It’s official: Pilates is more popular now than ever. Not only is the low-impact workout great for building a stronger core, but studies also show that it helps to alleviate back pain and it’s pretty incredible for your mental health too. If you’re at all into Pilates, then chances are you’ll already have your eye on one of the best unitards.

If you’re reading this and thinking, "What on earth is a unitard?", then I’ll explain. Bodysuits, jumpsuits, and all-in-ones - the unitard falls under many names, but it’s essentially a top and leggings morphed into one. It often even works as a sports bra thanks to clever built-in padding and supportive seams. The unitard can range from longline and sculpting to short and high-neck in style and is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece - because the last thing you want before your painfully early Reformer Pilates class is to have to search for a matching top and leggings.

But though they may be perfect for Pilates, unitards aren’t limited to one style of workout - from running-friendly styles to those perfect for yoga, Barre, and everything in between, there’s a perfect unitard option, no matter what your exercise preference.

Alongside the best gym leggings, sports bras and workout tops, the unitard is a workout staple - and arguably the chicest style of the lot. Paired with an oversized trench and baseball cap, unitards make for a chic outfit that’ll take you from brunch to Barre. The streamlined all-in-one shape also allows for beautiful design features like a super low back and cut-out details that might not be possible with separates. Essentially - when it comes to workout clothing, unitards strike the perfect balance between functional and chic.

Amanda Baracho, master Pilates trainer and co-founder of X Club, adores unitards, stating they’re “a great option for Pilates as you can see your body alignment independently of your position during your practice. It keeps everything in place and well covered” she shares, it’s also “a super practical and comfortable piece as you don’t need to fix your clothes constantly during your exercise.”

Brilliant stuff. So which unitards are the best to buy? I asked the experts - including Baracho, alongside Natalie Rose Edwards, PT, Pilates specialist and founder of Body By Barre Studio for their top picks as professionals who wear them all the time.

As MCUK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I have access to some of the best fitness clothing drops around. I also adore low-impact, strength-building workouts like Pilates and Barre - so I’ve put a fair few unitards to the test. I also enlisted the help of Senior Health Editor and multi-marathon runner Ally Head (no stranger to testing fit kit) and Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor, who loves an at-home Pilates workout above all others.

If you’re after the best Pilates clothes, Pilates sliders, and even wrist and ankle weights to make your low-impact workouts stretch further, we’ve got roundups for those too. But for the best unitards, keep scrolling to shop our expert-approved picks…

What we looked for in the best unitards

In case you can’t already tell, we’re big fans of unitards. But there are some key features to look out for to make sure you’re choosing the best design and - most importantly - the right style for your needs:

Fit - is the unitard cut for petite, tall or middling-height frames? There’s nothing worse than an overly tight or loose and saggy unitard - it’s a recipe for discomfort.

is the unitard cut for petite, tall or middling-height frames? There’s nothing worse than an overly tight or loose and saggy unitard - it’s a recipe for discomfort. Good stretch - does the material hug the body comfortably and stay put while we move?

does the material hug the body comfortably and stay put while we move? Accessibility - is it easy to get in and out of?

is it easy to get in and out of? Supportive - does it hold everything in place? Does it have bust support or did we need to wear a sports bra?

does it hold everything in place? Does it have bust support or did we need to wear a sports bra? Price point - would we get our cost per wear?

(Image credit: Future)

How we tested the products in this round up

Here at Marie Claire UK, we ensure to thoroughly road-test all of the fitness clothing we recommend - because the last thing we’d want is to suggest you buy something we don’t personally back. All of the unitards in this article have been personally tested by one of our experts or editors. Read up on how we test our products here , and continue scrolling to shop our top unitard picks for yourself.

9 best unitards to shop, chosen by editors and industry pros…

1. Best affordable unitard

(Image credit: Oh Polly)

Oh Polly Figure Racer Back Unitard Today's Best Deals £28 at Oh Polly Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Flattering design + Supportive and sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - Made from synthetic materials

“The Oh Polly unitard is my all-time favourite outfit to workout in. From Pilates to strength training in the gym. This unitard is sweat-wicking and holds you in all the right places (waist, thighs, chest and lifts the glutes) while feeling buttery soft on the skin for even more comfort. It’s super flattering and comes in a variety of colours. Perfect for spring and summer. The open back and pull-in at the waist make me feel confident and sexy all in one. It really gives me a boost of motivation before my workout.” - Natalie Rose Edwards, Pilates specialist

2. Most fashion-forward unitard

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Low Cross Back Unitard Today's Best Deals £48.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Chic design + Can be dressed up or down + Great for pilates Reasons to avoid - It only comes in two colours

