If you dye your hair regularly, you’ve either come to terms with your roots appearing after a while or you’d categorise root regrowth as the absolute bane of your life. If you fall into the latter camp, you need to get familiar with the best root touch-ups.

Sure—you can always dye your roots at home, but some of us aren’t that confident with DIY dye kits, and sometimes you need a quicker fix. That’s where the best root touch-ups come in. These handy formulas work to temporarily conceal your root regrowth by blending it in with the rest of your hair.

Simply pick a product in the same colour as your dyed hair (or as close to it as you can get) and spray, brush, or dab it on over your roots. Whether you’re keen to cover up grey strands or conceal the dark roots of your blonde dyed hair, there’s a plethora of root touch-up products to choose from.

How to choose the best root touch-up spray

But where to begin? According to Hannah G , hair colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, formula matters most. “I’d always choose a soft product”, she says. “Something that feels light, and more of a blend than heavy, hard full coverage”. Root touch-up sprays are a great option for speedy coverage and even help to make your hair look thicker at the roots, while compact powders are great for a more precise application (and Hannah’s personal favourite for a natural finish). Tinted dry shampoos will add subtle colour and freshen hair between washes—a win-win.

How to apply the best root touch-up spray

When it comes to applying your root touch-ups, it’s a good idea to nail the trickiest parts first: around your hairline and parting, then work your way through to where natural hair meets dyed, ensuring to blend any harsh edges well. Hannah recommends starting with a light touch and building the product up slowly to your preferred level of coverage to avoid a ‘heavy’ effect. This also has the added benefit of longevity. According to Hannah, if you use the right products and a light hand, you can reapply them as many times as you need between washes.

So, without further ado, here are the best root touch-ups to shop in 2026:

The best root touch-ups

1. Color Wow Root Cover Up

(Image credit: LOOKFANTASTIC)

Color Wow Root Cover Up Best root touch-up powder Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Precise application + Loads of shade options + Lightweight and buildable Reasons to avoid - Takes a bit longer to apply

This bestselling root touch-up powder allows for the most precise application and is Hannah’s top pick for a natural-looking finish. “Colour Wow Root Cover Up is a win for me”, she says. “It’s the same consistency as an eyeshadow powder: super soft, and doesn’t go hard or sticky. You can really go soft and build the products up, so you can have a soft blend or full coverage.” It comes in a range of shades, including platinum blonde, black and red.

2. L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Temporary Instant Root Concealer Spray

(Image credit: LOOKFANTASTIC)

L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Temporary Instant Root Concealer Spray Best instant root touch-up spray Today's Best Deals £7.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to use + Affordable + Great coverage Reasons to avoid - Not as precise as a powder compact

If you’re after a speedy application, this is a great option. Spray it on in seconds for instant coverage with no blending required. Do note, though, that it’s difficult to be precise with this spray product, so you should probably have a shield handy to cover your hairline and parting—especially if there’s a big contrast between your skin and hair colours.

3. Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

(Image credit: LOOKFANTASTIC)

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones Best tinted dry shampoo Today's Best Deals £19.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Freshens up your hair + Smells great Reasons to avoid - Very subtle coverage

This is my all-time favourite dry shampoo—it freshens up my hair in seconds, doesn’t feel heavy or chalky and smells incredible. It comes in two tinted shades to suit light and dark tones, and I find the dark tones option has a decent amount of colour to it. While it’s not as high-coverage as some options in this list, it offers a subtle tint: perfect for blending in, rather than completely covering, your roots.

4. Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush

(Image credit: Josh Wood Colour)

Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush Best for precise application Today's Best Deals £25 at Josh Wood Colour Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to use + Precise application + Compact design + Natural-looking results Reasons to avoid - It's a bit expensive

Unlike most of the products in this list, this is best applied to damp, freshly washed hair before blow-drying. It looks incredibly natural and can be reapplied between washes too. It combines the convenience of a spray with the precise application of a powder compact, plus it comes in a good range of shades.

5. Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray

(Image credit: Boots)

Josh Wood Colour Airbrush Root Spray Best root spray for blonde hair Today's Best Deals £8 at Boots Reasons to buy + Great for lighter blondes + Lightweight and buildable + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not super precise

Finding root sprays in a variety of shades is surprisingly difficult, so for lighter blonde dyed hair, the Josh Wood Airbrush Root Spray is perfect. Spray in light strokes, slowly building the product up to your desired level of coverage, and let the product sit for a minute before blending it in with your fingers. Super simple.

6. John Frieda Root Blur Colour Blending Concealer

(Image credit: Amazon)

John Frieda Root Blur Colour Blending Concealer Most customisable root touch up Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + You can create your perfect shade + Precise application + Lightweight, soft formula Reasons to avoid - Has a small brush so it might take long to apply

This clever compact has two shades of concealing powder, which you can blend together to create your perfect shade. If you’re between shades (or constantly switching between blonde and brunette), this is a great customisable option. The small brush allows for really precise application, too.

7. Clairol Root Touch Up 2 In 1 Spray

(Image credit: Superdrug)

Clairol Root Touch Up 2 In 1 Spray Best volumising root touch up Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Superdrug Reasons to buy + Volumising formula + Quick and easy to use + Buildable coverage Reasons to avoid - Not very precise

This affordable spray option provides quick, buildable coverage and a shade selection that ranges from light blonde to black. It also adds a volumising boost to your roots, making it perfect for using between wash days.