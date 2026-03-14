All runners will know that nothing ruins your comfort and focus like grappling with your phone, keys, water bottle, and more whilst on the move. That's where handy storage solutions like the best running belts come into their own. However, finding one that doesn't bounce, chafe, or add unnecessary bulk - but still offers enough room for everything you need - takes some serious trial and error.

I can appreciate that this mission can be not just costly, but also very wasteful. So, in the interest of uniting you with the perfect running belt for your needs on the very first try, I've spoken to marathon runners, Olympians, running coaches, ultra-runners, PTs, and running fanatics about the belts they swear by.

"As a ten-time marathoner and four-time Boston Qualifying marathoner, I've tested upwards of 50 running belts over my decade in the industry," says Marie Claire UK's Senior Health Editor, Ally Head. "I notoriously don't get on with them - they make me feel quite weighed down in comparison to just running without anything attached to you, and many have bounced around on my hip or waist so much, they've actually ended up causing a stitch.

"That said, the sheer ease of being able to pop your essentials in a pouch that you know won't pop open shouldn't be overlooked - while my personal recommendation is going for a pair of the best running shorts with pockets, or a top or bra with pockets included, the below are the tried and tested best of the best."

From affordable options that won't break the bank and stylish patterned designs to fabrics that promise minimal bounce, I'm confident that one of our experts has a belt to suit your needs. And for even more storage options ahead of marathon season, we've tested sports bras with pockets, leggings with pockets, running accessories, and even running socks you can hide a gel in if you so desire.

Best running belts, worn daily by athletes and experts

Expert favourite

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt Today's Best Deals £35 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Expert approved + Range of colours + Stretchy Reasons to avoid - Smaller sizes sell fast

"As a runner, I love using a running belt because it adds to the sense of freedom running gives me, it keeps all my little essentials without ruining the rhythm of my run. My favourite ones are lightweight, secure and don’t bounce while I’m moving. I can tuck in my phone so I’ve got my tunes and that security on me so if I do need to take an Uber home after a long run to the coffee shop, I know I can. It means I can run hands-free, stay comfortable and still have everything I might need. My favourite one is from lululemon. It's lightweigh, fits all my essentials, and most important; it's pink!" - Aimee Fuller, two-time Team GB Winter Olympian turned broadcaster, author and keen runner

"Minimalist with a sleek design, this lululemon belt is suitable for shorter runs. It can fit 2-3 gels and your phone. Some people recommend choosing a single size up for the best fit." - Arj Thiruchelvam, running coach and Performance Physique founder

Editor's pick

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Slim 4.0 Running Waist Pack Today's Best Deals £24.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Extra slim + Snug fit + Zip closure Reasons to avoid - Not the most spacious

"I've had this Nike belt for a couple of years now, and love the bright colourway, as well as how snugly it fits to your body. A non-negotiable in any running belt is its ability to stay put, and this one does a great job of that. The band doesn't dig in or cause discomfort while you're moving, and the zip is easy to navigate for grabbing gels mid-movement." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Most recommended

(Image credit: Amazon)

Energy Spibelt Running Pouch Today's Best Deals £24.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly rated + Plenty of space for gels + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Can ride up slightly

"As I've mentioned, I notoriously... don't get on with running belts, and personally much prefer to wear shorts, tops, or bras which have pockets for all of my essentials in. But when I put a callout out on Instagram last November asking my running community which their go-to running belt was, this one got rave reviews. It's affordable, washes well, and most importantly, doesn't move around loads while you're moving. It also has handy loops for you to put your gels in on either side of your waist, meaning you've got more storage space in the pouch compartment for your keys, phone, and card." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Most stylish

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty The Dash Zero Run Belt Today's Best Deals £21.50 at Sweaty Betty (save 55%) Reasons to buy + Stylish pattern + Space for a water bottle + Room for phone and keys Reasons to avoid - Expensive when not on sale

"I love this running belt as it’s easily adjustable around the waist, so it doesn’t move around when you’re running. To find a belt that can hold your phone, a small water bottle and gels for longer runs isn’t easy, but this belt fits it all." - Lotty Campbell Bird, yoga, Pilates and barre teacher based in the Cotswolds

Best no bounce belt

(Image credit: Amazon)

Salomon Pulse Belt Today's Best Deals £31.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comfortable weight distribution + Ultra-runner approved + No chafing Reasons to avoid - Limited colours

"I love this running belt because it's super comfortable with no bounce, loads of pockets, and it doesn’t chafe even after 100 miles. The pole loops are a great bonus too." - Charlotte Fisher, British ultra-runner

"The Salomon Pulse belt is excellent because the weight distribution is comfortable and you get very minimal bounce from phones, gels, or other small items." - Monty Simmons MSc, Personal Trainer

Best for hydration

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fitletic Hydra 16oz Hydration Belt Today's Best Deals £38.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Best for hydration + Ample storage + Gets lighter as you go Reasons to avoid - More technical design

"My absolute favourite running belt is the Fitletic Hydra 16 hydration belt. I think it makes sense to hydrate yourself while you’re running. The good news is that as you get more tired, you’ll probably have drunk more water, so the belt actually becomes slightly lighter as you go through the run. As the race progresses, you’re carrying less weight because you’ve already consumed some of it.

"These also work nicely if you’re pairing them with SiS gels or similar if you’re doing longer distance running. They’re great because they help you carry essentials like your phone, keys, or gels. Another benefit is that the weight stays close to the centre of your body, which is important. Instead of pulling on your shoulders and making your traps ache or sitting awkwardly in a pocket or off to one side, the load stays centralised around your hips.

"That means it doesn’t distract you while you run and it doesn’t get anywhere near your legs, so it doesn’t interfere with your stride. It’s not weighing on your shoulders constantly, and you’re not worrying about things bouncing around in your pockets. Most of them zip securely as well, so you don’t have to worry about things falling out while you’re running and you can maintain a good cadence without thinking about it." - Monty Simmons MSc, Personal Trainer

Best for long runs

(Image credit: Kiprun)

Kiprun Running Belt Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Kiprun Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Great storage + Ideal for long runs Reasons to avoid - One size

"This Kiprun belt can store 6 energy gels plus keys, and a total of 500ml via two flasks. It is remarkably secure, reducing that annoying bounce when running. This is a really good long run option that doesn’t break the bank." - Arj Thiruchelvam, running coach and Performance Physique founder

Best running belt alternatives

Best top with pockets

(Image credit: Weasie)

Weasie The Marathon Tank Today's Best Deals £42 at Weasie Reasons to buy + 5 pockets + No bounce + Second skin feel Reasons to avoid - Not a belt

"Not a belt, but easily one of the best running tops on the market if you're looking for storage space. The tops and shorts from independent brand Weasie are my current favourites - they have 5+ pockets on both, fit your belongings seamlessly, and are unbelievably handy for racing or training runs.

"With five - yes, five! - pockets to choose from, you can easily fit your phone, gels, keys, card, and basically anything else you may need in this top. The design is also surprisingly ergonomical - nothing bounces around, and it truly feels like a second skin. Want my two cents? Support a female-founded, independent business and treat yourself to one of the best running tops on the market RN." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best shorts with pockets

(Image credit: lululemon)

Fast and Free High-Rise Short Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Marathon approved + High quality + Sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"These are the shorts I've worn for my last four marathons - London, Chicago, Berlin, and Valencia - so you can really trust that I think they're the best of the best. Race day can be so hard, you have to be wearing kit that's working hard for you - and lulu's cult favourite Fast and Free shorts do just that. They sweat wick unbelievably well, fit like a glove, and have two pockets on either side of your thigh, as well as five pockets inside the waistband for all of your race day or training run essentials. TLDR: I can't fault them if you're in need of storage mid-workout." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor