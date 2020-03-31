Prince William and Kate Middleton are no longer self-isolating with their children in London

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Few are exempt from these – with even members of the royal family following suit.

Royal events have been cancelled and royal family members have been escaping London for the countryside to isolate there.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending alone time with baby Archie in California.

But what about the Cambridges?

The family of five were thought to be staying in their Kensington Palace home following the closure of George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea.

It has since been reported however that Prince William and Kate Middleton have actually been isolating with their three children in their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

The Cambridges reportedly left for Anmer Hall on Saturday, and will remain there for the foreseeable future.

The family has been extremely active on social media since the lockdown was announced, from the sweet family video clapping the NHS to a sneak peek inside the Duke and Duchess’ Kensington Palace offices.

Here’s hoping to more updates from Norfolk!