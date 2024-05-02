Summer is finally here - and while we're seriously picky, these 15 workout vests get our vote for hot, sweaty sessions
Approved by fitness experts and MC UK Editors.
It’s officially May, the weather has finally warmed up and that means one thing - outdoor workouts are looking a whole lot more appealing. Enter: the best workout vests. Naturally, workout vests come into their own in the warmer months, so we’ve decided to collate an edit of our favourites for you to shop below.
Unlike T-shirts and long-sleeved tops, vests offer a little more movement and breathability (thanks to their lack of sleeves), making them just as perfect for high-intensity workouts like running and cross-training as they are for workouts heavy on stretching and flexing, like yoga. Win, win.
We’ve already rounded up the best workout tops - from long-sleeved to short - along with the best sports bras, Pilates tops, hydration vests, oversized gym T-shirts and even gym hoodies (to pop on over your workout vests in between sweat sessions, of course). But I'm here today to talk to you about workout vests.
I’m Valeza Bakolli, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor and self-proclaimed Pilates Princess. I cover a fair amount of health-related shopping content and have browsed through (and sweat tested) a lot of athleisure clothing in my time - so I feel I’m pretty well-placed to pick out some of the best workout vests to shop.
I’ve also enlisted the help of Senior Health Editor Ally Head (who loves long runs and HIIT as much as she does yoga and Pilates) along with two fitness experts at the top of their game: Sophie Boucher, Teacher Training Manager and Yoga teacher at MoreYoga and Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho.
In all, we cover a wide range of exercise types and fitness levels, so we’re able to give these workout vests a thorough test. Keep scrolling to shop the ones that came out on top.
What did we look for in the best workout vests?
- Material - was it sweat-wicking, lightweight and comfortable?
- Fit - was the style cropped or longline? Form-fitting or oversized? Did we find the fit to be flattering?
- Comfort - was it comfortable to wear through a sweaty workout?
- Design features - did it have a racerback or mesh panel for extra breathability?
- Price - did the price reflect the quality, and would we get our cost per wear?
15 best workout vests, tested by experts and editors
1. Best size-inclusive workout vest
Girlfriend Collective Zoe Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I love Girlfriend Collective’s brand philosophy. Their sports tops contain fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and they only work with factories with the highest ethical standards. I love the neckline and cross back of the Zoe top." - Sophie Boucher, Yoga Teacher at MoreYoga
2. Best sweat-wicking workout vest
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This top is made from a super light and dry fit material which is ideal on those hot sweaty runs! For such a lightweight material, the top really stays put, so it doesn't ride up and down as you're running." - Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho
3. Best sustainable workout vest
BAM Mallea Cross Back Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I've been testing this vest from BAM for a few weeks now and it might just be my all time favourite. I like that the brand is a certified B Corp, meaning you're investing in people and planet friendly clothes, but also that the design of this is pretty flawless. It's butter soft, seriously supportive with an in-built bra, and thick yet sweat wicking, meaning you feel incredibly held in while wearing." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
4. Best luxury workout vest
P.E Nation Podium Longline Sports Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"For me, the best workout vests are form-fitting and supportive, so a longline sports bra like this one from P.E Nation is perfect. It’s not too low-cut (so I don’t feel like I’m spilling out of it during downward facing dog), and the slightly cropped style is both flattering and perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings.
I’d say it’s better suited to low-medium impact workouts rather than HIIT or running, but the form-fitting design allows me to see my alignment really well, making it perfect for wearing during my favourite Pilates and yoga classes." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor
5. Best Adanola workout vest
Adanola Ultimate Longline Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"If you've read any of my kit reviews, you'll know I'm a big fan of Adanola kit. Not only does it look great, but it genuinely performs, too, and this workout top is no exception. It's long line, meaning it provides ample coverage, has an inbuilt bra offering adequate support, and it sweat-wicks impressively, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
6. Best fitted workout vest
lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This vest comes in loads of different colours, making it perfect for the summer. The racerback allows for loads of movement and moulds to the shape of your body perfectly. It goes down to your waist so it’s great to wear with shorts as well as leggings." - Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho
7. Best affordable workout vest
ASOS 4505 Icon Slightly Cropped Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"These vests are my go-to when running in the summer - I have them in about 4 different colours. They’re neither too loose nor too tight, so they don’t dig in or ride up - the slightly cropped length sits on my waist comfortably, pairing beautifully with high-waisted leggings and running shorts alike.
