I'm a 9x marathon runner who works out five times a week - 6 tips for making winter training enjoyable

Hands up if you find training in winter... well, difficult? Pair a busy social calendar with baltic conditions and darker daylight hours and it's not a surprise that so many find it hard to get out.

The stats do the talking, really, with one PureGym UK Fitness Report finding that as many as 74% of people in the UK don't exercise during the winter months. This is the lowest level of physical activity the gym has recorded throughout the entire year and really puts into perspective how difficult us Brits find training outdoors when the weather isn't playing ball.

There are loads of science-backed benefits of running, but also a huge wealth of stats backing up how important it is not only to workout, but workout outside, come winter. Not only does working out outside reduce stress, with one University of Michigan study finding that spending an hour in nature can reduce cortisol levels by 20%, but it also helps to regulate your circadian rhythm, boost brain function, and improve your immunity.

As a nine-time marathon runner who regularly embarks on her busiest training blocks during the winter months, I know how offputting freezing cold temperatures and dark mornings can be. That said, I've also banked a couple of handy tips and tricks over the years that truly make winter training so, so much more enjoyable. From picking the right kit, to booking your workout in with a friend, I promise the below will truly change the game when it comes to winter training. Below, I share my tried and tested techniques.

6 winter running tips that'll transform your training

1. Download a training plan

This is useful for just about anyone looking to improve their running stamina, distance, or speed, but it's also a handy tool for holding yourself accountable in the colder months. How come? Well, because if you've worked out an end goal and a weekly plan in place to help you achieve said goal, you're much more likely to feel motivated to get your weekly workouts banked.

Without a goal, it's all too easy to convince yourself that your body needs that extra half an hour in bed or that you'll find time for your run tomorrow. And while, of course, some days you do need a few extra minutes of sleep, most days, you'll feel better and more energised for getting up and banking your session.

I've been training with a running coach for around four years now but have also heard great things about running coach apps like Runna and Coopah, which curate training plans based on your goals and current fitness levels. If you're a beginner, the Couch to 5km app is what I used when I first started running and it helped me build my cardio fitness in no time.

2. Lay your kit out on the radiator the night before

This one's truly a game-changer - especially if you pop it on the radiator so it's warm come the morning. By laying out your kit the night before, you're not only making a commitment to yourself and your workout, but making things easier for yourself come 7am when you're on minutes.

Trust me on this one, as someone who's fumbled around in the dark for a sports bra far too many times than I care to count. If you know you're likely to come up with excuses not to workout, then you can easily take the kit excuse out of the equation by getting it ready to go.

3. And on the subject of kit, make sure you dress smartly

Often, the days when it'll be the most difficult to get out the door during winter training are the ones that'll make the biggest difference to your fitness levels or race times.

And that's where clever kit comes in - because when it’s raining, windy and not-sure-I-want-to-do-this levels of cold, you need kit that both protects and insulates you while also feeling like a second skin. Without a doubt one of the biggest turn-offs when it comes to winter running is wearing inappropriate kit that doesn't sweat-wick, support, or keep you warm.

The most important thing to consider when planning what to wear for your winter runs is your layers. Learning to layer is a really important part of actually enjoying your winter running, as is investing in quality kit that actually does what it's supposed to.

Unlike the sports bra, tank top and shorts you can chuck on for summer runs, winter requires a sometimes complex layering system that will ensure you stay just the right temperature. And it's a fine art - one too many layers that aren't ventilated and you'll be too hot, way too soon. And one too few and you'll run the risk of catching a cold and heading home way earlier than you planned.

While it'll sometimes take a little trial and error, and will often take some de-layering mid-run, the basic formula is as follows:

A supportive sports bra that's sweat-wicking and anti-chafe

A breathable, long-sleeved base layer - my favourites are merino or wool

A breathable yet warm waterproof top layer, jacket or gilet

Supportive, seamless running leggings - I always opt for one with pockets for your essentials

Running socks that'll cover your ankles

Running trainers with enough grip to protect you on any ice or sleet

An ear-warming headband or gloves to keep your hands warm.

It's also worth being mindful of your pace during winter runs, as the faster you run, the more you'll sweat and the colder your temperature will drop.

For all of your kit, you'll want to invest in designs that have insulating yet sweat-wicking material, a breathable design and a tight, close-cut style to make sure you don't feel the chill from the wind.

Socks are also key, here, and often forgotten about, so do make sure to wear a pair that covers your ankles fully and ideally sit over the top of your leggings to fend off any chills.

4. Meet a friend or join a club

I've touched on the fact that accountability is a great motivator and even suggested getting a run plan or coach to help hold you accountable. Another way of doing just that is booking a run date in with a friend or heading to a local run club.

There are several reasons this is an effective way to enjoy winter running. Number one, if you're running with friends, you'll likely enjoy the miles more, banking them more effortlessly and also using the time to catch up, as well as work out. And number two, you're much less likely to skip the run if you know someone's counting on you and waiting for you at your meet point.

Winter running goals? Sorted.

5. Pre-plan your route

A fun perk of summer running is being able to make your route up as you go. But if you're keen to enjoy winter running, where the temperatures are more extreme outside, one of my biggest hacks is pre-planning your route in advance.

If you have a Garmin or fitness tracker, you'll be able to plan the route and pre-load it on your GPS before you go. You'll also be able to keep the route up on your watch face, meaning you can keep an eye on where you're going without getting your hands cold.

6. Check the weather forecast before you go

Last but by no means least, being prepared is a big part of actually enjoying your winter running. Think about it: if the weather forecast is predicting rain, you can wear the appropriate waterproof kit and stay warm and dry for your entire session.

It might sound simple, but these small organisational tips are what can make or break a wet, windy run. Happy running.

