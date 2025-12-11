Low Impact Workouts Are Going Nowhere For 2026: 7 Science-Backed Benefits Of Taking Things Down A Notch

If you’re anything like me, your exercise habits go through real eras. One month, you’re obsessed with a high-intensity circuit session, and the next, the only thing you want to do is wake up slowly with a gentle yoga flow.

As with most things, the sweet spot usually sits somewhere in the balance (no matter what the latest trend or out-of-context statistic might claim). That’s why you’ll never hear us banishing any sensible form of exercise here at Marie Claire UK - we’re all about helping you find what works for you and your body.

But one thing feels certain: the culture of pushing our bodies to the extreme, day in and day out, is thankfully behind us. And while we still love a good sweat, we’ll never stop championing the benefits of balancing burpees, plyo boxes and long runs with slower, more controlled Pilates, yoga and aerobic sessions.

If you struggle to slow down or to justify swapping a run for Pilates, keep scrolling. Below, two leading trainers break down the science-backed benefits of low-impact workouts, from hormonal support to endurance, mood and longevity.

And if you're after more movement inspiration, don’t miss our guides to the best low-impact workouts , low-impact strength training and low-impact exercises . There’s also our explainer on Zone Zero training , plus what happened when I swapped HIIT for low-impact workouts .

Experts Agree: Low Impact Workouts Are Here To Stay In 2026: 7 Science-Backed Reasons To Sometimes Skip The Burpees

What is a low impact workout?

“A low-impact workout is any type of exercise that keeps the force going through your joints to a minimum,” explains personal trainer and founder of Accomplish Coaching , Annie Openshaw . “It usually means one foot stays on the ground at all times or the movement avoids repetitive hard landing.”

It’s one of the things that makes low-impact training so accessible. Just because your friend swears by heavy lifting doesn’t mean you need to do the same. Low-impact can look like a home strength circuit, Pilates, yoga, swimming, cycling, rowing or even walking.

Openshaw is quick to address a common misconception - that low impact automatically means easier. “You can still train hard and make great progress using low-impact workouts - the difference is simply that there is less load on your joints and connective tissue.”

Who are low impact workouts best for?

There’s no right or wrong here, and you don’t have to pick a side. Both low- and high-impact exercise can support strength, fitness and overall wellbeing. Which you choose depends on your goals, current fitness, stress levels and, importantly, what you enjoy.

“Low impact training can lead to similar improvements in cardiovascular conditioning as high impact workouts, but without the stress on the joints, connective tissue or nervous system,” says Openshaw. “It’s a safer option for people recovering from injury, managing health issues or for those whose stress levels and capacity for recovery are limited.”

That said, if you're trying to build power, high-impact training can help, thanks to the increased load on bones and muscles. Running, jumping, and other gravity-resistant moves can boost bone density, but without proper coaching and recovery, the injury risk rises too.

“It isn’t about good or bad,” explains Hollie Grant, Founder of Pilates PT + The Bump Plan . “But high impact training does place more load on the joints, tendons, and the pelvic floor, which isn’t always appropriate, especially in pregnancy, the early postnatal months, perimenopause, or during periods of high stress.”

For those prioritising bone density, a mix of regular high-impact, weight-bearing exercise alongside resistance training and low-impact Pilates, yoga and walking is ideal. And if you have concerns about bone health, always consult your doctor before diving into high-impact training.

Ultimately, low-impact training is flexible, accessible and easier to recover from, meaning it’s perfect for days when you’re tired, stressed or run-down, and a powerful training method in its own right when you’re feeling your best.

7 Science Backed Benefits of Low Impact Training, According to Top Coaches

1. It protects your joints and reduces injury risk

Here’s where low-impact training shines. High-impact workouts carry a greater risk of overuse injuries from repeated stress, while low-impact options offer a far gentler alternative.

“Repeated high-impact training is linked to a higher rate of overuse injuries in the knees, hips and lower back,” says Openshaw. That’s why it’s worth keeping an eye on how much running or jumping you do each week and balancing it with lower-impact sessions, plus proper rest.

That’s especially important if you have “joint irritation, hypermobility, early osteoarthritis, or those recovering postpartum when connective tissue laxity is still high,” adds Grant. When in doubt, ask a coach or doctor for tailored advice.

