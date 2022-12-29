When it comes to the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with a Fitbit. They're loved by everyone from personal trainers doing HIIT training (opens in new tab), to people who simply want to keep track of how many steps they are doing on their daily walks (read up on the benefits of walking) (opens in new tab), here.

There is a range of models available, from affordable, entry-level watches like the Inspire 3 to more advanced designs, like the newer Sense 2. And while the range on offer is great - there's something for everyone - it does mean knowing which one is best for you can be a little tricky.

Don't worry - we've got you. I'm Grace Lindsay, Shopping Writer at Marie Claire UK, and I've been testing the watches for you, figuring out which styles are best for each individual's wants and needs. We've also enlisted the help of Health Editor Ally Head and Fitbit ambassador and personal trainer James Stirling who've broken down the pros and cons of their favourite devices, too.

Keep on scrolling to shop, and don't forget to check out our guides to the best gym leggings and the best sports bras, while you're here.

Best Fitbits: 5 to buy now

1. Fitbit Versa 4 Best fitness-focused Fitbit Specifications Screen size: Large Battery life: 6+ days Water-resistant: Up to 50m

We included this watch in our guide to the best fitness trackers of all time and it's easy to see why. Not only does it look super stylish, but it comes with a range of features to help you reach your fitness goals.

USP? When comparing the Versa 4 to other models, what stands out to me is that this watch is essentially a fitness tracker and a smartwatch all in one. It comes with everything you could want from your smartwatch such as Google maps, Google wallet, on-wrist Bluetooth calls and more, whilst also tracking things such as different exercises, heart rate, breathing rate and sleep. So, if you're wanting a smartwatch that will also help you keep on top of your health, this is the one for you.

There are over 40 exercise modes to choose from, real-time stats and built-in GPS, and also more premium features such as your "Daily Readiness Score," which helps you decide whether to do an intense workout or take a rest day based on insights from your body. Cool, right?

These premium features are all thanks to the six-month Fitbit Premium membership which is included with your device. Yes, this model is one of the more expensive Fitbits on offer, however, if you are passionate about fitness, then it's definitely worth the investment.

Stirling shares that the Versa 4 is one of his favourite designs. Why? "For me, the Versa 4 is the perfect partner to help me achieve my fitness goals. Aside from step tracking, it’s so useful to be able to select your workout type from a wide-ranging list of activities."

He continues: "Whether it’s a cycle, a run, or a weights session, you can track your heart rate, estimated calorie burn, and also Active Zone Minutes - which uses your data to inform how hard you’re working when you exercise based on heart rate levels and helps you to see how your efforts are adding up. It’s really handy to have all this available from your wrist – and I still need to try some of the new options like HIIT and CrossFit."

Health Editor Ally Head is also a fan - having tested this one herself, she found it simple to use while still offering a wealth of data. While it's not as advanced on the GPS front as other competitor brands, it's a sleek, smart and simple option for if you workout semi-regularly.

2. Fitbit Inspire 3 Best entry-level Fitbit Specifications Screen size: Small Battery life: Up to 10 days Water-resistant: Up to 50m

As someone who was brand new to the world of Fitbits a couple of months ago, I have to say that the Inspire 3 is now my personal favourite. Yes, the screen is a lot smaller compared to other models, but I love the streamlined design, as it doesn't feel too heavy on my wrist.

USP? This is one of the most affordable Fitbits you can buy, so I was shocked by how much the fitness tracker could do. For the price, I truly believe it's one of the best you can buy.

It's the perfect starter tracker if you haven't tried one before, as it's petite enough and simple to use but still displays important metrics that'll help you stay on top of your health, like daily steps.

Setting it up couldn't be easier, and you can get all your call, text and app notifications, and track everything from workouts, daily steps, sleep and water intake.

Two features I really like are the "Relax" and "Stress Management" features, in which you can see how your body responds to stress. If you're having a particularly stressful day, it might even prompt you to take part in a two-minute-long guided meditation.

Bottom line? It's a much more affordable option, and although it's not as advanced as the other models, it did everything I wanted it to do and more. Good for beginners.

3. Fitbit Sense 2 Most advanced Fitbit Specifications Screen size: Large Battery life: 6+ days Water-resistant: Up to 50m

The Sense 2 is one of Fitbit’s more advanced health-focused smartwatches and ideal if you're wanting to manage your sleep and stress levels better, as it comes with Fitbit’s brand new Body Response sensor.

USP? The Body Response sensor is the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management, making this model a great choice if you're looking for a watch that will educate you about your general health and wellbeing.

As well as helping to monitor stress, this watch also helps to monitor your fitness, a win win if you ask me.

As Stirling describes, "the Stress management on the Sense 2 is incredibly sophisticated. The Fitbit acknowledges changes in your heart rate and recognises times that you might want to take a break or relax with breathwork via the new Body Response feature. This can be guided through the app to help control stress levels and cortisol spikes."

He adds: "I also love making use of Daily Readiness Score via Fitbit Premium, which gives a score from 0-100 to indicate how well rested you are based on vital signs, or perhaps how ready you are to exercise. It's such a handy tool to help you decide how you should exercise for the day and match your activity to your score. For example, if your Daily Readiness score is low, perhaps it's a good idea to change high-intensity exercise for lower-intensity movement or take a rest day.”

4. Fitbit Luxe Most stylish Fitbit Specifications Screen size: Small Battery life: 5 days Water-resistant: Up to 50m

Another more affordable option from the Fitbit family is the Luxe. When testing this watch, one of the main reasons I loved it is the way it looks when you wear it. Let's face it, a lot of fitness trackers aren't that fashionable, but this style could easily pass as an everyday accessory.

USP? As mentioned above, for me, this was one of the sleekest designs to compared to the other models in this article, and I know I'm going to get a lot of compliments on this one.

It's not just a pretty watch, though. It also has some seriously impressive tech features such as heart rate tracking, step tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Track your workouts with the multiple different exercise modes, and utilise breathwork training sessions, too.

Keen to be switched on? You can even get phone notifications on your watch so you never miss a message.

Sure, it doesn't have all of the features that some of the other styles have - it doesn't track your stress levels and heart rate, for example - but for the price, it's a good entry-level option.

5. Fitbit Charge 5 Best hybrid option Specifications Screen size: Medium Battery life: 7 days Water-resistant: Up to 50m

Last but by no means least is the Charge 5, one of Stirling's favourite models.

“I love what the Charge 5 brings to the table – it’s a great hybrid option for those who are looking for a thin, sleek fitness tracker with lots of added high-tech benefits to support your overall health," he shares.

USP? Compared to some of the other smaller models in this article, the Charge 5 comes with lots more advanced features, such as built-in GPS, an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment, Fitbit Pay and an EDA Scan app for stress management.

That being said, this watch doesn't come with all the features of a smartwatch such as on-wrist Bluetooth calls and Google maps, so if that is something you are looking for, I would recommend one of the more advanced options such as the Versa 4.

One of Stirling's favourite Charge 5 features is the sleep tracking. "Each day, you are presented with a sleep score based on REM, Deep and Light sleep data and trends, which helps identify your sleeping habits," he shares. "With Fitbit Premium, you can access deeper insights into your sleep analytics and you get a personalised ‘sleep animal' and it's interesting to see how these trends change from month to month."

The watch also tracks your heart rate, your daily steps, your breathing rate, your menstrual health and your sleep, making it an ideal option for those who like going on long walks or runs on a weekly basis.