I'm a firm believer that the best wellness investments are the least complicated ones. There are countless supplements, treatments, pieces of tech, and fads swirling around that have most of us scrambling to keep up, so anything that can become a simple and quick addition to my day while adding multiple health benefits, is my idea of a very worthwhile investment. Greens powders are exactly that.

My Bloom review goes to show just how highly I rate multi-tasking formulas, and the science behind products like Free Soul mango greens proves that you really can get 20+ superfoods into your diet in one go. Offering a concentrated hit of nutrients, greens powders can help with your digestion, gut microbiome diversity, immune system, and even nervous system.

Of course, they're not a magic potion, and they certainly aren't a replacement for a balanced diet and exercise routine. Like all supplements and protein powders, greens powders work in addition to nutrient-dense foods, plenty of water, and daily movement - not as an alternative. But if, like me, you struggle to get all your nutrients in, they can make for a seriously beneficial shortcut when you need it. In the same way you might use creatine supplements or stress supplements for an added boost, greens can function as a great all-rounder to keep your body in check.

Most greens powders on the market are fairly similar in terms of the ingredients and benefits they offer, but the taste can very hugely. Below are formulas our team has put to the test, and all pass the test in terms of benefits, texture, and taste.

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