Get inspired with these summery sets.

If you’re anything like the team here at Marie Claire UK, you’re extra motivated when you’re wearing fit kit that makes you feel both confident and supported. We’re fans of fashion-forward designs that also perform, too – no crinkly knees, sweat patches or saggy waistbands over here. Enter stage right, our edit of the best women’s gym sets, tried and tested by the team.

A bit like our edits of the best workout leggings and best sports bras, we’ve tested all the items in this round up and can vouch that they a. look great and b. perform well, too – because we can’t be alone in looking forward to the gym more if we enjoy wearing the outfit. Case in point: one Barbell Apparel study found that, out of 2,000 regular gym-goers, 79% believe owning good gym clothes is an important step toward accomplishing their fitness goals.

Plus, 85% of people reported that having gym clothes that looked good gave them more confidence (bye, bye, gym anxiety).

Not only that, but the National Library of Medicine found a direct link between regular physical activity and self-esteem. What you wear certainly plays a part in how you feel, too – heading to a high-intensity intervals class with a bra that doesn’t support you or leggings that leave a crotch sweat patch don’t exactly sound confidence-boosting.

That said, knowing which women’s gym sets to shop to make you feel great can feel like a minefield – which is why we’ve done the legwork for you. Keep scrolling to shop our favourites.

Testing process

We did a range of workouts from yoga to weight training to running to see how each set held up. There are no products included that we haven’t tried out ourselves, so you know that you’re getting our honest tried and tested opinion.

If you want to know more about how team MC get up close and personal with the products we include, make sure to check out our handy guide to how we test everything that makes it into our edits.

Who tested the matching women’s gym sets?

Wondering who tested the below women’s gym sets? We enrolled the help of our Health, Sustainability and Relationships Editor, Ally Head, and our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay.

As our Health Editor, Ally’s done her fair share of testing when it comes to workout gear. She’s currently training for her seventh marathon (Chicago in October), strength trains every week, and loves to cycle to work (although she’s most definitely a fair-weather cyclist).

Grace’s job is to test products for a living and she’s a fan of high intensity interval training, spin, and recently tried the viral 12-3-30 TikTok workout (click to read her review, here).

What did we look for when choosing our favourite women’s gym sets?

We’re so glad you asked. Keep on scrolling to see what we looked for when testing these sets.

Are they true to size?

Are they non-see-through?

Are they sweat-wicking?

Are they supportive?

How did the material wash?

Is the product good value for money?

10 of the best matching women’s gym sets, tested by team MC

1. P.E Nation

“Yep, you guessed it – I’m obsessed with P.E. Nation. The Aussie brand designs ridiculously stylish athleisurewear that, much to my surprise, really holds strong performance-wise, too. The material is shiny yet compressing, supportive without digging in, and sweat wicks seriously fast.”

“While the sports bra is both comfortable and flattering, it offers low to medium support, meaning its not suitable for those of you who need more support or will be doing higher impact activities such as sprinting or HIIT. Also note – it doesn’t come with any padding.”

“The shorts have a built-in mesh pant which was great for extra support, plus meant I was wearing underwear that allowed breathability. That being said, I probably wouldn’t recommend this set for workouts involving squats etc as the shorts can ride up a bit, but they definitely work for running.” Ally Head, Health Editor