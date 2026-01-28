It's the eleventh week of January (yes, really), and the chances are that most of us have ditched our most extreme 2026 fitness resolutions already. Because, you know, science (studies show that one month into a new year, over 50% of us have quit our best laid plans) - so, if one of your goals for 2026 was to move more, and you're already finding it tough, we have great news.

Enter: movement snacks. That's right - interspersing your day with short, sharp, intentional workouts as opposed to spending an hour slogging it out in the gym after work is where fitness is at, right now (apologies if we threw you off with the snack terminology - but we wholeheartedly endorse snacking of the food-related kind, too, FYI.)

And honestly? It's music to our ears. No more setting aside huge swathes of our weekend to sweat; in fact, research suggests that functional mobility and movement snacks are effective in boosting cardiorespiratory fitness - check out this study, published in the 2022 Exercises and Sports Science Reviews - while further studies (like this one, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition show that shorter workout sessions can be equally as effective as their longer counterparts, when it comes to improving fitness.

In particular, we're talking about intentional, three-minute mobility flows during the work day. We know that a sedentary lifestyle is not the way, so could movement snacks serve a dual purpose, both boosting fitness and reducing the amount of time we spend sitting down? Keep scrolling to find out - but, in the meantime, do check out our guides to the best beginner workout moves, the best home workouts for beginners, and the best YouTube workouts under 10 minutes, here.

Movement snacks are seriously hot, RN - here's why, and how to do them

What are movement snacks?

Movement snacks are an excellent way to incorporate functional mobility (more on this, shortly) into your daily routine.

"Movement snacks refer to short, intentional bouts of physical activity spread throughout the day, rather than one long workout," explains Emily Schofield, certified personal trainer at Ultimate Performance. "They involve breaking exercise into small, manageable chunks - often just two to ten minutes at a time, spread across the day. A few bodyweight squats between meetings, taking short walks throughout your day, jogging on the spot after sitting for an hour, or a set of push-ups while the kettle boils, and so on – they all count! The key is intention."

Our bodies are designed to move in a variety of different ways to facilitate everyday tasks - everything from exercising to simply getting in and out of bed.

But trust us: no matter how old you are, anything that impedes your functional mobility becomes a problem - and fast. Think waking up with a sore neck, a niggling knee pain or stiff and achey joints - things that, over time, really affect the way you move and therefore your quality of life.

"Functional mobility is defined as the ability to move your joints through their full range of motion with strength, control and stability, in ways that translate directly to everyday life," continues Schofield.

And movement snacks help boost functional mobility. "It's not about passive stretching or contorting the body into extreme positions. Instead, functional mobility work focuses on maintaining and improving the quality of movements that everyone does in their day-to-day life.

"We're talking about squatting down to pick up the kids, carrying heavy shopping bags in each arm, reaching up to get something out of a cupboard, walking up the stairs, bending down to do gardening, even just getting up from the floor without having to think twice."

What are the benefits of movement snacks?

Aside from the aforementioned major win of keeping our bodies nicely ticking over, movement snacks have loads of other everyday benefits, too.

1. They're accessible

First and foremost, movement snacks break down many of the main barriers to exercise: lack of time, inexperience and expense.

"The most obvious benefit of movement snacking is accessibility," agrees Schofield. "Not everyone has the time, confidence, or even the inclination to spend an hour in the gym three or four times a week, not to mention it can be expensive, too.

"For some people, there are also logistical barriers, such as not living close to a gym. For others, it’s psychological. ‘Gymtimidation’ is a current TikTok trend, but it’s been around for a long time, and it refers to a fear of gyms or feeling out of place in them. Sadly, ‘gymtimidation’ is far more common than people realise, so movement snacks remove that barrier entirely, as you can literally do them wherever you are - no kit or experience required."

2. They boost consistency

Yes, it's not the most exciting word, but when it comes to building strength, fitness and endurance, any trainer worth their salt will preach consistency over all else.

"The big win here is consistency," shares personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "Movement snacks aren't a full workout and can safely be done multiple times a day. Over time, all those tiny reps will add up to a body that hurts less and moves a little better."

3. They reduce sedentary time

We know that sitting down or being still for long stretches of our day does us no favours at all: studies show that sedentary lifestyles carry a slew of adverse effects, from increased risk of developing metabolic disorders to cognitive impairment. The simple solution? Yep, you've guessed it: movement snacks.

"From a physical perspective, movement snacks help counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting," shares Schofield. "Long hours at a desk, which is a common problem for many people, can contribute to stiff hips, poor posture, back pain and weakened muscles. Brief, regular movement helps maintain joint health, reinforce good movement patterns, and keep muscles switched on."

4. They reduce the risk of injury

Think of movement snacks as a regular oiling of your joints, if you will - like taking your car out for a little run, to keep it ticking over.

