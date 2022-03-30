Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Great for the gym, coffee pitstops, and lounging around the house, too...

As a health editor, I get to test a lot of fit kit for a living, so trust me when I say, I’ve tried the eight oversized gym t-shirts below and can confirm that they’re great for the gym.

Keen to kit out the rest of your gym wardrobe, while you’re here? I’ve also sweat tested and rounded up the best gym leggings, best sports bras, best running trainers, too.

When I’m testing a product, I’m largely looking for support, comfort, and sweat-wicking abilities – no one likes a crotch sweat patch or a sports bra that causes damage to your breast tissue.

All of the shirts below have been tested by me and are either a. comfortable for lighter sessions or b. great at sweat-wicking for heavier workouts. Plus, they start at just £17. Don’t say I’m not good to you…

Best for: light sweat sessions

One Shot Tee in Dark Shadow – £77 | PE Nation

Suitable for gym or gin – aka, to wear to the gym or out for a drink with friends – this oversized tee from PE Nation is butter soft and made from organic cotton. It’s a higher price point, but an investment, IMO. As a shorter (5 foot 2) woman, I’d recommend sizing down – unless you’re a fan of the to-your-knees look. View Deal

Apollo Oversized T-Shirt – £20 | Gymshark

Surprisingly un-sweat patchy (despite not being sweat-wicking) and the perfect amount of oversized, this cotton t-shirt from Gymshark is another great option for throwing over workout leggings, joggers, or shorts. Plus, I liked that isn’t too long for petite girls, either. View Deal adidas Originals Women’s Collegiate Boyfriend Fit T-Shirt – £24 | ASOS

You can’t go wrong with an adidas Originals t-shirt, and this one doesn’t disappoint. It’s super soft and the neckline is flattering – so much so, I wore it into the office with a tailored pair of trousers. No, it’s not appropriate for longer, sweatier sessions, but it is great for wearing for lighter sessions at the gym. View Deal

Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt in Milk White – £36.99 | Adanola

I discovered Adanola last month and I am obsessed with the brand – they sell athleisurewear that’s both flattering, functional, and also really cute for lounging around the house or running errands in. When I tested it, I found this t-shirt is thick, doesn’t show sweat patches, and washes well, too. View Deal

Best for: more intense sweat sessions

Goodmove Scoop Neck Mesh Back T-Shirt – £17 | M&S

I really rate the M&S Goodmove range – I’ve got leggings, a three-quarter running zip, a bra, and this top from the collection and they all fit and wash well. This t-shirt is slightly longer at the back, so flattering, has a mesh detail, and is sweat-wicking, too. View Deal AT Tee – £35 | New Balance

Roomy, soft, and airy for hot summer runs, this New Balance design is a combination of polyester and cotton, meaning it sweat wicks better than pure cotton. I thought I’d find the side vent annoying but didn’t really notice it over high-waisted leggings. View Deal

Studio T-Shirt – £38 | Gymshark

I loved this top from Gymshark – it’s sweat-wicking, breathable, and washes well, plus has a cute little back detail which makes it a great option for every workout, from strength training to yoga. View Deal

Back in Action Short Sleeve T-Shirt – £42 | lululemon

As always with lululemon products, the quality of this t-shirt is impeccable – it’s breathable, flattering, and designed to last the long run. I’ve worn mine to the gym, Pilates, and on a long run, and it stood the sweat test for all three. View Deal

Need-to-knows, before you buy:

Some of the above oversized gym t-shirts are made from cotton, which isn’t the best material for sweat-wicking – in my experience, they end up smelling after a month or so if you’re heavily sweating in them, no matter how you wash them. Word from the wise: these ones are best for low impact workouts – Reformer Pilates, yoga, Barre exercises and so on – where you won’t be working up a sweat. (They’re also great for pairing with workout shorts and grabbing a coffee).

If you’re more into your running, high intensity interval training, or heavy weight training, go for something sweat-wicking that’ll allow your skin to breathe and is actually designed for working out in. Trust me – I learnt this the hard way! – but buying workout tops actually designed for working out in is key here.

Got it?