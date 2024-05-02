Summer is finally here - and while we're seriously picky, these 15 workout vests get our vote for hot, sweaty sessions

It’s officially May, the weather has finally warmed up and that means one thing - outdoor workouts are looking a whole lot more appealing. Enter: the best workout vests. Naturally, workout vests come into their own in the warmer months, so we’ve decided to collate an edit of our favourites for you to shop below.

Unlike T-shirts and long-sleeved tops, vests offer a little more movement and breathability (thanks to their lack of sleeves), making them just as perfect for high-intensity workouts like running and cross-training as they are for workouts heavy on stretching and flexing, like yoga. Win, win.

We’ve already rounded up the best workout tops - from long-sleeved to short - along with the best sports bras, Pilates tops, hydration vests, oversized gym T-shirts and even gym hoodies (to pop on over your workout vests in between sweat sessions, of course). But I'm here today to talk to you about workout vests.

I’m Valeza Bakolli, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor and self-proclaimed Pilates Princess. I cover a fair amount of health-related shopping content and have browsed through (and sweat tested) a lot of athleisure clothing in my time - so I feel I’m pretty well-placed to pick out some of the best workout vests to shop.

I’ve also enlisted the help of Senior Health Editor Ally Head (who loves long runs and HIIT as much as she does yoga and Pilates) along with two fitness experts at the top of their game: Sophie Boucher, Teacher Training Manager and Yoga teacher at MoreYoga and Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho.

In all, we cover a wide range of exercise types and fitness levels, so we’re able to give these workout vests a thorough test. Keep scrolling to shop the ones that came out on top.

What did we look for in the best workout vests?

Material - was it sweat-wicking, lightweight and comfortable?

- was it sweat-wicking, lightweight and comfortable? Fit - was the style cropped or longline? Form-fitting or oversized? Did we find the fit to be flattering?

- was the style cropped or longline? Form-fitting or oversized? Did we find the fit to be flattering? Comfort - was it comfortable to wear through a sweaty workout?

- was it comfortable to wear through a sweaty workout? Design features - did it have a racerback or mesh panel for extra breathability?

- did it have a racerback or mesh panel for extra breathability? Price - did the price reflect the quality, and would we get our cost per wear?

15 best workout vests, tested by experts and editors

1. Best size-inclusive workout vest

(Image credit: Very)

Girlfriend Collective Zoe Tank Today's Best Deals £43 at Very Reasons to buy + Sustainable + Size-inclusive (goes up to 6XL) + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

"I love Girlfriend Collective’s brand philosophy. Their sports tops contain fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and they only work with factories with the highest ethical standards. I love the neckline and cross back of the Zoe top." - Sophie Boucher, Yoga Teacher at MoreYoga

2. Best sweat-wicking workout vest

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top Today's Best Deals £27.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking + Fast drying + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - The oversized design isn't the most flattering

"This top is made from a super light and dry fit material which is ideal on those hot sweaty runs! For such a lightweight material, the top really stays put, so it doesn't ride up and down as you're running." - Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho

3. Best sustainable workout vest

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Mallea Cross Back Vest Today's Best Deals £39 at BAM Reasons to buy + Butter soft + Supportive yet comfortable + Sustainable B-Corp brand. Reasons to avoid - Might be a bit thick for some.

"I've been testing this vest from BAM for a few weeks now and it might just be my all time favourite. I like that the brand is a certified B Corp, meaning you're investing in people and planet friendly clothes, but also that the design of this is pretty flawless. It's butter soft, seriously supportive with an in-built bra, and thick yet sweat wicking, meaning you feel incredibly held in while wearing." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

4. Best luxury workout vest

(Image credit: P.E Nation)

P.E Nation Podium Longline Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £89 at P.E Nation Reasons to buy + Supportive + Chic design + Fitted design allows you to see your alignment Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

"For me, the best workout vests are form-fitting and supportive, so a longline sports bra like this one from P.E Nation is perfect. It’s not too low-cut (so I don’t feel like I’m spilling out of it during downward facing dog), and the slightly cropped style is both flattering and perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings.

I’d say it’s better suited to low-medium impact workouts rather than HIIT or running, but the form-fitting design allows me to see my alignment really well, making it perfect for wearing during my favourite Pilates and yoga classes." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

5. Best Adanola workout vest

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Longline Tank Top Today's Best Deals £32.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Stylish + Sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - Limited colour options.

"If you've read any of my kit reviews, you'll know I'm a big fan of Adanola kit. Not only does it look great, but it genuinely performs, too, and this workout top is no exception. It's long line, meaning it provides ample coverage, has an inbuilt bra offering adequate support, and it sweat-wicks impressively, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

6. Best fitted workout vest

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top Today's Best Deals £45 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Fitted design allows for free movement + Moulds to the shape of your body + Sits lower on the waist - but still a flattering length Reasons to avoid - It's sold out in a lot of sizes

"This vest comes in loads of different colours, making it perfect for the summer. The racerback allows for loads of movement and moulds to the shape of your body perfectly. It goes down to your waist so it’s great to wear with shorts as well as leggings." - Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho

7. Best affordable workout vest

(Image credit: ASOS)

ASOS 4505 Icon Slightly Cropped Vest Today's Best Deals £7.50 at ASOS Reasons to buy + Super affordable + Great quality for the price + Perfect slightly cropped length Reasons to avoid - It's not made from sustainable materials

"These vests are my go-to when running in the summer - I have them in about 4 different colours. They’re neither too loose nor too tight, so they don’t dig in or ride up - the slightly cropped length sits on my waist comfortably, pairing beautifully with high-waisted leggings and running shorts alike.

