Need a little extra support? These are officially the 9 best sports bras for big boobs

On the hunt for the best sports bras for big boobs but want to ensure it'll actually offer adequate support? While we all know that investing in the best sports bra is important - and the best high intensity sports bra even more so - the perfect fit is even more crucial for those with larger breasts.
Did you know that boob size is related to activity levels, with the bigger a woman's boobs the less exercise, especially vigorous exercise, they do. That's according to a 2019 study from the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, which found women with larger boobs believed that their breast size prevented them from exercising easily in sports from walking to running.
"Finding the right sports bra can influence how comfortable and confident you are in the type of movement you choose to do," says Chloe Woods, dance teacher and founder of @fullerbustinspo. "I know first-hand that great-fitting sports bras have allowed me to feel confident with performance, as I don’t need to be conscious about bust movement or spillage."
One important thing to note here: the activewear industry is not inclusive enough - period. Gym kit for all bodies isn't easy to access, but there are some stand-out brands changing the game out there. However, because the best sports bras for big boobs are still relatively few and far between, sustainability credentials often get lost. Hopefully, the industry will catch up in terms of inclusivity and sustainability, but for more eco-friendly kit, read our edit to the best sustainable sports brands (opens in new tab).
Testing process
We asked three fitness pros - yoga instructor Puravi Joshi, spin teacher and fitness PR Naomi White, and dance teacher and founder of @fullerbustinspo Chloe Woods - to share the bras they've worn time and time again.
They all have bigger busts and workout regularly, meaning they know which brands make a supportive, sweat-wicking, comfortable sports bra (and which don't).
What we looked for in the best sports bras for bigger boobs:
- Band and cup sizes: While some brands fit bras by S/M/L etc categories, others cater to bra sizes which can be better for people with big boobs. Why? Well, it ensures that your bra fits properly and offers adequate support.
- Price point: Before buying anything, you need to take the price point into consideration. Most sports bras are a bit of an investment, but all the choices below are worth the price, according to our pros.
- Coverage: The type of coverage you require often comes down to personal preference, but details like high necklines and underwiring will offer more support and coverage. Opt for whatever feels most comfortable for you and your body.
- Design: Other elements that matter in a bra include the straps - thick and crossed-back designs can help with support.
Best sports bras for big boobs: 9 to shop now
What we thought when testing: "Designed by Oti Mabuse of Strictly fame, I found this bra great for fuller busts because of its balance between support and style," says Woods. "Buy for a sports bra with a cropped yet supportive fit, adjustable back band and straps, underwiring, and a wide range of cup sizes (from 30 to 40 back bands and E to L cup sizes)."
For
- Goes up to L size
- 4 hook-eye clasps
- Affordable price point.
Against
- None to note.
What we thought when testing: White loves this Lululemon bra, sharing that it's one of her favourites. "This is my go-to sports bra, especially for running. The straps keep you secure, not to mention they're flattering, too," she says. Do note: Lululemon doesn't offer the most extensive range of sizing, but runs up to a US size DDD, an E or F in the UK.
For
- Double straps
- Quick drying.
Against
- Higher price point.
What we thought when testing: "I’ve had this bra for years and it’s a no-brainer for the gym," says Naomi. "It's super easy to get on and really supportive too." Going up to a 42H, this bra is designed for extra high-impact activities, so everyone can run, jump and spin.
For
- Zip front
- Affordable price.
Against
- No racerback straps
- Not the most supportive due to the zip.
What we thought when testing: Sustainable sports brand Maaree has changed the game when it comes to eco-friendly, high-impact sports bras that fit boobs of all sizes. Not only are they made from 100% regenerated nylon fibre ECONYL, the overband technology stops upward movement in the same way an underband stops downward bounce. Sizes run to 38H.
For
- Adjustable straps
- Overband
- Impressive sustainability credentials.
Against
- None to note.
What we thought when testing: This bra is non-compressive, supportive, and made from microfibre fabric that immediately wicks sweat. "It has a three-section cup that lifts, shapes, and separates - great for bust separation and giving you the most secure feeling," says Wood. "It’s also great for fuller figures with 32 to 46 back bands and D to K cups."
For
- Sweat-wicking
- Non-compression fabric
- Racerback.
Against
- Mid-range price point.
What we thought when testing: "I recommend this bra for its compressive qualities and comfort," shares Wood. No wire means no digging in while you jump or run. Plus, did you know? "This is actually the UK’s first wire-free, high-impact sports bra for G to K cup sizes and has an optional racerback as well as a side sling which holds the bust in place."
For
- Racerback
- Compressive
- Extra supportive.
Against
- No under wiring might not suit all.
What we thought when testing: This sports bra has been shown to reduce bounce by up to 78% and is loved by Joshi for high intensity training. "I wear this for running and HIIT as it provides real support and holds your boobs in place - hardly any bounce here," she says. The seamless inner also reduces chafe and the top-clasp makes it easy to get on and off.
For
- Extra high support
- No chafe
- Racer back
- Dual clasp.
Against
- None to note.
What we thought when testing: "I rate the Freya Dynamic bra - it's a great high-impact non-wired sports bra that feels comfortable to wear," shares Wood. "It offers great shape and support and has an optional racerback option, too. I like that it comes in multiple colours and prints in 28 to 40 back bands and C-J cup sizes, too."
For
- Non-wired
- Optional racerback.
Against
- Non wired might not be for all.
What we thought when testing: This bra comes in over 70 unique sizes, with bands from 28 to 40 and cups from B to J. The bra straps are cushioned so they won't dig in, and the optional J-Hook and adjustable straps allow you to customise your level of comfort and support depending on whether you're doing low or high-intensity exercise.
For
- Padded straps
- 70 sizes.
Chloe Gray is a freelance journalist who writes and talks about health, fitness, and wellbeing through a feminist lens. She was part of the launch team for Stylist magazine's fitness brand, Strong Women, and has written for i news, Women's Health, Red magazine, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and more. She's all about building mental and physical strength, eating delicious food that fuels you well, and making the fitness industry more accessible and enjoyable. She's also a qualified fitness trainer and research nerd, so you can be sure everything you read is backed by proper science.
