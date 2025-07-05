Tenniscore Has Never Been So Popular: Enter, the 7 Tennis Skirts That Look Chic and Perform Better

It's no secret that tennis skirts have become somewhat of a fashion statement over the years. The likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been spotted out and about in them (Kendall's favourite is the Alo Yoga skirt, FYI), and designer Miu Miu's tennis-inspired mini skirt was a key part of their AW22 collection. And with Wimbledon Tennis now upon us, there's no time like the present to add a playful tennis skirt to your workout wardrobe.

But it's not just the stellar outfits that make tennis workouts so covetable. A 2018 study found that those who played tennis regularly were expected to live 9.7 years longer than those with a sedentary lifestyle. This was higher than any other sport tested.

Whether the recent surge in interest in tennis is based on a desire to get fitter or just to have an excuse to don your best Wimbledon whites, there's no bad outcome from spending more time on the court.

Spoiler alert: here at Team MC, we're big fans of the tennis skirts trend and have been wearing them a lot. Why? Well, not only do they look cute, but they're also great for working out in. Plus, if you're on the fence, tennis is a relatively low-impact cardio workout, meaning it's an ideal workout option no matter how experienced you are.

Keen to invest in a stylish tennis outfit that you can wear on and off the court? Well, you're in the right place. We've been testing the best cool girl activewear brands out there, from Alo Yoga, to Reformation, to adidas. We've rated the outfits depending on how practical they were for working out, plus whether they'd also pass for an everyday outfit paired with sleek workout camis when your best gym leggings won't quite cut it.

What did we look for when choosing our favourite tennis skirts?

Good question. Keep on scrolling to see exactly what we looked out for when wearing the outfits.

Are they true to size?

Are they non-see-through?

Are they sweat-wicking?

Are they supportive?

Is the product good value for money?

Could they be worn as an everyday outfit?

7 of the best tennis skirts, tested by team MC UK

1. Celeb favourite tennis skirt

Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt Today's Best Deals £74 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + High quality + Not see through + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Pricey

"When it comes to stylish tennis outfits, you can't go wrong with Alo Yoga. The brand has been seen on Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more, and after trying the Aces Tennis Skirt out for myself, I can totally see why the celebs love it."

"After trying on the skirt, I was surprised by the quality. It's super lightweight, true to size and not see-through at all (despite the fact that I was wearing black underwear the first time I wore it). I felt supported during my workout and felt cute enough to go and grab a coffee afterwards."

"Although I didn't get that sweaty, due to the light colour, I doubt that a lot of sweat would show up. For me, the details are what really made this piece stand out, such as the logo waistband and inner shorts. As you can see from the model below, the skirt can be styled as an everyday piece, and it will be one I wear on and off the court for years to come." - Grace Lindsay, Contributing Health Writer

2. Best Decathlon tennis skirt

Decathlon Artengo Soft Tennis Skirt Dry 500 Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Several colours + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Waistband gapes a little

"This tennis skirt by Decathlon's own brand, Artengo, is a much more affordable option. Aside from the amazing price point, this skirt is super comfortable and secure, and I played an hour of tennis (on one of the hottest days of the year) with no problems whatsoever.

"The fabric is very breathable, so there were no sweat patches in sight. The shape of the skirt was flattering, and although it's not one of the most stylish options, I still felt like you could make it work for a daytime look too.

The only issue I had with the skirt was that I found the waistband gaped a little bit at the back. I would recommend trying this one on before buying, but for the price, it's pretty damn good." - Grace Lindsay, Contributing Health Writer

3. Most trendy tennis skirt

Adanola Ultimate A-line Tennis Skirt Today's Best Deals £38 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Trendy colourway + Comfy inner shorts + For wear on and off the court Reasons to avoid - May not be as sweat wicking as more technical gear

"Adanola is one of my favourite activewear brands when it comes to quality and style, and this tennis skirt is no different. I love the butter yellow trend that's around at the moment, and it just screams summer (which is apt for tennis). With comfortable shorts underneath and a chic A-line cut with a small side slit, this definitely ticks the style boxes.

I'm not a hardcore tennis player so this is ideal for a gentle game on a warm summer's day, and the thick waistband keeps everything in place. It may not sweat wick as well as some more technical brands if you're having a serious volley session, but for a practical and chic pick you can easily wear casually or for sport, I love this skirt." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Best adidas tennis skirt

adidas Club Tennis Pleated Skirt Today's Best Deals From £28 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good length for shorter individuals + Washes well + Sweatwicking Reasons to avoid - Can stain easily

"This sports skirt is even cuter than the pictures indicate. It's a great length for us petite girls (I'm 5ft 2) and has inbuilt shorts, making it a great options for hot summer tennis matches when you'll be moving around a lot. While it does stain fairly easily as it's white, I've worn it on repeat, even pairing it with a silk spaghetti strap vest for Glastonbury last year. It definitely has a sportier feel but the neutral colour means it can easily be styled for practically any occasion." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Best tennis skirt for pros

Wimbledon Women's Core Performance Skort Today's Best Deals £55 at Wimbledon Shop Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking, flexible material + Supportive shorts + Upside down pockets for tennis balls Reasons to avoid - It sits quite low on the waist

"This Wimbledon branded skirt just screams tennis pro. It has a stretchy, lightweight sweat-wicking material, as well as built-in shorts and pockets, which are turned downwards with elasticated openings - ideal for holding tennis balls. Everything about this skirt is geared towards optimising your tennis game.

I’m a fan of the classic pleated detail and longer length that gives me enough coverage without feeling at all frumpy - I would expect nothing less from the official merchandiser for Wimbledon. One thing to note though: it’s more mid/low-waisted, so that’s something to keep in mind if you prefer a high waisted design." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

6. Best fitted tennis skirt

Slazenger Court Skort Womens Today's Best Deals £14 at Sports Direct (was £29.99, save 53%) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Comfortable fitted design + Range of colours Reasons to avoid - Very short

"These Slazenger skorts were all the rage when I was a teenager, so much so I wore mine to Reading Festival. I have since upgraded to a newer model, but I still love the silhouette of this tennis skirt. It has a fitted shape which I think is so chic, and it pairs perfectly with a fitted workout cami. The fabric is very light and sweat-wicking, and it also features tennis ball pockets.

My only complaint is that it is pretty short, so even though the shorts underneath are comfortable, they don't totally protect against chafing and may ride up a little during a heavy workout. But for the price tag, you really can't go wrong." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

7. Best pleated tennis skirt

lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt Today's Best Deals £65 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Drop in pockets + High waist design + Breathable and flattering Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"lululemon are the best at breathable, sweat wicking styles that also look great, this skirt an example. I've worn it for runs, strength training, and squash matches, too, and like that it's as versatile as it is stylish. I'm also a big fan of the drop-in pockets and silicone grippers on the hem prevent ride-up." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor