When I ran my first marathon - the London Marathon in April 2018 - carbon plate shoes didn't exist. I trained - and raced - in a trusty pair of Saucony Ride 10's, which were so well-loved come race day, I'd actually worn a hole through the toe.

But all of that changed a few months later when Nike launched Project Breaking2, a "multi-year initiative aimed at breaking the two-hour marathon barrier." The project saw Eliud Kipchoge and two other athletes partner with Nike, attempting to break the two-hour mark for the marathon for the first time in human history.

Not only did the dedicated Nike team meticulously curate pacing strategies, a flat, optimal course, and personalised nutrition for each athlete, but they also debuted the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly trainer technology, too - and so the "super shoe" was born, a science-backed kit innovation designed to make you that bit faster.

In 2017, Kipchoge wore the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite 4%, which is widely accepted as the first-ever carbon-fibre plate running shoe and a sport-changing innovation that promised to not only increase energy return, but improve running economy by 4%.

While it took a few iterations of the shoe before sub two was finally broken, Kipchoge stormed to victory - and history - in 2019, becoming the first and only human on the planet to run a sub two-hour marathon in a prototype of the Nike Alphafly Next%.

Now, you'd be hard-pressed to find a shoe that's not carbon-plated on a start line. They've swept into the mainstream over the past five years, with clever innovations and advancements from the likes of New Balance, adidas and ASICS cementing their status alongside Nike. Even Lidl now sells its own carbon plate shoe, the CarbonLite 1.0, a testament to how widespread super shoe mania is.

Need more convincing? The super shoe global market was valued at approximately USD 1.45 billion in 2024, as per Market Growth Report stats, and is expected to grow 27.63% to over USD 22 billion by 2034.

Basically, they're a really great investment if you're a semi-serious runner looking to chip away at your race times and personal bests. The plate acts as a sort of lever, and the specifically engineered foam, a spring, working together to propel you forward and make you faster.

Below, I share my edit of the best carbon plate shoes on the market, with detailed commentary on cushioning, wearability, comfort, and grip. Keen to shop the best running trainers, period? We've got a guide of that, alongside guides to the best cross-training shoes , best weightlifting shoes , and best sustainable trainers , not to mention best running shorts with pockets , the best sports bras with pockets , and the best workout camis , here.

Carbon plate trainers are the investment your running needs for 2026

What is a carbon plate trainer?

According to Emma Kirk-Odunubi, a gait analyst, footwear expert, and qualified sports scientist with over 15 years of experience in the running industry, carbon plate shoes are shoes "including the addition of a stiff midsole plate made of carbon."

And they work, how? "By storing energy from the force we drive into it when we land. As our foot flexes through to toe off the curved plate, then propels you forwards - think of it like a spring."

Ultimately, she goes on, the shoe aids in your quick forward propulsion whilst utilising less of your own energy per stride.

Who are carbon plate trainers best for?

According to Kirk-Odunubi, the main pros span their speed. "Research shows that if you're around 4:30/km or faster, you do get a true benefit from the speed you put into the shoe. And even if the science indicates the shoes don't work as effectively for slower runners, we can't deny the placebo effect. Running in a shoe you know is faster can have a positive reinforcement, whether science states it or not."

That said, they're costly - upwards of £200/250 is the norm - but secondly, they can't be worn daily, only for races. "More needs to be investigated, but research indicates that carbon shoes use muscle activation in the lower limb, which could lead to injury."

Senior Health Editor Ally Head testing some of the carbon plate shoes in this round up, the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2's (Image credit: Future)

Best overall:

(Image credit: New Balance)

FuelCell SuperComp Elitev5 Shoes Today's Best Deals £230 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Ridiculously easy to wear + Propulsive, springy and supportive + Really fast. Reasons to avoid - Can get muddy quickly due to colourway.

I've worn the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5's for my last ten or so races now, and for thousands of training miles. The premium race day design from the brand, they're unbelievably light, uber cushioned, and made for speed.

They were my shoe of choice when I banked a marathon personal best in December (3 hours 13 minutes), a 5km personal best in January (19 minutes), and a half-marathon personal best in March, too (1 hour 28 minutes).

