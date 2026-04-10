Whether you've invested in a pair of their viral 1080 running trainers or wear their 530 sneakers day to day, I'd wager that you have something from New Balance in your wardrobe.

I've long been a New Balance fan - I wear my 530's to the gym and to work, on holiday and at home. On the performance side, the brand also designs some of my all-time favourite training and race day kit - some of their technology is genuinely unrivalled, especially when it comes to running shoes. Take their Fresh Foam X and FuelCell technology innovations, as an example - both cushioning advancements that boost comfort, with the Fresh Foam X for daily mileage and the FuelCell engineered for propulsive, high-rebound speed.

But a bit of history about the brand before I dive into my top picks. Founded by William J. Riley in Boston back in 1906, the brand spent its first 50 years marketing arch supports and orthopaedic shoes specifically for those with foot issues or active jobs.

They launched their first running shoe, The Trackster, in 1960, which quickly rose in popularity as one of the only running shoes widely available and offering a range of foot widths.

Come the 80's and 90's, and New Balance had cemented themselves as a firm consumer favourite, launching their cult-favourite 320 and their 990 models, with Steve Jobs infamously wearing the 991 and 992.

The masters of vintage-style, functional, and "Dad-style" designs and the sponsors of both the London and New York Marathons, they've slowly but surely cemented themselves as a mainstay of both the fitness and fashion worlds, designing kit that performs but also looks on trend. Pair their wearable designs with a clear brand identity, celebrity endorsements and a steadfast "Made in the USA" approach, and you can see why they have so many repeat customers globally.

Need any more proof that the brand is going from strength to strength? Take a look at their 2024 revenue, where they saw a record-breaking number of sales ($7.8 billion and a 20% increase YOY).

I've long absolutely sworn by the brand, wearing their kit on repeat for workouts and lifestyle designs for day-to-day, too. Keen to scroll my top picks? Keep scrolling. I've run ten marathons and worn New Balance for pretty much all of them - testament to how much I trust the brand to perform kit that feels like a second skin.

For more tried and tested fit kit recommendations, don't miss our edits of running shorts with pockets , the best sports bras with pockets , workout camis , plus best running trainers, best cross-training shoes , best weightlifting shoes , and best sustainable trainers here.

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Best workout bra:

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NB RC Bra Today's Best Deals £75 at New Balance Reasons to buy + High support + Sweat-wicking + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

Hands down one of the best sports bras on the market if you're looking for a stylish design that's legitimately supportive for high impact, too, the NB RC bra ticks all the right boxes. I've worn it for half marathons and hundreds of training miles and it's been a dream - no chafing, good coverage, and impressive support while being comfortable and easy to wear, too.

Best short sleeved workout top:

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RC Essential T-Shirt Today's Best Deals £40 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Breathable + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Can sometimes chafe under the armpits on very hot days.

I have four or five of these workout tops, and they're a great all-rounder to add to your rotation. They're super lightweight, breathable, and come in a range of colourways, and I've been quietly impressed by how well they wash. The quick-dry material also comes in super handy if you're someone who sweats a lot or regularly banks long workout sessions, as it keeps your body at the right temperature and minimises discomfort.

Best long sleeved workout top:

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New Balance Athletics Long Sleeve Specifications Best for: Running and gym classes Today's Best Deals £45 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Fast drying technology + Anti-chafe material + Comfortable. Reasons to avoid - Grey colourway may show sweat patches.

Made from the same fast-drying technology as the short-sleeved tee above, this long-sleeved iteration is another all-rounder that you'll reach for time and time again for your daily miles. I've tested over long runs, speedwork, and easy runs, and it never disappoints, acting like a second skin and washing well, too.

Best workout shorts:

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New Balance RC short 3" Today's Best Deals £60 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Good price point + Anti-chafe + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Don't offer much coverage - Can ride up - Run small - size up.

A sturdy workhorse of a training short, the NB RC shorts are a dream for all-weather training. With a drawstring waistband so you can tailor the fit to your waist and an in-built pant liner, they're adaptive, comfortable, and functional. Plus, the colourways are cute.

