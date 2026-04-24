Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step inside the world of Louis Vuitton? Not just into a store, but into the inner workings of the monogram-clad house itself. Well, with a London hotel pop-up landing in Mayfair on Friday 25th April, you now can.

Earlier this year, the French fashion house celebrated 130 years of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram with a capsule collection of special editions—a bold pink and a pistachio green Speedy among them—to considerable fanfare from fans of the legacy bag styles: the Keepall and Speedy, which launched in 1930; the Noé from 1932; the Alma, introduced in 1934; and the ever-present Neverfull.

The hotel pop-up only continues the celebrations, and it's sure to have many of us clamouring to check in.

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(Image credit: Annabel Elston)

Expect to enter through the Keepall Lobby, a nod to Louis Vuitton's key travel bag. Stop for coffee at Café Alma, a Parisian-style bistro celebrating the Art Deco silhouette of the classic bag, with a two-course lunch, afternoon tea or a very French pastry and glass of champagne all on offer. And wander through the Speedy Room, adorned with the Y2K favourite that's firmly back in circulation.

Then there's the Speedy P9 Safe Room, celebrating Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams's take on the masterful 1930s design. The Neverfull Gym on the top floor, where we expect to see no shortage of monogrammed weights. And finally, Bar Noé—an intimate champagne bar in homage to the bottle-carrying bag, set to become a Mayfair nightlife fixture hosting DJs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

(Image credit: Annabel Elston/ Louis Vuitton)

You'll note the only thing missing is rooms. There will be no Louis Vuitton sleepover, but with lunch, drinks, DJs and no shortage of legacy bags to browse, it's sure to be busy.

The Louis Vuitton Hotel runs from Friday 25th April until 21st June 2026 at 28 Berkeley Square, London W1J 6EN with restaurant bookings available at louisvuitton.com.