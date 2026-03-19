Trust Us, We've Tested: 10 Best Greens Powders for Taste and Nutrient Density
Starting at £20
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I'm a firm believer that the best wellness investments are the least complicated ones. There are countless supplements, treatments, pieces of tech, and fads swirling around that have most of us scrambling to keep up, so anything that can become a simple and quick addition to my day while adding multiple health benefits, is my idea of a very worthwhile investment. Greens powders are exactly that.
My Bloom review goes to show just how highly I rate multi-tasking formulas, and the science behind products like Free Soul mango greens proves that you really can get 20+ superfoods into your diet in one go. Offering a concentrated hit of nutrients, greens powders can help with your digestion, gut microbiome diversity, immune system, and even nervous system.
Of course, they're not a magic potion, and they certainly aren't a replacement for a balanced diet and exercise routine. Like all supplements and protein powders, greens powders work in addition to nutrient-dense foods, plenty of water, and daily movement - not as an alternative. But if, like me, you struggle to get all your nutrients in, they can make for a seriously beneficial shortcut when you need it. In the same way you might use creatine supplements or stress supplements for an added boost, greens can function as a great all-rounder to keep your body in check.
Most greens powders on the market are fairly similar in terms of the ingredients and benefits they offer, but the taste can very hugely. Below are formulas our team has put to the test, and all pass the test in terms of benefits, texture, and taste.
Best greens powders: Quick shopping links
- Bloom: £25 at Amazon
- Rheal: £20 at Amazon (save 20%)
- AG1: £79 at AG1
- Free Soul: £25.41 at Amazon
- Shreddy: £34 at Amazon
- Holland & Barrett: £15.75 at Holland & Barrett (save 25%)
Shop our favourite greens powders
Bloom has now launched in the UK, and it's quickly become my favourite greens powder I've tried. It has a naturally sweet taste - not at all sickly - and it's not lumpy or hard to drink. In the few weeks I've been trying it, I have noticed less bloating, slightly increased energy levels, and the positive impacts of the fibre.
Like the sound of 21 nutrient-dense greens and superfoods in one convenient daily serving? Then you'll love the FS Mango greens - tasty, affordable, and easy to incorporate into your daily routine, too. "Knowing that I can run out of the house with my mango-tasting greens and cut five minutes off my morning routine while still getting some nutritional benefits on the go gets a big yes from me," says Junior Fashion Editor Sofia Piza, who is a fan of Free Soul.
Not only do these greens look super chic, they contain baobab, chlorella, moringa, barley grass, wheatgrass, pineapple, spirulina and camu camu berry in one handy serving. "After having 5g mixed in water drink just before my breakfast religiously every day, I can honestly say I have much more energy throughout the day," says one reviewer of this formula.
These greens from Beauty Pie may not have adaptogens of probiotics added to the mix, but instead have opted for medicinal mushrooms as their added bonus. You also get Wheatgrass, Spirulina, Kale and Broccoli, but also red and yellow superfoods too, including Beetroot, Rosehip and Acai, plus Artichoke. The formula also has Bacillus Coagulans (good bacteria), which are resistant to the rigours of the digestive tract, alongside Inulin, a naturally sourced fibre, to nourish the bacteria of the microbiome.
The Terranove greens has one of the highest percentages of actual vegetables in the powder. Mix with water for a dose of kale, spinach, parsley, watercress and coriander, not to mention micro-algae and wheatgrass, too. In short: it contains a really broad range of both vitamins and nutrients, which are essential for boosting your immune system and regulating hormones.
One of the best reviewed greens powders on the market, the Shreddy greens has a whopping 62 nutrient-rich ingredients, including probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Senior Health Editor Ally Head has tested and confirms it's one of the tastiest you can buy, thanks to the mango and pineapple flavouring.
MyProtein makes some of our favourite powders on the market, and this greens formula comes highly rated by customers. Made with apple, chicory, spirulina, spinach, broccoli, kale, moringa, chlorella, and Vita-algae D®, it supports your daily nutrient intake. It's also unflavoured, so makes for a perfect addition to smoothies.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.