These are the 6 best affordable hair dryers of 2024—all under £60

Finding the perfect hair tool to transform your at-home styling routine can be overwhelming. In my opinion there’s one device that’s a non-negotiable when it comes to getting your hair looking great and that’s the best hair dryer . Some of you may disagree, and say that it's actually a pair of the best hair straighteners, curling wands or a hot brush that can truly transform your look. But finding the best hair dryer for your hair type can be an absolute game-changer when it comes to drying, styling and looking after your hair. In short, even if you’re low-maintenance like me, then a good hair dryer is an absolute essential.

However, if you’re in the market for a new one, then a quick google tends to churn out a rather expensive list of options. And, a little disclaimer here, I myself have been an avid user of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for the last five years—having been lucky enough to be gifted one in a previous job as an in-house beauty editor. So, can a more affordable hair dryer really rival the technology and innovation of a model that costs upwards of £300?

Well, prior to switching to the Dyson, I had been using a way more purse-friendly Remington hair dryer for almost a decade—my parents having bought my one while I still lived at home with them. So I am not only used to styling my hair with affordable hair dryers, but believe that if you buy well then they last just as long as their more expensive counterparts. Plus, while I can’t promise you Dyson levels of tech development, I have been seriously impressed with the way that all hair brands have really upped their game in recent years to create forward-thinking, hardworking hair dryers that really cater to consumers wants and needs for effective hairstyling.

Ahead, I share my list of the 6 best affordable hair dryers. These are the models that I think really deliver in terms of my personal priority list—speed and power, weight, and innovation in technology. And best of all, they’re all £60 and under.

The best affordable hair dryers

1. BaByliss Hydro Fusion Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: BaByliss)

BaByliss Hydro Fusion Hair Dryer Best affordable hair dryer for frizzy or flyaway hair Today's Best Deals £40.20 at Lookfantastic (was £60) Reasons to buy + Long 2.5m cord + Advanced Plasma Technology minimises frizz and balances moisture levels Reasons to avoid - Feels a bit plasticky

As someone whose hair is naturally frizzy, I’m always looking for ways to smooth it’s somewhat unruly texture. Normally I rely on products, but the BaByliss Hydro Fusion Hairdryer has been created especially with this hair issue in mind and uses Advanced Plasma Technology (namely a moisture balancing dual iconic system) to hydrate hair and reduce frizz as you dry it. I can definitely attest to the fact that even when rough-drying my hair with this, it does deliver a smoother finish than other hair dryers that I’ve tried. And if I really take my time with a blow-dry, my hair feels really soft and has a nice sheen after use. It also has a diffuser which is pretty decent if you have curly or textured hair and like to use one as part of your styling routine.

2. BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 Hair Dryer

(Image credit: BaByliss)

BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 Hair Dryer Best affordable hair dryer for curly hair Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at ASOS (UK) Reasons to buy + Large diffuser attachment for curls + Cool shot for setting curls Reasons to avoid - Slightly heavy and cumbersome

Find an affordable hair dryer with a genuinely good diffuser is challenging, but this one from BaByliss really does deliver. It’s large, which does make the hairdryer feel quite bulky and somewhat heavy to use, but it does such a good job at enhancing and defining curls that it can be forgiven for the price. There are a few different heat and speed settings, depending on your preference, and also a separate cold shot button to help set your style in place at the end of your blow-dry. Plus, the brand’s iconic frizz-control technology really helps to inject shine and softness into textured styles.

3. Tresemme Smooth & Shine Power 2200 Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Tresemme)

Tresemme Smooth & Shine Power 2200 Hair Dryer Best affordable hair dryer for thick hair Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Argos View at AO.com Reasons to buy + It dries hair really fast + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Quite loud

This looks like a pretty basic hair dryer, but packing 2200 watts of power it actually delivers a blow dry to rival something you’d expect in a professional salon. It has two different heat and speed settings and really gets hair dry fast, making it a great choice if your hair is particularly thick or long and usually takes a long time to dry. Admittedly, it is a little on the noisier side, but considering the price and that you won’t need to have it on for that long to get the job done I think it makes a brilliant budget option.

4. Remington Botanicals Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Remington)

Remington Botanicals Hair Dryer Best affordable hair dryer for damaged or colour-treated hair Today's Best Deals £51.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Dries at a lower temperature to prevent further damage + Cares for hair with micro-conditioners Reasons to avoid - Can take longer to dry hair

If you have hair that’s already quite damaged from either colour treatment or excessive heat styling, then this innovative hair dryer from Remington would make a great option. It has a BotaniCare temperature setting which dries your hair at a gentler, lower temperature to minimise the damage caused by heat styling. Plus, it contains micro-conditioners harnesses from aloe vera, jojoba and rose extracts which are released into the air as you dry to condition and add shine to each strand.

5. Mark Hill Style Addict Perfect Blow Dry Kit

(Image credit: Mark Hill)

Mark Hill Style Addict Perfect Blow Dry Kit Best affordable hair dryer for straight, fine hair Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Extra-long 3m cord Reasons to avoid - Only has one attachment

While this definitely isn’t rewriting the rule book when it comes to what makes a good hair dryer, it has all of the features that you need for a good blow dry—three heat settings, two speed options, and a cold shot—and it’s really lightweight so there’s no risk of arm ache. It delivers a decent amount of power so if you’re someone that blow dries your hair regularly and you just want something that gets the job done then this is a great option. Plus, if you want some extra volume then this hair dryer comes with a great blow dry brush and rollers too.

6. Amika Mighty Mini Dryer

(Image credit: Amika)

Amika Mighty Mini Dryer Best affordable travel hair dryer Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global View at Amika UK View at Space NK UK Reasons to buy + Has a diffuser and a nozzle + Powerful for a travel version Reasons to avoid - Attachments are quite small

If you want a hair dryer that is truly portable, but still delivers a decent blow dry then this is the best travel hair dryer I’ve found—let alone the best affordable one. Some of the reviews for this product are so positive, that users have actually switched their standard hair dryers out for this one. Of course, it doesn’t pack the same amount of power as a classic, at-home hair dryer, but it is impressively powerful. It also comes with a diffuser and a nozzle for a sleek blow-dry and it all fits in a travel-friendly case. It is truly tiny, ultra-lightweight, and really delivers a good blow-dry when you’re away from home.