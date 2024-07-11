Micro shorts are every runner's must-wear RN - 6 top picks you'll wear on repeat
Trust me on this one.
If you've recently taken up running or joined a run club, welcome. Long a fairly niche hobby for those who craved the endorphin rush or wanted to become a part of the elusive 1% of the population who finish a marathon, running has taken over in the last year or so, prompting a sharp increase in the number of people lacing up.
One of the most joyous things to come from the boom in interest in running, IMO, is how fun athleisurewear brands are now being with their designs. Long gone are the days of boring or brashly-printed kit that smelt like your old PE kit after two washes - in, dopamine-bright sets, polarised round-the-face sports glasses, hydration vests and carbon plate-boosted shoes galore, all meticulously paired to create the finished 'Gram look, of course.
The standout trend among the runner girlies RN? Micro shorts, adorned by many a running influencer still hoping that the UK might finally show us the sunshine we've all been waiting for. Pair with a cropped, sweat-wicking vest and whack a scrunchie or ribbon in your hair and you're good to smash whatever distance you choose (while looking cute for some selfies at the same time).
While I was a little dubious about the trend to begin with, it's safe to say I'm a convert. As the Senior Health Editor here at MC UK, I'm picky about what kit I feature and never write about designs that are fashion-forward but not actually functional (in other words, leaving you with chafing, unsubtle sweat patches or a serious front or back wedgie). But the micro shorts I've been testing tick all the right boxes, working with your body to provide a barely-there feeling while you're moving while also looking seriously cute.
Below, I've shared my top tried and tested picks, plus included some top picks from my favourite athletes and runners. Keen to invest in some shorts? Read our definitive guides to the best running shorts that don't ride up, the best gym shorts, and women's cycling shorts, while you're here.
Micro shorts are a runner's essential RN - and these are my favourites
1. Best colourful micro shorts
Free People Get Your Flirt On shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What I thought when testing: These viral Free People shorts went viral for a reason - they're super cute and loved by runners and influencers alike for the high waistband, wide range of colourways and fashion-forward design. They're also designed from a water-resistant material and come with built-in pants and two side pockets. I've personally got five colourways, although the Royal blue is my favourite. Do note: they run large, so size down if you like a tight fit.
2. Best sweat-wicking micro shorts
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What I thought when testing: Athlete Anya Culling's favourite shorts, these lululemon micro shorts are expertly designed to tick all the right boxes for your runs. Sure, they look great, but they also feel great, too, sweat-wicking well, offering ample movability for each stride, and coming with a discreet and easy-to-use zippered pocket in the seam for your small essentials.
3. Best breathable micro short
Nike Aero Swift
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What I thought when testing: These are an absolute cult favourite among the runner girlies, so much so that they regularly sell out. With a side split, they don't offer the most coverage, but are lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable and high-waisted enough to offer ample mid-section support, too. The inbuilt brief liner offers plenty of comfortable coverage, too, and has always been anti-chafe when I've tested.
4. Best cycling-style micro shorts
FFA Running Tights
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What I thought when testing? Keen to invest in a micro short that'll go the distance with you? These FFA running tights from adidas are built with high performance in mind. I loved the stretchable, lightweight fabric and that the shorts keep your body temperature regulated over any distance. Plus, the elastic waist effortlessly holds the shorts in place. Side note - they're part of their adizero range, which includes one of the best running trainers , the Adizero Adios Pro, which I wore for the Berlin Marathon last year.
5. Best micro shorts available in a range of colours
CRZ Yoga Feathery-Fit Soft Low Rise Mesh Liner Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What I thought when testing? If you're on the hunt for a more budget-friendly micro short, these light, stretchy shorts from CRZ Yoga are a great option. They dry quickly and have an airy liner to make sure you feel confident and supported. I also loved the side zipper pocket and inner drawstring, so I could take my essentials with me and make sure the shorts fit my body well.
6. Best lightweight micro short
ASICS Road 3.5in Short
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
What I thought when testing: ASICS have really thought of everything with these shorts, and they're easily one of my favourite pairs. Super comfortable and with a gentle mesh inner, I'm a fan of the ergonomic design and the fact the shorts move effortlessly with your body. The anti-chafing seams also make them great for any weather or conditions.
