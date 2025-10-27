‘Madeline’ From Lily Allen’s New Break Up Album Has Officially Come Forward

Lily Allen has been front and centre this week, releasing her new album 'West End Girl' to critical acclaim.

The highly-anticipated album - her first in seven years, chronicles Allen's marriage and split from ex husband David Harbour. The former couple separated in December 2024 after four years of marriage, amid reports of alleged infidelity on the Stranger Things actor's part.

And with Allen's new release featuring raw and personal lyrics about the breakdown of their relationship, 'West End Girl' has been dominating the headlines.

It is new track 'Madeline' that has got the world talking the most, featuring messages where Allen seemingly confronts another woman over text.

"I know none of this is your fault, messaging you feels kind of assaultive," reads the lyrics. "Saw your text, that's how I found out, tell me the truth and his motives.

"How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion?," they later continue. "He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open. Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?"

This week, a woman came forward, via The Mail On Sunday, alleging that she and Harbour had a relationship and claiming to be the 'Madeline' referenced in Allen's new album.

"Of course I’ve heard the song," she allegedly told the publication. "But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two and a half year old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It’s a little bit scary for me."

And when asked whether she knew that her text exchange would feature in the album, she reportedly responded: “Yeah, I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment."

Despite the claims, Allen has stated in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, that 'Madeline' is fictional and merely a "construct of others".

"I made this record in December 2024 and it was a way for me to process what was happening in my life," Allen explained in a recent interview with British Vogue.

"There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel," she continued. "It is inspired by what went on in the relationship."

'West End Girl' is out now.