They’re lightweight, sweat-wicking, flattering, affordable and come in a number of colours - plus I love the fact that the short sleeves are thicker than your average vest, meaning they cover thicker sports bra straps with ease. I basically can’t fault them, and you can be sure I’ll be picking up more colours once the weather properly warms up." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

8. Best ribbed workout vest

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

alo Goddess Ribbed Go-To Tank Today's Best Deals £41 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + It's currently on sale! + It's a flattering fit and cut + It's stylish Reasons to avoid - It's cropped, so doesn't offer as much coverage as other options - It doesn't have an inbuilt bra - It's a cotton-like material, so doesn't sweat wick as well as other materials such as Lyocell.

"This cropped Alo Yoga top is great for low intensity workouts, like yoga or Pilates. The material is good quality and thick, meaning you do feel supported, that said, you would need to wear a sports bra underneath it as it doesn't have one in-built. Similarly, the material feels more like cotton than other iterations in this round up, meaning it doesn't sweat-wick as well and isn't suitable for sweaty, high intensity workouts." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

9. Best workout vest/ sports bra hybrid

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M DryMove Medium Support Sports bra Today's Best Deals £15.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Affordable + Supportive and comfortable + Comes in loads of different colours Reasons to avoid - It sells out fast - so be quick!

"This H&M medium support top is the most worn piece in my wardrobe. I have it in about 5 different colours. It feels supportive and comfortable and I love the flattering length of it, it shows just a slither of mid drift. As it's a top/bra hybrid I have less things to think about. It washes really well and is made of 59% recycled material!" - Sophie Boucher, Yoga Teacher at MoreYoga

10. Best seamless workout vest

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Gym Vest Today's Best Deals £40 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Supportive + Sweat wicking + Long line + Butter soft + Wide range of colour options available. Reasons to avoid - Runs small - I'd recommend sizing up.

"There's a reason this cult Sweaty Betty favourite has over 1,600 reviews and an average 4.5 star rating - it's a really solid option for all sorts of workouts. I've had mine for a few years now and rate it for a number of reasons. The fit is flattering, it sweat wicks well, and really feels like a second skin for any workout. A firm favourite." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

11. Best high-neck workout vest

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Super soft + Durable + Built-in support Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

"I am a big fan of lululemon. I always find their products last the test of time. Anything in the Align fabric is my go to as the fabric is super soft. This top is supportive and comfortable with a built in bra. I like the high neck version to keep everything in place." - Sophie Boucher, Yoga Teacher at MoreYoga

12. Best workout vest for running

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Breathe Easy Running Vest Today's Best Deals £45 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + High neck + Lightweight + Mesh panel for extra ventilation Reasons to avoid - Thin material isn't as supportive as some other tighter iterations from the brand.

"This has a lightweight material with mesh panels at the back for extra ventilation. It has a loose fit, so is great for a hot day or if you are having one of those days when you need things to sit a little looser." - Holly Haywood, Lead Instructor at Third Space Soho

13. Best workout vest for training

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Dri-FIT Women's Training Tank Today's Best Deals £18.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Comfortable + Keeps you cool. Reasons to avoid - Arm holes are quite big - Material is sheer, so you do need to wear a long line sports bra underneath.

"I've had this tee from Nike for a few years now, and while it's not as thick and supportive as other options in this round up, it is a great, lightweight option for chucking on with a sports bra and shorts for hot summer runs. It sweat wicks well and is a great staple for cardio or gym sessions, if you're comfortable with a light level of support." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

14. Best colourful workout vest

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Techfit Racerback Training Tank Top Today's Best Deals £28 at Adidas Reasons to buy + Comes in a wide range of colourways + High neck detail + Sweat wicks effortlessly. Reasons to avoid - Runs small - I'd recommend ordering a size up.

"This affordable workout top from adidas performs well for any workout, whether that's weights, Pilates, or a Sunday long run. I love the airy mesh detail on the back, which is great for extra breathability, and am a fan of the high neck design for extra support, too. Plus, the material is really great at keeping you cool while you sweat." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

15. Best loose-fit cropped vest

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Sculpt Cropped Tank Top Today's Best Deals £38 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Effortlessly sweat wicking + Lightweight + Flattering high neck design. Reasons to avoid - Cropped design doesn't offer long line coverage.

"I love - repeat, love - this cropped workout vest from lululemon, wearing it for my shakeout run pre Berlin marathon last year and many times since. It's super lightweight and sweat wicks effortlessly. I love the cropped design with high waisted shorts or leggings, but this won't be for everyone. There's no in-built bra and the style of the tank is slightly sheer, but it looks great when paired with their Energy bra." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor