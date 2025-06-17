Yes, Sports Bras With Pockets *Finally* Exist – 7 Best To Add to Your Workout Wardrobe, Stat

You don't need me to tell you how essential a good sports bra is. Anyone who requires some support around the chest will be no stranger to the difference a reliable workout bra can make. But what you might not be aware of is how you can make this essential piece of kit even more useful. Of course, I'm talking about sports bras with pockets.

Yes, support, sweat-wicking properties, and a comfortable fit are paramount when it comes to choosing the best sports bra for you, but why should it stop there? A sports bra with pockets not only offers all of these essential qualities, but also solves the problem of a lack of storage options when you're wearing minimal kit - particularly during the summer months.

There are few things more tedious than not having anywhere to store your keys, phone, gels, or other essentials that you need to take out of the house with you. And if you're anything like me, you hate having to carry a bulky bag for a sweat session when it really doesn't seem necessary.

Well, I've done some digging and discovered the best sports bras with pockets currently on the market, with innovative storage options and fits that will work for running, gym sessions, or low-impact Pilates classes.

1. Best full coverage sports bra with pockets

(Image credit: On)

On Core 2-in-1 Crop Today's Best Deals £50 at On Reasons to buy + Good coverage + Side panel storage + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Only two colours

This bra went wildly viral on the running side of TikTok, and Senior Health Editor Ally Head is a fan. The amount of storage is seriously impressive (Ally once squeezed five gels, her phone, headphones, and house keys in hers... yup), plus, if you like to work out in just a bra during the warmer months, the fuller coverage design will be a perfect fit. The storage comes in two side panels, ideal for tucking your essentials away without digging into your chest, and the high neck design has an extra chic feel. With enough space for a phone and keys, it's ideal for runs or travelling to and from the gym without having to lug a bag with you.

2. Most affordable sports bra with pockets

(Image credit: Amazon)

QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Bra Today's Best Deals From £26.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Range of colours + Removable pads Reasons to avoid - Not as high quality as other brands

You don't have to spend a fortune to get a sports bra with pockets, and this is easily one of the most fun designs I've come across thanks to the bright colour ways and back cutout design. This style has hundreds of five star reviews from customers, with one saying "sewn in cups are a great feature, love the phone pocket on the back. The fabric is nice and soft, and it provides enough support for me while running".

3. Best sports bra with multiple pockets

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas Run Pocket Medium Support Bra Today's Best Deals £45 at adidas Reasons to buy + Supportive + Great size range + Suitable for all types of exercise Reasons to avoid - No adjustable straps

If you're after a sports bra with numerous storage options, this is the one for you. I particularly like the pocket on the front that offers easy access for things like gels when you're on the move, but there's also space for keys and cash. adidas has a brilliant size range on offer too, going from a size 2XS to 4X. What's more, it's made from CLIMACOOL fabric which wicks and disperses sweat.

4. Sleekest sports bra with pockets

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance NB Sleek Medium Support Pocket Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £31.50 at Amazon (was £45, save 30%) Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Range of chic colours + Spacious pocket Reasons to avoid - Only medium support

A bra with pockets might conjure up images of a bulky, ill fitting top, but this New Balance design proves that storage options don't have to ruin the silhouette. The back pocket means that your bits and bobs won't get in your way when you're working out, and it has removable cups for support and coverage to give you a customisable fit. I also love the thick bottom band that will keep you feeling held in, even when running.

5. Best longline sports bra with pockets

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Swift Speed Cropped Tank Top Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Fun patterned design + Longer cut + Zipped pocket Reasons to avoid - More of a tank than a bra

Now this is technically a top rather than a bra, but it could definitely be worn in place of one for lower impact exercises like Pilates. The long cut makes it ideal for summer workouts when you want to keep cool with fewer layers on, but it also means that you have even more space for storage. This particular design boasts a large, zipped pocket on the back that ensures your belongings won't go flying, and again they won't bulk out your front. With six colours on offer, there is plenty of choice too.

6. Best padded sports bra with pockets

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Swoosh Pocket Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £44.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Padded support + Super stretchy fabric + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Only one colour

I've always been a huge fan of Nike sports bras. In my experience, they wash and last extremely well and always keep my larger chest supported. I love the chic design of this one, as well as the padding that offers ample coverage. It has extra thick elastic at the bottom to ensure it stays in place for any type of workout, and it offers both a front and back pocket for endless options.

7. Best breathable sports bra with pockets

(Image credit: Tracksmith)

Tracksmith Allston Bra Today's Best Deals £75 at Tracksmith Reasons to buy + Breathable + Internal pocket + Racerback design Reasons to avoid - Pricey

In summer, breathability becomes even more paramount, and this bra is made to keep you cool. It has an internal pocket to fit your essentials, and it's crafted with two layers of premium Italian-made performance fabric in a racerback cut. It is slightly pricier than other brands, but if you want an extremely high quality piece that will see you through summer workouts effortlessly (and hold all the essentials) it's worth every penny.