They’re lightweight, sweat-wicking, flattering, affordable and come in a number of colours - plus I love the fact that the short sleeves are thicker than your average vest, meaning they cover thicker sports bra straps with ease. I basically can’t fault them, and you can be sure I’ll be picking up more colours once the weather properly warms up." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor
8. Best ribbed workout vest
alo Goddess Ribbed Go-To Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This cropped Alo Yoga top is great for low intensity workouts, like yoga or Pilates. The material is good quality and thick, meaning you do feel supported, that said, you would need to wear a sports bra underneath it as it doesn't have one in-built. Similarly, the material feels more like cotton than other iterations in this round up, meaning it doesn't sweat-wick as well and isn't suitable for sweaty, high intensity workouts." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
9. Best workout vest/ sports bra hybrid
H&M DryMove Medium Support Sports bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This H&M medium support top is the most worn piece in my wardrobe. I have it in about 5 different colours. It feels supportive and comfortable and I love the flattering length of it, it shows just a slither of mid drift. As it's a top/bra hybrid I have less things to think about. It washes really well and is made of 59% recycled material!" - Sophie Boucher, Yoga Teacher at MoreYoga
10. Best seamless workout vest
Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Gym Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"There's a reason this cult Sweaty Betty favourite has over 1,600 reviews and an average 4.5 star rating - it's a really solid option for all sorts of workouts. I've had mine for a few years now and rate it for a number of reasons. The fit is flattering, it sweat wicks well, and really feels like a second skin for any workout. A firm favourite." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
11. Best high-neck workout vest
lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I am a big fan of lululemon. I always find their products last the test of time. Anything in the Align fabric is my go to as the fabric is super soft. This top is supportive and comfortable with a built in bra. I like the high neck version to keep everything in place." - Sophie Boucher, Yoga Teacher at MoreYoga
12. Best workout vest for running
Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Running Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This has a lightweight material with mesh panels at the back for extra ventilation. It has a loose fit, so is great for a hot day or if you are having one of those days when you need things to sit a little looser." - Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho
13. Best workout vest for training
Nike Dri-FIT Women's Training Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I've had this tee from Nike for a few years now, and while it's not as thick and supportive as other options in this round up, it is a great, lightweight option for chucking on with a sports bra and shorts for hot summer runs. It sweat wicks well and is a great staple for cardio or gym sessions, if you're comfortable with a light level of support." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
14. Best colourful workout vest
Adidas Techfit Racerback Training Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"This affordable workout top from adidas performs well for any workout, whether that's weights, Pilates, or a Sunday long run. I love the airy mesh detail on the back, which is great for extra breathability, and am a fan of the high neck design for extra support, too. Plus, the material is really great at keeping you cool while you sweat." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
15. Best loose-fit cropped vest
lululemon Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I love - repeat, love - this cropped workout vest from lululemon, wearing it for my shakeout run pre Berlin marathon last year and many times since. It's super lightweight and sweat wicks effortlessly. I love the cropped design with high waisted shorts or leggings, but this won't be for everyone. There's no in-built bra and the style of the tank is slightly sheer, but it looks great when paired with their Energy bra." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
What are the best materials for workout vests?
According to Haywood, material is key when it comes to picking the most comfortable and performance-enhancing workout vests. She states: “when looking for running tops I always look for breathable material. Polyester and Nylon are two great ones to look out for.” She also outlines the sorts of materials to avoid if you want to be at the top of your game: “try to avoid cotton tops as they will soak up your sweat and stick to you” she says, “looking for tops with mesh on the back or at the side of the body will also allow some extra ventilation.”
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
