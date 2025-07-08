Trust Us, We're Renowned Coaches: 8 Best Yoga Flows For Boosting Core Strength, Balance and Mobility
Burn, baby, burn.
I’ll never forget my first yoga class. I was at university, desperately in search of some calm, and emerged with abs on fire after a flow that centred around my newly acquainted enemy: Navasana (boat pose).
Don’t be fooled by yoga’s low-intensity allure. Not only is this ancient practice revered for its mental benefits, but experts agree it’s also one of the most effective ways to build strength, balance and mobility. Not convinced? A 2018 review conducted by Harvard Medical School found that regular yoga can significantly strengthen the core muscles that support spinal health and posture.
"Yoga builds strength in a way that’s functional, sustainable and works with your breath - not against it," says Amber Madraszek, yoga instructor at East of Eden. "You’re not just doing crunches. You’re building deep stability through the pelvic floor, transverse abdominis and even the diaphragm."
And the best bit? 67% of yoga lovers are now choosing to practice at home, according to a 2022 report, so it’s no surprise so many of us are rolling out our mats in the living room.
While the workout can feel overwhelming at times, with so many types of yoga to choose from (Vinyasa yoga? Iyengar yoga? Hatha yoga? Or even Ashtanga yoga? The possibilities are endless), it's a great entry-level sweat session that promises to boost both body and mind.
Enter, our guide to the best yoga for core: three top yoga experts' take on their favourite free flows for boosting your core strength, balance and mobility. Below, they share their go-tos, plus exactly how to fit them into your weekly routine. For more yoga content, do check out our guides to yoga for beginners, the best yoga poses for beginners, plus our favourite Yoga with Adriene flows. We've also got expert-approved yoga for flexibility, yoga for lower back pain, and yoga for energy top picks, here.
We've asked top experts for their take on the best yoga workouts for core - your guide
Are yoga flows for core effective?
In short: absolutely. And not just in a "you’ll feel the burn" kind of way.
"Yoga strengthens the core differently to crunches or planks," explains Nichola Henderson, yoga trainer and founder of Coaching by Nic. "Instead of isolating just the six-pack muscles, you’re working as a whole system - pelvic floor, diaphragm, obliques, spinal stabilisers - all while supporting natural movement."
This whole-body integration is especially important if you’re dealing with back pain or struggling with posture. "A strong core supports the spine and improves functional balance," she says. "You’ll notice everyday things like standing, walking or even lifting bags feel easier."
Madraszek adds: "Because yoga encourages slower, breath-led movement, you’re also improving body awareness, nervous system regulation, and reducing stress while you strengthen. That’s a pretty powerful combo."
Who are yoga flows for core best for?
Yoga flows for core strength are far more versatile than you might think. Yes, they’re brilliant for toning, but they’re also ideal if you’re:
- Postnatal: "These flows help gently re-engage the pelvic floor and transverse abdominis, crucial for recovery," says Henderson.
- A beginner: "They’re low-impact, breath-led and build body awareness," says Madraszek.
- An athlete: "For runners, cyclists and gym-goers, yoga builds balance and strengthens underused muscles, particularly around the hips and glutes," Henderson explains.
- Living with back pain: Yoga helps stabilise the lumbar spine without putting extra pressure on it.
- In perimenopause or menopause: "The breath/core connection can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, easing anxiety and hormonal symptoms."
And it’s not just about physical change. "What I love most is how people start to feel more confident in their bodies," says Madraszek. "It’s not just about how strong you are, it’s how connected you feel."
“As an apple-shaped woman of mixed African heritage, I spent years chasing flat abs,” adds Sama Trinder, yoga teacher and founder of bhuti. "But yoga taught me that real core strength starts with standing tall - from the legs and glutes all the way to the breath and spine."
This inner strength, she says, isn’t just physical, it’s energetic. "Your core is also your centre of power, confidence and calm."
How many yoga flows for core should I do a week?