“I really like Adanola if you're looking for more of a fitness look. They have various options in different colours and styles (including long sleeves, short sleeves, strappy and more). My favourite? This low-back burgundy number can be styled so many different ways. And I also have to give a shout-out to this sleek black number with a luxe contrast piping detail.” - Amanda Baracho, Master Pilates Trainer

3. Best unitard for yoga

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Mallea Yoga Bodysuit Today's Best Deals £69 at BAM Reasons to buy + Sustainable material + Buttery soft + Chic design Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

"Featuring a beautiful criss-cross detail on the back, this unitard is my go-to for yoga practice, in fact, the buttery soft, breathable material makes it perfect for all lighter workouts. The neckline isn’t too low, so I don’t feel like I’m about to fall out of it during a downward facing dog, plus it’s made using BAM’s innovative nature-based fabric that’s made from - you guessed it - bamboo." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Best zip-up unitard

(Image credit: BAM)

Flexa Slim Fit Seamless Body Today's Best Deals £75 at BAM Reasons to buy + Breathable + Super Stretchy Reasons to avoid - Only available in 2 sizes

"Another favourite from BAM and also sustainably made, this unitard features a super stretchy material - seriously, I can do multiple star jumps, burpees and high knees and it still hugs my body comfortably without riding up. It doesn’t slip and slide around at all thanks to the 360° stretch. Add to this that it’s breathable, seamless and has a zip-up detail that makes it super easy to get in and out of or open up if I’m feeling a little too warm - it’s basically my dream unitard." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

5. Best patterned unitard

(Image credit: Farfetch)

adidas by Stella McCartney Abstract-Print Racerback Jumpsuit Today's Best Deals £66 at Farfetch Reasons to buy + Fun print + Easy to get in and out of Reasons to avoid - Shorter leg style might isn't great for cold weather

"I usually go for an all-black workout getup. Long leggings that don't fall down and a supportive bra or top that doesn't make me claustrophobic when I pull it over my head is all I ask for. However, I'm going to be honest here—matching sets that deliver both of these things aren't easy to find. So, when I saw this patterned Adidas x Stella unitard, I was intrigued. Although it's not my usual pattern of choice, I love that it's something fun. Since having it in my possession, it has become one of my most worn workout items. I don't have to constantly pull it up at the waist and the open back means it's a breeze to get in and out of. I love it so much, but I wish they did it with a longer leg so that I can wear it all year round." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

6 Best running unitard

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Righteous Runsie Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Great for running + Sweat Wicking + Doesn't ride up Reasons to avoid - Bra needed for extra support

"If you’re looking for a unitard that’s suited to high-impact sports, look no further than this option from Free People. Aptly named the "Runsie", it’s incredibly soft, offers great support and looks pretty chic too. Be warned, though - you’ll need to wear a bra underneath if you're doing medium to high-intensity workouts." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

7. Best sustainable unitard

(Image credit: Wolf & Badger)

GNGR Bees Silt Bodysuit Today's Best Deals £108 at Wolf & Badger Reasons to buy + Made from upcycled materials + Chic design + Doesn't ride up Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

"I could go on all day about how much I adore this full-length unitard from GNGR Bees. Crafted from upcycled plastic bottles, the classic black design makes it easy to style in multiple ways - I’m just as likely to wear it to a workout class as on a cosy day out paired with a smart coat and my favourite trainers.

I adore the attention to detail like the little embroidered bee and low back design. It’s stretchy and comfortable, has light support at the bust and doesn’t ride up or down when I move and stretch." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

8. Best T-shirt unitard

(Image credit: End Clothing)

Adanola Ultimate Unitard Today's Best Deals £29 at End Clothing Reasons to buy + High neckline + Soft and Supportive + It's currently on sale Reasons to avoid - This will sell out fast

“I find this unitard totally flattering and it feels so smooth on the skin. I love to pair this with a cap and trainers - perfect for a power walk straight into Pilates. The high neck is a little more modest while still giving support around the waistline to hold you in.” - Natalie Rose Edwards, Pilates specialist

9. Best short unitard

(Image credit: Varley)

Varley Sherwood All-In-One 7" Today's Best Deals £70 at Varley Reasons to buy + Versatile design + Comfy and chic Reasons to avoid - The shorter style isn't for everyone

"Varley is the winner in my wardrobe as the ultimate combo of comfort, style and quality. The brand’s clothing is well-cut and dresses the body like a glove. They have some lovely options for unitards - not only to practise Pilates in but also options to go out with sophistication. This structured one is my favourite for Pilates practice." - Amanda Baracho, Master Pilates Trainer