Long story short, they're fast. The carbon fibre plate and ultra-responsive PEBA midsole work together to propel you forward without compromising on balance or grip. They're also super comfortable and not as rigid as other carbon iterations - I have slightly wider feet and have found them spacious and comfortable, and they're never rubbed, caused blisters, or chafed.

The stack height is much smaller than other iterations on the market, but I quite like that - they're less in your face, and it's also easier to stay balanced wearing them (key for if you're a wobbly runner or have weaker ankles).

Most aesthetically pleasing:

(Image credit: adidas)

Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 Shoes Today's Best Deals £450 at adidas Reasons to buy + Incredibly lightweight + Designed for elite performance and personal bests + Bouncy yet firm. Reasons to avoid - Significantly more expensive than competitors

The running world was up in arms when sportswear giant adidas launched the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 last year. Promising to be the fastest and lightest carbon plate shoe on earth, they market at a casual £450, around £200 to £250 more than most other competitors.

That said, I've long been a fan of adidas' carbon plate offering, and wore their Adizero Pro 3s for my 3.15 Berlin marathon PB back in 2023.

This advanced and redesigned iteration is lightweight, fast, and propulsive. While testing over an eight-mile run, I kind of felt like I had pogo sticks strapped to my feet; they push you forward that much.

Carefully designed to help you run your fastest times ever, I've no doubt they'd be an excellent choice for your next race (if the budget allows). They're ultra-advanced shoes for the most serious, speed-focused runners looking to chip away at that 1% after fully dialling in nutrition, training, and recovery. Also - the colourway is cute.

Only cons to note: the price point is obviously a barrier to entry for some, they are quite loud as your foot touches the floor, and I did find the fit a touch narrow.

Best for speed work

(Image credit: adidas)

Adizero Adios Pro 4 Today's Best Deals £220 at adidas Reasons to buy + Superior energy return + Impressive grip + Arguably the best range of colourways. Reasons to avoid - Some reviewers found the shoe runs a little on the narrow side.

Rosemary Wanjiru won the 2025 Berlin Marathon in 2025 in the adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4's, with Sheila Chepkirui going on to win the 2025 New York City Marathon in the shoe just a month later.

But the shoe isn't just for athletes, and as I mentioned above, adidas has long been a go-to choice for me. I wore an earlier iteration for my 2023 Berlin Marathon Boston Qualifying time and again for a 1 hour 28 Paris Half a few months later.

Their hero race day shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro 4, is a really easy race day wear. Spacious, roomy, and with great energy return, they do exactly what they promise, feeling like a second skin and actively propelling you through your fastest miles.

I also love the range of colourways, the blue ombre above being my current favourite.

Developed with input from an all-star line-up of athletes from Kenya, Japan, and the USA, as well as thoroughly and rigorously tested in adidas' innovation lab in Germany, it's fair to say they put the shoe through its paces prior to launch.

Best for speed:

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS Metaspeed Tokyo Today's Best Deals £240 at ASICS Reasons to buy + Widely accepted as one of the quickest shoes on the market + Serious bounce + Does a lot of the hard work for you Reasons to avoid - Can be a bit unstable when you're fatigued - Limited colourways - Narrow fit

When I first tested the ASICS Metaspeed Tokyo, I was actually a bit taken aback by how springy the shoe is. A bit like the adidas, they're widely regarded as one of the most elite carbon plate shoes you can buy for race day

With an advanced dual-foam midsole and an impressive, explosive energy return, it's regarded as one of the lightest (163-170g, which is exceptionally light) and most responsive race day trainers you can buy. I tested them straight out of the box and didn't need to break them in, which I know has been an issue for some with previous ASICS designs, plus found the ASICSGRIP outsole instantly impressive (I didn't feel like I was going to fall, even when testing at around 3.45/minute kms and on wet roads).

I did find them slightly less stable than, say, the New Balance SuperComp's, but there's no denying they are insanely fast and well designed. Invest in these if you're serious about smashing your PB's and have your running form and efficiency down, but skip if you're just looking for a speedy shoe for your local Parkrun.

Best for a PB:

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Today's Best Deals £171.49 at Nike Reasons to buy + Amazing range of colourways + Fast while also being light + Stable and propulsive Reasons to avoid - Not the best grip - Wear out more quickly than other models - Higher price point

You know a shoe is going to be good when world-class athletes like Eliud Kipchoge wear the brand to smash the limitations of human potential. Ruth Chepngetich also wore Nike shoes to set the women's marathon world record of 2:09:56 in 2024, becoming the first woman to break 2 hours and 10 minutes in the marathon. Nike are an industry leader on this front, leading the charge and inspiring other brands to follow suit.

