If you're thinking about taking up running or HIIT class, you're probably on the hunt for the best high-impact sports bras.

We all know investing in one of the best sports bras is key to a good workout - not only does it make you feel good, but it's important for your health, safety, and performance. Case in point: research has shown that your boobs can move as much as eight centimetres in every direction when you run?

That has an impact - it can loosen your skin over time and cause breast pain, an issue that affects 72% of women when running.

One study (opens in new tab) this year published in the Frontiers in Sports and Active Living journal even found that wearing the right sports bra can actually improve running speed by up to 7%. Add this up, and you'd knock 15 minutes off of your marathon thing — a number we've no doubt any runner would jump at the chance to shave off.

Even if you're not a runner, any form of HIIT or high-intensity sport like football requires a high-impact sports bra, too.

I'm Chloe Gray (opens in new tab), a fitness writer and regular gym-goer, and together with my Marie Claire UK colleagues, we've rounded up the only high-intensity sports bras we reckon are actually worth the money. Whether you're big-boobed (read our edit of the best bras for big boobs (opens in new tab), here), small boobed or looking for high-impact comfort, we've got bras offering the right support for everyone.

Testing process

Health Editor and eight times marathoner Ally Head (opens in new tab), triathlete and fitness writer Alice Barraclough (opens in new tab), and myself, personal trainer and fitness writer Chloe Gray, have tested all of the bras in this round up.

Between us, we sweat test kit and workout for a living, so know a thing or two about which bras are worth your investment and which aren't.

What to look for in a high impact sports bra?

Sizing: We all know the importance of wearing the right bra size, and that's even more crucial if you're exercising in it. Unfortunately, technical pieces of kit are yet to catch up on inclusivity, but we've been sure to include options for every size.

Fastening: Sports bras come as pull overs or with fastenings at the back or front. Depending on your proportions and breast size, you might prefer one over the other.

Sustainability: It always pays to check the credentials before you buy. Again, technical items aren't always the most sustainable, but there are some options that manage to support you and the planet.

8 of the best high impact sports bras

Best super high impacts bras

(opens in new tab) Adidas by Stella McCartney High Impact Bra £85 at Adidas (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: "I don't go out on a run without this Adidas bra on," shares Gray. "It's one of the only items I've worn where I don't feel my boobs bouncing thanks to the higher neck design and the material is so soft it doesn't dig in or rub. The details look good but are actually all about function: a clasp fastening and adjustable cross straps mean everything is snug and perfectly tailored to your body." For Clasp fastening

Cross-back. Against Higher price point.

Maaree Solidarity High Impact Bra £68 at Maaree (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: "I'm a big fan of Maaree bras - the brand has impressive sustainability credentials and offers really high impact support, too," shares Head. "Need-to-knows: their overband and underband technology stops both upward and downward bounce, meaning you feel fully held in. I also rate that you can sign up for an appointment with Maaree's founder to find your perfect fit, as well as the fact sizes run up to 38H." For Offers compression and adjustable overband technology

35 different sizes

Three row hook and eye clasp. Against Higher price point.

Best comfortable high impact bras

(opens in new tab) ON Running Active Bra £55 at On (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: "This is great if you're a runner who trains over long distances as the straps contain responsive elastic to move with your body and ensure the bra supports you in the right ways," shares Head. Rest assured, the bra has been tested by pro athletes too, going through six prototypes over two years before landing on the perfect product. It's also made from 65% recycled polyamide. For Responsive elastic

Light padding. Against Medium support

Size XS to XL, rather than cup size.

(opens in new tab) Brooks Dare Crossback Bra £50 at Brooks (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: Designed with research partners at the University of Portsmouth Institute for Breast Health, Brooks has really delivered on this bra. "It's a great investment thanks to its super support and next-level comfort," says Head. "I really had no complaints when trying it. It's comfortable yet high support, with adjustable straps, too. Plus, I really like the range of colours available." Brooks caters for a large range of sizes, from a 30A up to a 40E. For Crossback

Pullover design

Soft to the touch. Against Runs slightly big

Can lose shape quickly.

Best high impact sports bras for all sizes

(opens in new tab) Runderwear Power Bra £39.20 at Runderwear (opens in new tab) What the expert says: Another of Head's favourites, she says: "I'm often sceptical of bras that offer zero bounce, but this one really held me in. I'd buy it if you're a runner or HIIT lover - the adjustable straps mean it can fit you like a glove for any workout." This bra in particular is sold out in a lot of sizes, so if you can't get your hands on, it try one of the brands other inclusive styles, such as the Runderwear Power Zest bra (opens in new tab) (made from certified 75% recycled fabric) or the Energize bra (opens in new tab). The brilliant thing about this brand is that it caters for over 70 sizes throughout its collections, so you're sure to find something that fits. For Zero bounce

Adjustable straps. Against Sometimes difficult to get on and off.

Best easy-on/off high impact sports bras

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Bra £75 at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: Barraclough is a big fan of this bra, sharing that it's supported her on long runs and cycles. "Designed for running and high-impact exercise, I love that this bra supports, not squashes," she explains. She rates that it's available in sizes 30A-38F and that it comes with thick, seamless straps and a quick-release clasp. (No getting stuck in your bra after a sweaty workout, here). For Bright colours

Quick release dual-clasp

Seamless straps. Against Runs small

Higher price point.

Best sustainable high impact sports bras

(opens in new tab) Gym + Coffee Bra £45 at Gym+Coffee (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: From a carbon-neutral brand on its way to becoming B-Corp certified comes this high-neck sports bra. Not only do Gym+Coffee's designs nail sustainability, but support, too. "With 74% recycled nylon and dual back straps which hold you in while looking stylish, this bra will get you through your run feeling secure," shares Gray. For Stylish design

High neck. Against Runs large.

(opens in new tab) Patagonia Women's Switchback Sports Bra £50 at Patagonia (opens in new tab) What we thought when testing: This Fairtrade bra, made from recycled polyester and nylon with odour-controlling additives, is a great option for gym classes and running alike. "With a cross-back for extra support, it's good for people who prefer less coverage and cooler styles," shares Head. For Odor control

Cross-back. Against Medium support.