And don’t worry - your progress won’t stall from building some low-impact work into your training. In fact, staying injury-free is what enables long-term growth. “Low impact strength and aerobic training still improve muscle mass and cardiovascular health while keeping joint stress low, which supports long-term participation,” explains Openshaw.

2. It regulates your stress levels

High-intensity sessions naturally spike cortisol (your body’s stress hormone). Whilst not harmful in isolation, “when someone already has a high stress load, repeated cortisol spikes can affect digestion, recovery and sleep,” says Openshaw.

Low-impact training offers a calmer option that may be kinder for your body and overall wellbeing. “ Research shows that low to moderate intensity aerobic work improves heart rate variability, which reflects better parasympathetic activation and better stress resilience,” explains Openshaw.

“It’s one of the reasons Pilates, swimming and walking can feel so grounding,” adds Grant. “They regulate cortisol, improve vagal tone and reduce that feeling of being constantly ‘switched on’.”

3. It's hormonally supportive

For women, hormonal shifts across the menstrual cycle can impact how training feels. While cycle syncing isn’t consistently backed by science, some evidence suggests low-impact workouts may feel more manageable during the luteal phase (the weeks after ovulation).

“During the luteal phase, body temperature rises, and recovery can slow down,” says Openshaw. “During this time, the reduced internal stress of low impact training can help to stabilise energy, mood and blood sugar.”

Research also shows steady aerobic work and resistance training may help with luteal-phase symptoms like low energy, irritability and fluid retention.

It’s important to remember, however, that every woman is different. Experimenting with different exercise patterns to find what makes you feel your best at different points in your cycle is key.

4. It's safe for pregnancy and perimenopause

During menopause, falling oestrogen levels increase the risk of low bone density and osteoporosis, making weight-bearing exercise essential. But high-impact training needs care, as hormonal fluctuations can raise injury risk.

That’s where low-impact weight-bearing training, such as lifting weights, can be a game-changer. “During peri menopause, fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone can impact recovery, sleep and joint comfort,” explains Openshaw. Research consistently shows that “strength training paired with low-impact aerobic work improves mood, preserves muscle and supports metabolic health during menopause.”

In pregnancy and the postnatal period, low-impact work also comes into its own. “Hormonal shifts during pregnancy influence ligament laxity and pelvic stability, which can increase risk of injury,” says Grant, who adds that a shifting centre of gravity also ups the risk of falling. Low-impact movement keeps you strong without overloading vulnerable structures.

5. Your mind and mood will thank you

We’ve all heard of runner's high - that rush of endorphins that comes after a long, sweaty route out on the roads, trails or treadmill. It’s often one of the main reasons people say they couldn’t give up high-impact training, but as Openshaw is quick to remind us, “Low impact exercise still stimulates endorphins, serotonin and increased blood flow to the brain.”

The difference is that it does so without overstimulating the nervous system, which studies show can reduce anxiety, low mood and improve cognitive performance. It makes it a great option for pre- or post-work, when you want to approach the day with a positive, clear mind, or switch off from a stressful day.

6. It boosts muscular strength and endurance

Let’s be clear. Low impact doesn’t automatically mean low resistance. “Pilates, resistance bands, kettlebells, and tempo-based strength work can all challenge the deep stabilising muscles, improving posture and functional strength without the recovery demands of jumping or sprinting,” says Grant.

She’s right - time and again, studies show the serious benefits that workouts like Pilates have on our core stability, which ultimately is the backbone of all our functional movements, including standing, walking, running, twisting or turning.

7. Longevity and habit formation

“Consistency is one of the strongest predictors of long-term cardiovascular health, metabolic health and healthy ageing,” explains Openshaw, who says that, because low-impact training is easier to recover from, people tend to stay more consistent with it.

That’s, of course, where it comes down to exercise preference, as well as resilience to injury. Providing you’re healthy and enjoying your high-impact training, there’s no issue with including it in your programme. But don’t ever be fooled into thinking that low-impact training can’t deliver results. “Low impact strength and cardio help to maintain muscle mass, joint mobility and cardiovascular fitness, which are all key indicators of longevity,” says Openshaw.

