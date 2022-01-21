8 of the best sunrise alarm clocks to help you wake up naturally this winter

Struggling to wake up on these cold winter mornings? We've got just what you need...
›Is anyone else starting to really hate the sound of their iPhone alarm? We don’t know about you, but it is almost always guaranteed to wake us up in a bad mood. Plus, when we go to turn it off, it ends in us checking our notifications and finding ourselves in an Instagram hole without even having our morning coffee. If only there was a way to wake up more naturally. Well, as it turns out, there is. Say hello to sunrise alarm clocks.
You may have seen these futuristic-looking clocks swirling around the Internet and wondering, what on earth they are, but don’t worry – we’ve got the full lowdown on how they could transform your mornings for the better.
That's right, we've rounded up our favourite sunrise alarm clocks for you to shop. Whether you're looking for a luxury alarm clock or one that will blend seamlessly into your bedside table, all the info you could need is in this handy round-up.
How do sunrise alarm clocks work?
The clue really is in the name. A sunrise alarm clock will give out a natural-looking light that gradually becomes brighter over time. This is designed to help wake you up more naturally compared to a sudden wake-up call. The natural light also encourages your body to begin producing serotonin, which will instantly boost your mood, and to stop producing melatonin (also known as the sleep hormone) so you wake up feeling more refreshed.
If you struggle with SAD (that’s seasonal affective disorder, FYI) these alarm clocks could also help. According to the NHS, SAD is often linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days. Not only will the natural light from your alarm clock stimulate lighter mornings, but you can keep it lit throughout the day to help get you through the dark winter months.
One of our favourite benefits? Using a sunrise alarm clock means we don’t find ourselves scrolling through social media the second we wake up.
Are sunrise alarm clocks worth it?
They might be more of an investment, but a sunrise alarm clock can be a form of mental health help by getting your morning off to a gentler start.
Not all sunrise alarm clocks have to be expensive, either. If you don’t want all the extra add-ons, such as soothing meditations or multiple light settings, you can find some amazing options at incredible prices.
8 best sunrise alarm clocks to shop now:
Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 Wake up to Daylight Table Lamp, £108.99 | John Lewis
Best overall sunrise alarm clock:
If you've ever googled a sunrise alarm clock, you will definitely have come across this brand. The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is a Class 1 graded medical device that will allow you to experience a more regular sleep and wake pattern.
You can set a sunrise duration of 15-90 minutes and you can also choose your preferred final light intensity to wake you up in the mornings. It comes with 14 different wake up sounds if you like a little bit of extra noise.
This alarm clock is great for the evenings, too. You can wind down with the sunset feature, with the fading light helping to produce melatonin.
The fabric base adds a stylish touch, so it won't stand out sitting next to your bed.
Groov-e Light Curve Wake Up Light with FM Radio & Alarm Clock, £34.99 | Robert Dyas
Best affordable sunrise alarm clock:
If you are looking for a more affordable version, try out this Groov-e Wake Up Light. Although it is a more basic model, it has everything you need for a good wake up call.
It comes with a sunrise and sunset simulation and 8 different alarm sounds to choose from.
Hatch Restore, £214.25 | Amazon
Best luxury sunrise alarm clock:
The Hatch Restore is for those of you who like a little bit of luxury.
It has a library of soothing sounds, white noise and lights so you can create whatever mood you desire.
You can also choose the optional in-app subscription, which will allow you to control the device straight from your phone and get unlimited access to a growing library of meditations and sleep stories. How cool?
Sunrise Alarm Clock Wake Up Light, £37.99 | Amazon
Best sunrise alarm clock on Amazon:
This alarm clock has hundreds of five-star reviews, and it's not hard to see why.
Not only is it a great price, but it comes with a sunrise and sunset stimulation, 7 LED light colours, a range of natural sounds and an FM Radio.
COULAX Wood Grain Sunrise Alarm Clock, £49.99 | Amazon
Best stylish sunrise alarm clock:
If you are looking for something that will blend seamlessly into your home decor, we love this wood effect alarm clock by COULAX.
It has a sunrise stimulation and sleeping mode, with dual alarm and snooze functions and can also be used as a bedside lamp. Win win.
Beurer WL 75 Wake Up Light with App, £120 | John Lewis
Best hi-tech sunrise alarm clock:
If you are looking for something a little more hi-tech, look no further than the Beurer WL 75.
It has everything you would expect from a luxury sunrise alarm clock, but it also incorporates multiple settings to make it a functional 4-in-1 product.
You can choose from a radio alarm, streamed music via Bluetooth, 6 wake up melodies or 4 sleep melodies, and there are 256 nuances to control the mood light.
This can all be controllable from your smartphone (of course) via the Beurer LightUp app.
Philips UK Kitchen and Home SmartSleep and Wake Up Light, £124.84 | Amazon
Best sunrise alarm clock for all day:
If you suffer from SAD, you may want to keep your sunrise alarm clock on throughout the day.
This Philips model comes with 20 brightness settings so that you can adjust the light throughout the day, depending on how dark it is outside.
Children’s Sleep Trainer, was £35.99 now £30.59 | Amazon
Best sunrise alarm clock for kids:
That's right, these handy alarm clocks aren't just for adults.
Although this might not simulate a sunrise or sunset, with the sun and moon icons, your children will know when it's time to go to bed and wake up in the mornings.
It also features 17 sounds to choose from, such as thunder, rain and the ocean, helping your little ones to relax.