, from the Wales family's upcoming move to Windsor's Forest Lodge, to Prince William's surprisingly candid interview about the monarchy, the royal couple has been all anyone can talk about.

This month, it was a surprising move by the mother of three that made headlines, as Princess Kate published an essay, entitled 'The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World', co-written by Harvard University professor Robert Waldinger.

In the essay, the Princess of Wales warned of an "epidemic of disconnection" caused by excessive screen time, highlighting the negative impact that it could have on the next generation.

"While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite," reads an excerpt from the powerful essay. "Our smartphones, tablets, and computers have become sources of constant distraction, fragmenting our focus and preventing us from giving others the undivided attention that relationships require. We sit together in the same room while our minds are scattered across dozens of apps, notifications, and feeds. We’re physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us.

"The evidence is clear," it later continues. "If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other.

"This is not just about creating a more loving environment for our children. It’s about creating a more loving world. And that begins with a simple, deliberate act."

This is known to be a cause close to the Princess of Wales' heart, but according to experts, the "bold move" could actually backfire.

"She's obviously going to face criticism from people saying, 'You don't work a 9-to-5 job, you don't have a demanding boss, and you don't need to constantly check your emails because someone else will tell you if there's something important,'" explained hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash, during a new episode of Hello! magazine's 'A Right Royal Podcast'.

"I hope it didn't come across as too much of a lecture, because she has opened herself up to criticism, and very obvious criticism," podcast guest and royal expert Hannah Furness added. "[But] I think it did give me a bit of a nudge, and I think it will give everybody a bit of a nudge."

We will continue to update this story.