Best cycling shorts:

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RC Elite Storage Short 6" Today's Best Deals £60 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Supportive + Three pockets + Dry quickly Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

No word of a lie - these are an absolute godsend of a short if you're a runner. With ample pockets (three, all of which fit your phone plus gels), they're a race day dream. They're also sweat-wicking, breathable, and compressive, and anti-chafe, too. A great price point for the quality, you truly can't go wrong with these shorts.

Best sports jacket:

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RC Jacket Today's Best Deals £130 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Lightweight and breathable + Fashion forward and functional Reasons to avoid - Sheer design may not be for everyone - No zipped pockets.

This new jacket design from New Balance has gone viral for a reason - it's super elevated, stylish and a treat to wear, too. It keeps you warm and dry with an emphasis on breathability - it's one of the most lightweight jackets I own, and for that reason, I've been wearing it on repeat as a transitional spring essential. I love the drawstring around your hips, so you can tailor the fit, and the hood in case you get caught in spring showers.

Best jumper:

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Satin Woven Pullover Today's Best Deals £100 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Oversized fit + Breathable + Fashion forward Reasons to avoid - Not designed for movement.

I'm a big fan of oversized, vintage-style jumpers for throwing on over gym outfits or Pilates sets, and this satin-woven pullover from New Balance has become a firm favourite recently. With striped rib cuffs and a soft as butter material, it's ideal for all weathers and will become a versatile staple.

Best everyday running trainer:

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New Balance Ellipse Today's Best Deals £130 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Surprisingly bouncy + Utilises NB's trademark Fresh Foam X cushioning + Seriously stylish. Reasons to avoid - Designed for everyday miles, not speedwork or racing.

Easily one of the buzziest new running shoe launches in the past few years, New Balance's Ellipse exploded onto the scene this month to instant praise. Rapper and chef Action Bronson even fronted the promo, presenting his own "Sneaker Report" and calling the Ellipse "a vibe."

While I was initially suspicious of how lifestyle-focused the trainer looked - it'd look just as good with your office wear as your gym gear, for perhaps the first time in running shoe history - I've been pretty impressed with its functionality. Incorporating New Balance's trademark Fresh Foam X cushioning and a multi-layer air mesh upper, it's a real joy of a running trainer - fashion forward and surprisingly functional.

I tested over a five-mile easy run and a ten-mile long run and couldn't fault them - no blisters, no soreness, just bouncy, seamless strides.

Best running trainer for energy return:

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FuelCell Rebel v5 Shoes Today's Best Deals £140 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Super springy + Instantly comfortable + A day-to-day workhorse. Reasons to avoid - Some reviewers find the fit a tad restrictive.

New Balance's Rebel v5 have been my go-to pair of training shoes for a while now, and they're everything you could want in a running trainer - super lightweight, springy, propulsive, and comfortable.

These are a really solid all round workhorse of a shoe. If you struggle with joint pain or are just on the hunt for an extra cushioned, bouncy pair of runners, these are for you - they're one of New Balance's most cushioned pairs on the market. Plus, as someone with wide feet, I found them spacious and comfortable - no blisters here.

While I loved the cushioning - I'm a runner who likes extra bounce with every step - that said, some users felt the bounce compromised the shoe's stability. This wasn't an issue for me, however, but it is one to be mindful of depending on your specific shoe requirements.

Best trainers for speed work:

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FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 Shoes Today's Best Deals £230 at New Balance Reasons to buy + My go-to race day and marathon shoe + Propulsive without a ridiculously high heel stack + Effortlessly comfortable Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Last but by no means least, these carbon plate race day trainers from NB have become my go-to race day shoe - recently, I've worn them for Valencia Marathon, and Maidenhead, Battersea Park, and Reading Half Marathons. Ultra-lightweight, boosted by a carbon fibre plate, and complete with an ultra-responsive PEBA midsole, they're everything you could want in a speedy trainer and more.

No word of a lie - these almost instantly stole the top spot in my list of favourite race shoes. Designed after years of research on the "perfect" race shoe, I can't really fault them. Am I such a fan that I already know I'll be wearing them for my upcoming marathon in December? Watch this space...

Do note: They run slightly small and don't have as big a heel stack as other rival competitors. They also get muddy and mucky quite quickly, due to the white colourway. But that's me really splitting hairs...