8 of the best sunrise alarm clocks to help you wake up naturally this winter

Struggling to wake up on these cold winter mornings? We've got just what you need...

›Is anyone else starting to really hate the sound of their iPhone alarm? We don’t know about you, but it is almost always guaranteed to wake us up in a bad mood. Plus, when we go to turn it off, it ends in us checking our notifications and finding ourselves in an Instagram hole without even having our morning coffee. If only there was a way to wake up more naturally. Well, as it turns out, there is. Say hello to sunrise alarm clocks.

You may have seen these futuristic-looking clocks swirling around the Internet and wondering, what on earth they are, but don’t worry – we’ve got the full lowdown on how they could transform your mornings for the better.

That’s right, we’ve rounded up our favourite sunrise alarm clocks for you to shop. Whether you’re looking for a luxury alarm clock or one that will blend seamlessly into your bedside table, all the info you could need is in this handy round-up. Here at Marie Claire, we are all about getting a good night’s sleep, so we’ve also rounded up our best silk pillowcases to step up your beauty slumber. If you find yourself asking how can I get to sleep or Googling insomnia treatment, we’ve also asked the experts for their top tips.

Sunrise alarm clocks quick links:

How do sunrise alarm clocks work?

The clue really is in the name. A sunrise alarm clock will give out a natural-looking light that gradually becomes brighter over time. This is designed to help wake you up more naturally compared to a sudden wake-up call. The natural light also encourages your body to begin producing serotonin, which will instantly boost your mood, and to stop producing melatonin (also known as the sleep hormone) so you wake up feeling more refreshed.

If you struggle with SAD (that’s seasonal affective disorder, FYI) these alarm clocks could also help. According to the NHS, SAD is often linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days. Not only will the natural light from your alarm clock stimulate lighter mornings, but you can keep it lit throughout the day to help get you through the dark winter months.

One of our favourite benefits? Using a sunrise alarm clock means we don’t find ourselves scrolling through social media the second we wake up.

Are sunrise alarm clocks worth it?

They might be more of an investment, but a sunrise alarm clock can be a form of mental health help by getting your morning off to a gentler start.

Not all sunrise alarm clocks have to be expensive, either. If you don’t want all the extra add-ons, such as soothing meditations or multiple light settings, you can find some amazing options at incredible prices.

8 best sunrise alarm clocks to shop now: