Trust Us, We Use Them Every Day Without Fail - 10 Best Exercise Headphones for All Types of Workout

Whether it's a hardcore HIIT home workout from your living room, a pacey morning 5km run, or a peaceful Vinyasa yoga flow before bed, exercise headphones are a must-have for anyone getting a sweat on regularly. Not only do they block out the outside noise so you can focus on your movements, but they also allow you to play whatever it is you need to get motivated and in the right headspace to exercise.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we are big fans of in-ear and wireless headphone models. Why, we hear you ask? Well, first things first, it’s quite hard to burpee with a tangled headphone wire wrapped around your shins. Secondly, we've found other types fall out half the time (don’t worry, all of the pairs in this roundup have advanced in-ear grip), and lastly, knotted headphone wires really just aren’t a vibe.

With tried and tested exercise headphone options from as little as £31.50, there's a buy for every budget. We've rounded up some of the best models, detailing their snazziest features and quirks to know about, so you don't have to do the legwork. Oh, and don't forget to shop our round-ups of the best fitness trackers, best Garmin fitness trackers, and best Fitbit fitness trackers, plus one Health Writer's honest Oura Ring Gen 4 review, here.

What to look for in exercise headphones

There are lots of things to consider when shopping for a pair of exercise headphones. We always look for a pair with good in-ear grip and sweat resistance, so they won't slip out mid-mountain climber. Battery life and charging time are also important factors to consider, as there is nothing worse than your headphones dying just as you start your session. Lastly, make sure you choose a pair that fits your personal style, as it's always important to feel your best so you can give your workout your all.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head testing the Powerbeats Pro 2 at the Big Half (Image credit: Simon R Photography)

1. Best wireless exercise headphones

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Earbuds Today's Best Deals £39 at Amazon (was £54.99, save 29%) Reasons to buy + 22 hour battery life + Water and sweat resistant + Comfortable wear Reasons to avoid - May be too noise cancelling for some, e.g. when running outside

The battery life on these Sony headphones is a huge 22 hours (11 hours from the ear buds and 11 hours from the case), making them perfect for exercise and day-to-day life. They’re IPX4 rated, which basically means they’re properly water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about working up a sweat while wearing them. That’s what they’re designed for. Plus, they’ve got extra bass for blasting your favourite bangers mid-sesh. The sleek bud design means they don't slip out, and they're comfortable to wear for long sessions in the gym or a long-distance run.

2. Best over ear exercise headphones

(Image credit: Amazon)

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Today's Best Deals £499 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Noise cancelling is excellent + Comfortable over ear fit + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Can't fold down, so a little bulky

Although they're pricey, I maintain that my Apple AirPod Max headphones are one of the best investments I've ever made. The noise-cancelling setting is incredible, especially in a noisy gym environment, and there's another option that allows sound in so you can hear everything around you and your music at the same time—great if you're exercising outdoors and want to be aware of your surroundings. They look cool, they sit comfortably over the ears, and they're incredible for travelling too. The only downside is they can't fold down, so they're a bit bulky to travel with in your gym bag, but they're worth it.

3. Best lightweight exercise headphones

(Image credit: Amazon)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Today's Best Deals £199 at Amazon (was £229, save 13%) Reasons to buy + Very light + Noise cancelling + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - Hard plastic that some might find uncomfortable

You can't go wrong with a pair of AirPods. The AirPods Pro have a customisable fit to deliver all-day comfort, active noise cancellation and are dust, sweat and water resistant for safe training. They also have 24 hours of battery life with the case, and they're so lightweight—perfect if you don't like the thought of the heavy over-ear model.

4. Best exercise headphones under £50

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass Wireless In-Ear Headphones Today's Best Deals £31.50 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Light and small + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Cable could be annoying

Enjoy a whopping 15 hours of battery life and hands-free calls for just £31.50, thanks to the Sony Wi-XB400. These are a great entry-level headphone, if you aren't ready to spend that little bit extra just yet. The string makes them convenient for draping over your neck and keeping them in place, and the sound quality is brilliant.

