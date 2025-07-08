Trust Us, We're Renowned Coaches: 8 Best Yoga Flows For Boosting Core Strength, Balance and Mobility

I’ll never forget my first yoga class. I was at university, desperately in search of some calm, and emerged with abs on fire after a flow that centred around my newly acquainted enemy: Navasana (boat pose).

Don’t be fooled by yoga’s low-intensity allure. Not only is this ancient practice revered for its mental benefits, but experts agree it’s also one of the most effective ways to build strength, balance and mobility. Not convinced? A 2018 review conducted by Harvard Medical School found that regular yoga can significantly strengthen the core muscles that support spinal health and posture.

"Yoga builds strength in a way that’s functional, sustainable and works with your breath - not against it," says Amber Madraszek, yoga instructor at East of Eden. "You’re not just doing crunches. You’re building deep stability through the pelvic floor, transverse abdominis and even the diaphragm."

And the best bit? 67% of yoga lovers are now choosing to practice at home, according to a 2022 report, so it’s no surprise so many of us are rolling out our mats in the living room.

While the workout can feel overwhelming at times, with so many types of yoga to choose from ( Vinyasa yoga ? Iyengar yoga ? Hatha yog a ? Or even Ashtanga yoga ? The possibilities are endless), it's a great entry-level sweat session that promises to boost both body and mind.

Enter, our guide to the best yoga for core: three top yoga experts' take on their favourite free flows for boosting your core strength, balance and mobility. Below, they share their go-tos, plus exactly how to fit them into your weekly routine. For more yoga content, do check out our guides to yoga for beginners , the best yoga poses for beginners , plus our favourite Yoga with Adriene flows. We've also got expert-approved yoga for flexibility , yoga for lower back pain , and yoga for energy top picks, here.

We've asked top experts for their take on the best yoga workouts for core - your guide

Are yoga flows for core effective?

In short: absolutely. And not just in a "you’ll feel the burn" kind of way.

"Yoga strengthens the core differently to crunches or planks," explains Nichola Henderson, yoga trainer and founder of Coaching by Nic. "Instead of isolating just the six-pack muscles, you’re working as a whole system - pelvic floor, diaphragm, obliques, spinal stabilisers - all while supporting natural movement."

This whole-body integration is especially important if you’re dealing with back pain or struggling with posture. "A strong core supports the spine and improves functional balance," she says. "You’ll notice everyday things like standing, walking or even lifting bags feel easier."

Madraszek adds: "Because yoga encourages slower, breath-led movement, you’re also improving body awareness, nervous system regulation, and reducing stress while you strengthen. That’s a pretty powerful combo."

Who are yoga flows for core best for?

Yoga flows for core strength are far more versatile than you might think. Yes, they’re brilliant for toning, but they’re also ideal if you’re:

Postnatal: "These flows help gently re-engage the pelvic floor and transverse abdominis, crucial for recovery," says Henderson.

And it’s not just about physical change. "What I love most is how people start to feel more confident in their bodies," says Madraszek. "It’s not just about how strong you are, it’s how connected you feel."

“As an apple-shaped woman of mixed African heritage, I spent years chasing flat abs,” adds Sama Trinder, yoga teacher and founder of bhuti. "But yoga taught me that real core strength starts with standing tall - from the legs and glutes all the way to the breath and spine."

This inner strength, she says, isn’t just physical, it’s energetic. "Your core is also your centre of power, confidence and calm."

How many yoga flows for core should I do a week?

Two to three sessions per week is a smart place to start - especially if you’re using them to complement other workouts.

"You don’t need to go full yogi to feel the benefits," says Henderson. "Even 10–15 minutes, a few times a week, can help improve strength, reduce pain, and boost posture."

8 best yoga flows for core, according to top instructors

So, where to begin? Three experts share their favourite online yoga flows for core strength, balance and mobility, each chosen for its accessibility, effectiveness and breath-led focus. Whether you’ve got five minutes or 45, there’s something here to suit your body and your schedule.

1. 5-Minute Gentle Core Flow

What: A short, calming sequence that's just five minutes long - an ideal beginner-friendly flow for if you're short on time.

Why: Great for gentle movers, this flow is joint-friendly and easy to follow.

How long: 5 minutes.

5 min Yoga for Abs - Build core strength and tone your tummy! - YouTube Watch On

2. Morning Flow: Awaken The Core

What: A standing balance and strength flow for those who are looking for a longer workout or who've tried yoga before.

Why: This flow is ideal for challenging your single-leg strength and deep-core engagement, too.

How long: 20 minutes.

YOGA FOR ABS | Awaken The Core | CAT MEFFAN - YouTube Watch On

3. Pilates-Inspired Core Yoga

What: A fun and more active workout, this session is a fusion of yoga and Pilates. Yo....lates?

Why: A short, sweet but still effective session, this workout hits the obliques and deep abs while remaining low-impact.

How long: 20 minutes.

Best 20 Min Yoga Workout To Tone & Define Your Core | Abs & Yoga Fusion Class ➤ Day 7 - YouTube Watch On

4. Prenatal Yoga for Core

What: A gentle but empowering core stability session, designed specifically for mothers-to-be.

Why: This is another great short but sweet, expert-approved option for if you're short on time or just keen to boost your mental calm. It's programmed for and suitable for pregnancy, but effective for all bodies.

How long: 15 minutes.

PRENATAL YOGA FOR CORE | Abs Pregnancy Yoga Inspired Workout with Cat Meffan - YouTube Watch On

5. 15-minute Yoga for Core

What: A hands-free mat-based practice, designed to target your core, oblique and ab muscles.

Why: This workout is ideal if you're looking for a session that will strengthen your muscles without straining. The indisputable queen of online yoga, Adrienne keeps it focused but light.

How long: 15 minutes.

Yoga for Your Core | Hands Free - YouTube Watch On

5. Full Body Yoga for Strength

What: A progressive, slightly longer flow with strength-building poses throughout to boost not only core, but full body strength.

Why: This one's a great session. It promises to work your entire core through variety and repetition.

How long: 25 minutes.

Full Body Yoga for Strength & Flexibility | 25 Minute At Home Mobility Routine - YouTube Watch On

6. Glute and Core Workout

What: A hybrid strength session which promises to activate both your glutes and core in just four simple moves.

Why: If you get bored of repetitive workouts, this one's for you. It's a simple workout to follow, but kept interesting by the combination of functional glute and core moves.

How long: 15 to 20 minutes.

A post shared by StrongLikeMum (@shakira.akabusi) A photo posted by on

7. 30-minute Core Strength Yoga

What: A fiery vinyasa flow packed with core-centric transitions and challenging postures.

Why: Love a workout class that really makes you feel the burn? Then stop scrolling. This half-hour long session encourages you to keep your abs engaged throughout the session for an energetic burn.

How long: 30 minutes.

30 min Core Strength Yoga 🔥 SPICY CORE - YouTube Watch On

8. 40-minute strength and flexibility yoga flow

What: A 40-minute long workout that promises to be as challenging as it does relaxing, Move With Nicole's flows are a great blend of working out and winding down.

Why: If you're looking to challenge yourself, this one gets our pick. It's not a core-specific session, but includes loads of firm favourite full body yoga moves that promising to get your core muscles firing.

How long: 40 minutes.

40 MIN YOGA WORKOUT || Full Body Yoga Flow For Strength & Flexibility - YouTube Watch On