Two to three sessions per week is a smart place to start - especially if you’re using them to complement other workouts.
"You don’t need to go full yogi to feel the benefits," says Henderson. "Even 10–15 minutes, a few times a week, can help improve strength, reduce pain, and boost posture."
8 best yoga flows for core, according to top instructors
So, where to begin? Three experts share their favourite online yoga flows for core strength, balance and mobility, each chosen for its accessibility, effectiveness and breath-led focus. Whether you’ve got five minutes or 45, there’s something here to suit your body and your schedule.
1. 5-Minute Gentle Core Flow
What: A short, calming sequence that's just five minutes long - an ideal beginner-friendly flow for if you're short on time.
Why: Great for gentle movers, this flow is joint-friendly and easy to follow.
How long: 5 minutes.
2. Morning Flow: Awaken The Core
What: A standing balance and strength flow for those who are looking for a longer workout or who've tried yoga before.
Why: This flow is ideal for challenging your single-leg strength and deep-core engagement, too.
How long: 20 minutes.
3. Pilates-Inspired Core Yoga
What: A fun and more active workout, this session is a fusion of yoga and Pilates. Yo....lates?
Why: A short, sweet but still effective session, this workout hits the obliques and deep abs while remaining low-impact.
How long: 20 minutes.
4. Prenatal Yoga for Core
What: A gentle but empowering core stability session, designed specifically for mothers-to-be.
Why: This is another great short but sweet, expert-approved option for if you're short on time or just keen to boost your mental calm. It's programmed for and suitable for pregnancy, but effective for all bodies.
How long: 15 minutes.
5. 15-minute Yoga for Core
What: A hands-free mat-based practice, designed to target your core, oblique and ab muscles.
Why: This workout is ideal if you're looking for a session that will strengthen your muscles without straining. The indisputable queen of online yoga, Adrienne keeps it focused but light.
How long: 15 minutes.
5. Full Body Yoga for Strength
What: A progressive, slightly longer flow with strength-building poses throughout to boost not only core, but full body strength.
Why: This one's a great session. It promises to work your entire core through variety and repetition.
How long: 25 minutes.
6. Glute and Core Workout
What: A hybrid strength session which promises to activate both your glutes and core in just four simple moves.
Why: If you get bored of repetitive workouts, this one's for you. It's a simple workout to follow, but kept interesting by the combination of functional glute and core moves.
How long: 15 to 20 minutes.
7. 30-minute Core Strength Yoga
What: A fiery vinyasa flow packed with core-centric transitions and challenging postures.
Why: Love a workout class that really makes you feel the burn? Then stop scrolling. This half-hour long session encourages you to keep your abs engaged throughout the session for an energetic burn.
How long: 30 minutes.
8. 40-minute strength and flexibility yoga flow
What: A 40-minute long workout that promises to be as challenging as it does relaxing, Move With Nicole's flows are a great blend of working out and winding down.
Why: If you're looking to challenge yourself, this one gets our pick. It's not a core-specific session, but includes loads of firm favourite full body yoga moves that promising to get your core muscles firing.
How long: 40 minutes.
Can yoga improve your core?
In a word - yes. It's a brilliant fully body workout and many of the moves are specifically tailored to help build not only your ab muscles but obliques, too.
As Amber Madraszek, yoga instructor at East of Eden, explains: "Yoga builds strength in a way that’s functional, sustainable and works with your breath, not against it. You’re not just doing crunches. You’re building deep stability through the pelvic floor, transverse abdominis and even the diaphragm."
Georgia Brown is a freelance journalist covering fashion, lifestyle, heath and fitness. With bylines in Harper’s Bazaar, Women’s Health, and HELLO! where she formerly held the position of Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, she’s also the co-founder of run club Sunnie Runners and is a devoted marathoner. With a particular love for sustainable fashion and slow living, Georgia can often be found sifting through London's best vintage stores to find the best pre-loved pieces.