5. Best hi-tech exercise headphones:

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ In-Ear Headphones Today's Best Deals £185.25 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Clever technology + Minimalist Reasons to avoid - Older model

Ok, so these headphones are seriously hi-tech. Not only do they feature active noise cancellation, a snug, in-ear fit and a seamless Bluetooth connection, but you can also download the Bang & Olufsen app, where you can select from five listening modes, including a workout option. If you're ready to level up your headphones, this is the pair to go for.

6. Best Beats exercise headphones

(Image credit: Amazon)

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Today's Best Deals £147 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweat resistant + Snug fit + Built-in microphone Reasons to avoid - Only 9 hours of battery life

These Beats buds are unanimously hailed as some of the best exercise headphones in the business. Why? Well, they’re wireless, Bluetooth, sound isolating and kitted out with snug anchoring hooks, to boot. Promising an elevated sound experience and fit, they’re on the pricier side, again, but when you roadtest them, you can feel why. They’re all but impossible to budge once you’ve slotted them into your ears. You need only charge them for a few minutes for a full few hours of battery life, too.

7. Best new Beats exercise headphones

(Image credit: Beats)

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earphones Today's Best Deals £249 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Long-lasting battery life + Snug fit and no movement once in-ear + Superior audio quality Reasons to avoid - Case can be confusing to begin with.

The newer iteration of the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro is seriously impressive - take it from Senior Health Editor Ally Head, who's dedicated her career to sweat-testing wellness products for you. "These in-ear headphones from Beats surprised me - they're hard to fault, really. While I historically haven't got on with the Beats headphones - the over-ear design always seems to make my ears ache - these are super comfortable, intuitive to use, and high-tech, too."

"I've been testing for around a month now, and love how long the battery life lasts (around a week), how easily they connect to your phone and devices (every time I've tried, instantly), not to mention how seamlessly you can pause or play your music with just a tap of your earpiece. I also like that the charge cable is the same as my iPhone, making charging ridiculously simple. The sound quality is great and they don't move an inch once in your ear, either - and I should know, because I wore them for the Big Half at the weekend."

Wondering what's new about this design? Well, alongside the charging case being 33% smaller than its predecessor, they offer a redesigned ear hook, "significant upgrades to sound, battery life, and call performance, and the addition of active noise cancellation transparency mode, heart rate monitoring, and wireless charging," according to the brand.

8. Best exercise headphones under £100

(Image credit: Amazon)

Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds Today's Best Deals £98.13 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Noise cancelling + 28 hour battery life + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - Slightly bulkier case

Now these are the Gucci bag of exercise headphones. The Jabra Elite earbuds boast IP55 water-resistance, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 28 hours of battery life. Plus, fun fact: 10 minutes of rapid charge in their charging case provides up to 1 hour of battery life. Not bad for under £100.

9. Best luxury exercise headphones

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Today's Best Deals £443.19 at Amazon (was £549, save 19%) Reasons to buy + Luxury design + 35 hour battery life + Extremely comfortable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you are looking for a little bit of luxury, we love the Beoplay HX headphones by Bang & Olufsen. Although these aren't the best fit for a sweaty HIIT workout, if you like running on a treadmill or heading on a long walk, these are ideal. With memory foam cushions, an ergonomic pressure-relieving headband and a lightweight frame, they are an ultra-comfortable fit, and come with active noise cancellation and a personalised listening experience via the Bang & Olufsen app.

10. Best running headphones

(Image credit: SHOKZ)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Today's Best Deals £443.19 at Amazon (was £549, save 19%) Reasons to buy + Superior for hearing audio and noise around you + Easy to charge and use + Great for races or running on busy main roads. Reasons to avoid - Loop at back can snag on headbands, caps, or hair.

As a 9x marathon runner and Boston Qualifier, it's fair to say Ally knows a thing or two about what makes a good running headphone - and she's a big fan of the SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2's. "I'd heard rave reviews of bone conducting headphones, especially from fellow runners who train on main roads and want to be able to play their music without feeling unsafe or unable to hear what's going on around them. And I have to say, they've won me over. You can still clearly hear your music while also being able to hear your surroundings - a real plus for safety and practicality. They don't have the longest battery life and can snag on headbands or hats, but they are a really great option for runners for training runs or race days."