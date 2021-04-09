Kate Middleton and Prince Philip had one very special thing in common

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace has announced today that Prince Philip has sadly died, aged 99.

Announcing the news via Twitter, a statement from Buckingham Palace palace read:

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

‘Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the first to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, posting the tragic news to their Instagram account.

It was Kate Middleton and her particular connection to Prince Philip that people have spoken about since the tragic news, with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh said to be quite alike.

According to a royal biographer, Kate is quite like Philip in how they both support their spouses.

‘In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,’ Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown author Sarah Gristwood explained to PEOPLE. ‘But in another it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.’

Another royal biographer Penny Junor then made the connection between Kate and Philip, adding: ‘She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.