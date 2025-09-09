The Princess of Wales is widely regarded as one of the most popular members of the royal family. Insiders and experts often remark on what makes Princess Kate so relatable to the British public, whether it's her refreshing approach to parenting, her ability to show 'real leadership' within the Palace or the fact that she has consistently ripped up the royal rulebook in a bid to modernise the monarchy.

But it seems that she had one particularly important and impactful mentor within the royal fold: the late Prince Philip. In a 2021 biography about the late royal titled Philip: The Final Portrait, author and journalist Gyles Brandreth wrote about the one piece of advice he gave to Princess Kate, his 'golden rule' for navigating life in the royal spotlight. During her early years in the family, Prince Philip reportedly told Kate: "If you think the attention is on you personally, you’ll end up in trouble... The focus is on your role, what you do, what you support. It’s not focused on you as an individual. You’re not a celebrity. You represent the royal family."

According to Brandreth, he advised Kate to 'never look at the camera' during royal outings or while engaging with the public, instructing the Princess to avoid looking at photographers - something which he and the late Queen Elizabeth II did to ensure that the people they were speaking to felt acknowledged. He wrote: "I have been on walkabouts with [Princess Kate]. She does not look at the camera. Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter at hand, never about herself."

In an interview for Fox News, royal expert Helena Chard added: "She was taught by the best. Prince Philip reminded her that she wasn’t a celebrity. She represents the royal family. She needs to dedicate herself to a life of service, concentrate on the job at hand and never smile directly at the camera."

A second royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, confirmed that Kate followed Philip's advice - and with great success - as she also 'values tradition, service' and 'stability', explaining: "He implored her to always focus on the role, that of dedication and duty, not on herself. That’s why she avoids seeking public attention for personal fame. He made it blatantly clear that royalty and celebrity are two completely different things. Philip’s advice has helped her preserve the monarchy’s respected public image, rendering her as one of the most level-headed, grounded, popular, revered and trusted members of the royal family."