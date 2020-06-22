Kate Middleton just revealed one of the Cambridge family’s favourite spots for a day out

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And we get it.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorsteps with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and of course posting non-stop gorgeous family photos to keep up morale.

This past week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went one step further, each taking part in their first face-to-face royal engagement since the lockdown started in March.

Kate’s engagement made the most news, with the Duchess of Cambridge visiting Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday, something the Duchess explained her family do regularly.

‘They love it’, Kate said of the Cambridge family’s fondness for a garden centre day trip. ‘It’s such a great space for children and families.’

According to the Duchess, Prince George is a particular fan of a garden centre visit, with the miniature royal said to be fascinated by Venus Flytraps.

‘As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal,’ the Kensington Royal Instagram account captioned a photograph of the engagements.

Going on to talk about Kate’s engagement in particular, the post continued: ‘The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely.’

Well, this is lovely.