"Movement snacks help maintain joint mobility, muscle strength, balance and circulation," explains personal trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "They can reduce stiffness and aches, especially in the back, hips, and shoulders, too."

This all works together to help reduce stress and strains across the body, resulting in fewer injuries.

5. They're great for mental health

The benefits of movement snacking aren't limited to the purely physical, either, as Schofield explains.

"Even five minutes of effort has been shown to deliver mental and cognitive benefits," she tells MC UK. "Any form of challenging exercise triggers the release of endorphins, which improve mood and reduce stress. There is also strong evidence that regular movement supports cognitive function, focus and mental clarity."

Who are movement snacks best for?

We've said it above, but we'll say it again: quite literally, everyone can benefit from incorporating a functional mobility flow snack into their day.

"Almost everyone can benefit from functional mobility snacks, but they're especially useful for certain people," shares Jenner. "In particular, those who sit a lot (which is most of us now) or feel stiff first thing in the morning. They're ideal for beginners who feel overwhelmed by starting a longer workout, or anyone returning after injury, illness, or a long break, and needs a gentle way back into movement.

"They’re also brilliant for anyone who already trains but wants to feel better in their sessions. If you’re always sore, short mobility work can improve your performance and recovery."

Why are functional mobility movement snacks so popular right now?

It's fair to say that we're all busier than ever, at the moment. And with limited time, energy and resources, one of the first things to slip is often our movement - that's where movement snacks really come into their own.

"When it comes to health, wellness, and fitness, everyone is looking for that silver bullet, the ultimate ‘hack’ or clever new way to train that promises results," notes Schofield. "It's not surprising given how busy modern life is – it’s understandable that people are looking for the shortest, quickest road possible to transform their health.

"That is why the concept of movement snacks has gained traction. It’s easy to see why they're appealing to so many people, since modern life can be so chaotic and stressful, that a few minutes here and there feels more manageable, sustainable, and doable than long workouts."

Additionally, there's been much focus in the last few years on longevity, which is as much about living well (read: independently) as it is about sticking around to a ripe old age. Functional mobility is vital for your health span, with studies showing that longevity and flexibility are linked.

How to incorporate movement snacks into your day

One of the best ways to bank all the benefits above is with a three-minute functional mobility flow: simple and quick to do at work, home or wherever.

Jenner suggests incorporating the following in your weekly routine:

Keep it simple: pick two to four moves that you feel will benefit you most and do them for five minutes a few times throughout the day. You can think of your body in categories: hips, spine, ankles and shoulders.

A little snack routine could be: one minute of slow bodyweight squats (pause at the bottom), one minute of hip hinges, one minute of shoulder circles, one minute of marching abs and one minute of calf raises. Pick a couple, and get them done.

Mobility works best when the movements are slow and controlled. The goal is to feel looser and more switched on, not rushed and out of breath.

Can movement snacks really replace hours in the gym?

Now for the million-dollar question: movement snacks are often couched as an alternative to hours of sweaty gym sessions - but is this really the case?

The answer, as you'd expect, depends on your personal experience and goals.

"If your aim is to maximise muscle growth, strength, bone density or make significant body composition changes, I'd argue that movement snacks and functional mobility work cannot fully replace an hour of structured resistance training, performed two or three times a week," advises Schofield. "Progressive overload (gradually increasing resistance over time) remains essential for building and maintaining meaningful amounts of lean mass, particularly as we get older. To build muscle, improve bone density, reshape your body composition and significantly increase your strength all require resistance training and progressive overload. That takes time, patience, dedication and consistency. So, movement snacking is not a shortcut around that reality.

"While short bouts of activity can improve your cardiovascular fitness, burn calories and maintain a baseline level of conditioning, they do have their limitations. What really drives long-term fat loss, metabolic health and longevity is the amount of lean muscle mass you carry.

"While you can build some muscle with bodyweight-based movement snacks, particularly if you’re new to exercise, over time, the body adapts. If you repeat the same movements day after day without increasing the challenge or load, your progress will stall. The most effective approach is not choosing between the gym and movement snacking but combining the two. Strength training should be the foundation, and movement snacks can multiply the benefits."

How often should we be incorporating functional mobility movement snacks into our routine? "In saying that quality matters, frequency also matters when it comes to exercise snacks," notes Schofield. "Movement snacks work best when they are frequent. A good rule of thumb is to move every 45 to 60 minutes during prolonged sitting, even if only briefly. "These short bouts add up over the day and can significantly increase total daily energy expenditure, while also reducing stiffness and mental fatigue. That said, movement snacks should complement, not replace, dedicated strength training wherever possible. Two to three full-body resistance sessions per week, supported by daily movement, remains the gold standard for long-term health and longevity."