With every New Year comes 101 resolutions - and while here at Marie Claire UK, we're all about building a body for life over fad diets, we also think goal setting (opens in new tab) can be a handy life tool for unlocking your full potential. So, if you want to focus a little more on your health and fitness this year, making sure you have the best gym wear can help make that a reality.

Not convinced? According to a study (opens in new tab) carried out by Barbell Apparel in 2021, out of 2000 regular gym-goers, 69% said simply getting into your fit kit is the key to motivation. But it doesn't stop there, as 79% of people believe that owning good gym wear is a key step in achieving your fitness goals.

So, it's no surprise that searches for gym wear have increased by 22% in the last month alone.

Luckily the gym wear game has never been stronger, with designers, high street brands and sports labels answering our need for functional and fashionable kit. Sound good? We thought so. While you're here, don't forget to check out our guides to the best running shoes (opens in new tab), the best tennis skirts (opens in new tab) and even the best sustainable sports brands (opens in new tab) for inspiration.

It doesn't matter whether you're doing a sweaty HIIT session (opens in new tab), a calming yoga class (opens in new tab) or simply heading out on a daily walk (see the benefits of walking (opens in new tab), here), the right clothing is so important. With that in mind, shop our edit of the best gym wear below.

Best gym wear: 12 bits of fit kit to buy now

All of the products in this roundup have been tried and tested by team Marie Claire UK. We've enlisted the help of our Health Editor, Ally Head (opens in new tab), who is an avid marathon runner, loves strength training (opens in new tab) and has tested her fair share of workout gear.

We've also enlisted the help of our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), who although might skip the running malarkey, loves an intense HIIT workout and is making it her goal to do one Pilates class a month this year. Grace tests products for a living so knows exactly what to look out for when it comes to good quality gym wear.

Keep on scrolling for their top recommendations. Trust us, you won't regret it.

The best workout leggings

If you've read our guide to the best gym leggings (opens in new tab), then you'll know that there are quite literally thousands of options to choose from. It was hard to narrow it down, but both Ally and Grace agreed that the below two pairs were their absolute favourites.

(opens in new tab) lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" £88 at lululemon (opens in new tab) lululemon leggings are famous for a reason. Yes, they are more of an investment, but they are easily the comfiest leggings we have tried and they really do last forever. There are lots of styles to choose from, but our Health Editor, Ally Head, is a big fan of the 'Wunder Train' style, designed with sweat and support in mind. Ally's even run several half marathons in them, so you know you're in good hands.

(opens in new tab) Adanola Ultimate Leggings £39.99 at Adanola (opens in new tab) For those of you looking for leggings that can be worn to your Saturday morning Pilates class and then to brunch afterwards, this Adanola pair might be more your style. Our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay, is a huge fan of the brand, and these leggings are her go-to for more low-intensity workouts. They are incredibly flattering, come in a range of different colours and also a range of leg lengths (just like the Lululemon ones). The only downside is that they are not as sweat-wicking (that said, they're still pretty impressive).

The best sports bras

If you're looking for one of the best sports bras (opens in new tab), it's important to consider what kind of support you're looking for.

If you've got slighter bigger boobs and plan on doing a more intense workout, you might want to opt for something more supportive. However, if you're doing something more gentle such as a yoga or pilates class, then a low support bra should do the trick.

We've included our top picks for each, so you're fully covered no matter what.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Infinity Mid Covered Sports Bra £40 at Under Armour (opens in new tab) For medium support, you can't go wrong with this bra from Under Armour. The design boasts a soft, breathable structure, the material is super sweat-wicking and it even contains mesh panels for added airflow. It runs true to size and comes with adjustable straps to fit you perfectly.

(opens in new tab) ON Running Active Bra £55 at ON Running (opens in new tab) Need a more supportive bra? Look no further than ON Running. The brand's Active Bra has been tested by pro athletes over a period of two years - while testing, the designers went through six prototypes. It's great if you're a runner who trains over long distances as the straps contain responsive elastic to move with your body and ensure the bra supports you in the right ways. Plus, it's breathable thanks to the mesh panel on the back. Win, win.