I ran the Chicago Marathon in 2022 in these Nike shoes and did all of my speedwork leading up to the race in them. They're a really cruisey super shoe - they propel you forwards while still providing stability and comfort.

This current iteration is one of the lightest Vaporfly models ever, with a slimmer midsole, thinner outsole, and redefined upper, and you can tell - you kind of forget you're wearing them, but the responsive ZoomX foam provides you with energy through even the toughest miles.

The only con to note: They do wear out more quickly than other models, which is worth bearing in mind, considering the price point.

Best new release:

(Image credit: Saucony)

Saucony Endorphin Pro 5 Today's Best Deals £250 at Saucony Reasons to buy + Impressive grip + Stable and reliable + More affordable price point Reasons to avoid - Previous Saucony shoes of mine have worn through near the toe area

Before we even get into the technical review of this super shoe, let me tell you - the new hot pink and black colourway is a vibe.

Released in February, the redesigned shoe is a real all-rounder, prioritising stability and durability thanks to its "slotted" carbon plate and SpeedRoll technology. They're also a slightly lower price point than competitors, so are a good option if you want a shoe that performs but doesn't break the bank. Plus, if you're someone who struggles with weak or wobbly ankles or who is taking on a more cobblestone-y course, like the Paris Marathon, they're an excellent, reliable option.

I tested them over a few speed sessions - two on the treadmill, one on the track - and was impressed with their superior grip. The track was rainy when I tested, and I didn't worry about slipping at any point, testament to the design. They're also really comfortable - I wore them straight out of the box and didn't experience blisters or chafing.

Best carbon plate trainer for a marathon:

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Today's Best Deals £289.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Impressively light + Reworked midsole to accommodate a wider range of runners + Stable while still being fast. Reasons to avoid - Very big stack height - depends on your preference - Can be quite noisy

My brother absolutely swears by the Nike Alphafly trainers, wearing them for the Valencia Marathon (and the many training miles in the lead up) back in December.

Seriously light, stable, and smooth as super shoes go, the Alphafly 3 has a fully connected ZoomX foam midsole (unlike the Alphafly 2, which featured a split sole). The brand said this promises a smoother transition, and when testing, I came to agree - it's a smoother ride, and also accommodates more runners and a far wider range of foot strikes. I tested over a few speed sessions - again, on both the treadmill and the pavement - and couldn't really fault them, bar them being much more "in your face" design-wise than the more subtle New Balance and ASICS designs. They're bouncy, balanced, and do the job, making you feel fast.

Cons to note: The stack height is big (40mm), and they can be quite loud - anyone who's raced in recent years will likely know of the small "squeak" the shoe can make when the foam hits the ground - but not so much so as to deter you from investing.

Best super trainer without a carbon plate

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS Superblast 3 Today's Best Deals £200 at ASICS Reasons to buy + A real all-rounder - can be worn to train and to race in + Impressively fast for a non-carbon plate design + Superior comfort and wearability Reasons to avoid - High price point for an "everyday" shoe.

Last but by no means least, if you're looking for a speedy trainer to see you through faster-paced training miles and races but that's also suitable for easy runs, the ASICS Superblast 3 are a great investment. Still considered a "super shoe", but sans the carbon plate, they offer high-stack cushioning and race-day foam in a shoe you can use day to day, too.

I've been trying mine for around a month now and have found them springy but soft, responsive but a more confident ride. In my opinion, they're a better investment if you want a shoe that does everything thanks to their incorporation of FF Leap cushioning, also found in their Metaspeed range, which makes them less rigid than the carbon plate options on the market.

I reckon they're one of the most versatile "super shoes" currently available, and seamlessly bridge the gap between training miles at a range of paces and race day speed.

For context, running experts advise against wearing carbon plate trainers for all of your runs as they're specifically designed for speed. Not only will you struggle with energy return on slower runs, but you risk overloading your tendons and joints, ultimately increasing your chances of injury. The Superblast 3 promises to be a good middle ground - fast enough for race day, but supportive enough for your steady miles, too.