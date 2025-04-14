Pink activewear is officially the must-wear trend of the season - 9 items our Health Editors can't stop wearing

You probably know by now that we love workout gear that packs a punch for any sweat session but also looks unbeatably stylish. That's why the best pink activewear is a staple in team MC UK's exercise arsenal.

Making sure your kit of choice is suitable for your workout is essential. Namely, it has to wick sweat, offer ample movement, and not rub or chafe. But practical workout gear doesn't have to be basic - it can be chic, too. Pink is one of those colours that suits absolutely everyone, and it's true that wearing bright, playful colours works to spark some joy on dull days. So, why not add some bubblegum pops to your exercise wardrobe?

Between us at Marie Claire UK, we have tested a lot of activewear. Our Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, spends hours upon hours trialling the best brands in the business, so she really knows which labels she can rely on. Most recently, she ran the London Landmarks Half in a selection of her favourite pieces - and all of them happened to be pink.

I love low-impact workouts like Reformer Pilates, and I've found that I really do perform best when I feel confident in my exercise outfit. So it's no surprise that several pink pieces have found their way to me, and there's no time like spring to dig them out again.

From the best petite gym leggings, best running shoes for women, and best Pilates clothes to running shorts for women that can survive even the longest distances, look no further for high-performance activewear (tried and tested by us) that just so happens to be playful and feminine as well.

1. Best pink workout shorts

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Carpe Diem Shorts Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Highly rated by our Health Ed + Don't ride up + Plenty of movement room Reasons to avoid - Very bright

"No word of a lie - I think these might be my favourite workout shorts of all time. I raced London Landmarks Half in them at the weekend and can confirm first hand that they're a sweat-wicking, flattering dream of a workout short. While I was a fan of Free People's earlier viral Hotty Hot short, I found that the material could show sweat patches and also ride up quite a lot. Not with the Carpe Diem shorts - made from polyester and elastane, they're weighty enough to stay put but also responsive enough not to restrict your stride movement. They come in a range of cute colourways, including two pink options." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

2. Best pink workout top

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People All Clear Colorblock Cami Today's Best Deals £28 at Free People Reasons to buy + Great for layering + Ideal for low impact + Chic design Reasons to avoid - Need to wear a bra with it

"This cute little tank from FP is another firm favourite in my workout wardrobe rotation - while it's not supportive enough to wear on it's own, it is cute to layer over a supportive sports bra for Pilates, yoga, or running (dependant on the level of support you like). They have a seriously impressive range of colourways, but I'm particularly fond of this contrast piping pink tank." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

3. Best pink workout flares

(Image credit: Gilly Hicks)

Gilly Hicks Active Recharge Flare Leggings Today's Best Deals £26.99 at Hollister (was £39.95) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Versatile design + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

I rave about these flares any chance I get. With three different leg lengths available they cater to pretty much everyone, which many activewear brands don't offer. The fabric is buttery soft and has plenty of stretch for comfortable wear, but they're not at all see through or thin. Plus, they're sweat-wicking and breathable. The thicker waistband makes for supportive wear without digging in, and the flared silhouette means I can wear them around and about too. They've seen me through countless Reformer classes and plenty of hikes, and they still look good as new after being washed tens of times.

4. Best bright pink running trainers

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 Shoes Today's Best Deals £140 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Very supportive + No rubbing + Great for running Reasons to avoid - Expensive

"A stable, supportive and cushioned ride of a trainer, I've worn the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4's more than I care to count. They're seriously easy to slip on and off, don't rub, and are breathable, too. They offer just enough bounce to propel you, while being stable enough to support over longer distances. Plus, what's not to love about this colourway?" - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

5. Best pink running sports bra

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra Today's Best Deals £39 at The Sports Edit Reasons to buy + Very supportive + Not too tight + Anti-chafe Reasons to avoid - No adjustable straps

"One of their most iconic and most-loved designs, I've had my black Nike Swoosh bra for yonks now and know it's good because it's one of the bras I return to for effortless support time and time again. Surprisingly supportive despite having the aesthetic design of a lower impact bra, I wore this exact pink iteration of the bra to race London Landmarks Half marathon last weekend, and felt supported (but not suffocated - a fine balance with bras designed for high impact) for the entire 13.1 miles. I did have a small sweat patch at the end of the race, but was impressed by how comfortable, anti-chafe, and easy to wear the design is." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

6. Best pink workout unitard

(Image credit: BetterMe)

BetterMe Thin Strap Onesie Today's Best Deals £76 at BetterMe Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Supportive + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Statement piece

"Now *this* - this is how to make a statement with your workout clothes. Barbie, is that you? All jokes aside, I was really pleasantly surprised by how butter soft, supportive, and breathable this Better Me one-piece was. It's an ideal outfit for throwing on when you're late for your class or just want full body, sculpting support for your session." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

7. Best subtle pink trainers

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Shoes Today's Best Deals £160 at New Balance Reasons to buy + No overheating + High wear rubber + Chic design Reasons to avoid - Not a beginner shoe

"This colour way has my heart. The New Balance Fresh Foam x 1080 is the *ultimate* beginners running shoe - uber cushioned, comfortable and versatile, it's a great all rounder that you can wear for pretty much any kind of workout. They've also improved the breathability of the latest iteration, meaning bye, bye, overheating or blistered feet, and additional rubber in high wear areas to ensure that your running trainers last the test of time." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

8. Best longline pink workout top

(Image credit: adidas)

adidas HIIT AEROREADY Training Tank Top Today's Best Deals £14 at Adidas (was £28) Reasons to buy + Very stretchy + Not see through + On sale right now Reasons to avoid - No built-in support

I actually bought this top second hand and it's still in brilliant shape. I like to do Pilates in short sleeved tops but still want coverage around my stomach, which this vest provides. It's extremely stretchy and comfortable but not at all see through, and there's ample room for a sports bra underneath whilst still being form-fitting. It's designed for HIIT but works for any type of exercise thanks to its sweat-wicking properties. Plus, this might just be the perfect shade of pink.

9. Best pink low impact bra

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M Move Light Support Sports bra with SoftMove™ Today's Best Deals £18.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Great for low impact + Good coverage + Racer back Reasons to avoid - Only light support

Our Social Media Editor, Dionne Brighton, has worn this H&M move sports bra for low impact classes like Pilates, and it's ideal for keeping you comfortable and held in without being restricted. It's made with extra soft, sweat-wicking fabric, and also features removable inserts so you can customise the fit.