The best workout tops

Invested in a sports bra and now you're on the lookout for a top to wear with it? Luckily for you, here at Marie Claire UK, we're big fans of oversized gym t shirts (opens in new tab), because let's face it, we don't always feel comfortable working out in just a crop top.

It's important to note here that the second t shirt below is made from cotton, and so is best worn for lower intensity workouts like Pilates or weight lifting (it won't sweat wick as well as the first).

Check out our top picks below.

(opens in new tab) Gymshark Studio T-shirt £38 at Gymshark (opens in new tab) Gymshark is one of the best affordable gym wear brands out there and the t-shirts are no exception. If you're thinking about doing a more intense workout, opt for the Studio T-shirt. This design is breathable, sweat-wicking, and made from a super soft, stretchy material that won't irritate you during your workout.

(opens in new tab) PE Nation One Shot T Shirt £45 at Flannels (opens in new tab) When it comes to stylish, on-trend gym wear, no one does it better than PE Nation. This top is designed for lighter sweat sessions, and can also be styled with jeans and trainers for a casual daytime look. Two outfits in one? We're sold. Made from organic cotton and boasting sweat-wicking abilities, our one tip is to make sure to size down. We found it ran a little big.

The best workout shorts

Workout shorts are a great alternative to leggings in summer, but some roll down, some roll up, and well, some aren't supportive at all.

We've rounded up the best running shorts (opens in new tab) and the best cycling shorts (opens in new tab) so you can choose a pair depending on what workouts you tend to do. It goes without saying that running shorts are best for running, whereas cycling shorts can be worn for all sorts of sweat sessions such as running, cycling, gym sessions and more.

(opens in new tab) Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts £32.95 at Nike (opens in new tab) If a classic running short is what you're after, say hello to this pair from Nike. Our Health Editor, Ally, tested them on a 20 mile run, and found them both supportive and flattering. They come with a tight base layer and loose outer layer, giving you lots of flexibility. They also come with sweat-wicking technology to keep you cool. For just over £30, what more could you want?

(opens in new tab) Sweaty Betty Power 6" Cycling Shorts £60 at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Prefer to hit the gym in a pair of cycling shorts? Our favourites are the Power Shorts by Sweaty Betty. Much like the brand's Power Leggings, these shorts are supportive, sweat-wicking and look great on (if we do say so ourselves). We've worn them for various gym sessions and they have never chafed or moved around, which is a huge plus. If you don't like taking a bag to the gym, they also come with lots of pockets to store your belongings.

The best matching gym sets

Never underestimate the power of a matching gym set (opens in new tab). When we wear one of these, we feel like we totally have our life together, when in reality we've got five piles of laundry to do and 1000 emails to get back to. For that little bit of escapism, check out our favourites below.

(opens in new tab) MP Women's Adapt Reversible Sports Bra £20.99 at MyProtein (opens in new tab) Our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay, raves about this MyProtein set. Not only is it affordable, but the bright colours keep you motivated and the sports bra is reversible, so you get two looks in one. It's not the most supportive due to the halterneck fit, but it's great for a low impact workout class or a daily walk.

(opens in new tab) MP Women's Adapt Leggings £21.99 at MyProtein (opens in new tab) The leggings are just as impressive, and Grace was surprised by how soft and comfortable they were when trying them out. She found that they didn't roll down, crinkle at the knees or dig in at the waistband, so they get a five star review from us.

(opens in new tab) Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank £34 at Allbirds (opens in new tab) Allbirds is one of the best sustainable sportswear brands out there and were certified B Corp back in 2016. Ally's a fan of the Natural Run Form Tank and matching shorts, and we can totally see why. The tank is slightly longer than your usual sports bra, meaning you might not have to wear a top as well. It also comes with an in-built bra, making it more supportive than other options.